BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, Applied DNA Sciences, Twitter, Norwegian Cruise Line

U.S. stock index futures oscillated between gains and losses on Monday, as investors continued to fret about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak amid assurances of stimulus measures from major central banks. .N

At 8:52 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.01% at 25,366. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.21% at 2,944.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.14% at 8,465.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.N: ** Arlo Technologies Inc <ARLO.N>, up 17.4% ** Hi-Crush Inc <HCR.N>, up 16.7% ** Mechel Pao <MTL.N>, up 12.8% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.N: ** Borr Drilling Ltd <BORR.N>, down 18.5% ** Textron Inc <TXT.N>, down 8.6% ** Carnival Plc <CUK.N>, down 7.3% The top two Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Forty Seven Inc <FTSV.O>, up 61.8% ** Company name not found <TRIL.O>, up 52.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Biocept Inc <BIOC.O>, down 39.7% ** Sonim Technologies Inc <SONM.O>, down 20% ** Atif Holdings Ltd <ATIF.O>, down 17.4% ** EQT Corp EQT.N: up 2.2% premarket BUZZ-MKM Partners upgrades to "buy" ** Applied DNA Sciences Inc APDN.O: up 47.9% premarket BUZZ-Nearly doubles on coronavirus vaccine development update ** JD.com Inc JD.O: up 6.2% premarket BUZZ-China's JD.com gains on Q4 revenue and profit beat ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: up 7% premarket BUZZ-Up as Elliott pushes for changes at the social network ** Forty Seven Inc FTSV.O: up 61.8% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on Gilead's $4.9 bln deal ** Nike Inc < NKE.N>: down 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Piper Sandler cuts PTs on Nike, peers over expected coronavirus hit ** Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX.O: up 31.1% premarket BUZZ-Surges on plans to provide coronavirus test kits to U.S. labs

** Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc TMO.N: up 0.7% premarket BUZZ-Thermo Fisher to benefit from expanded U.S. coronavirus testing - analyst ** Nio Inc NIO.N: up 0.7% premarket BUZZ-Nio down as Citi Research downgrades to "neutral", cuts PT ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 5.6% premarket ** Royal Caribbean RCL.N: down 2.4% premarket ** Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH.N: down 4.2% premarket BUZZ-U.S. cruise liners fall as Japanese cruise operator files for bankruptcy ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 1.6% premarket BUZZ-Apple products, services will prove more resilient in uncertain times - Oppenheimer ** Casper Sleep Inc CSPR.N: up 0.8% premarket BUZZ-Casper: IPO banks say "buy" after stock's slump ** General Electric Co GE.N: up 0.9% premarket BUZZ-JPM upgrades to 'neutral' on improving FCF estimate

(Compiled by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru)

