BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, AbbVie, Eli Lilly, Nio

U.S. stock index futures were flat on Monday after Wall Street's rise last week, with investors monitoring the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak and company updates as workers returned to work in China. .N

At 7:27 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.06% at 29,026. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.02% at 3,325, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.05% at 9,414.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Taubman Centers Inc <TCO.N>, up 44.5% ** Pyxus International Inc <PYX.N>, up 15.6% ** Lithium Americas Corp <LAC.N>, up 9.9% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd <BHVN.N>, down 17.1% ** Borr Drillng Ltd <BORR.N>, down 7.4% ** Just Energy Group Inc <JE.N>, down 5.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** vTv Therapeutics Inc <VTVT.O>, up 62.4% ** Mereo BioPharma Group Plc <MREO.O>, up 28.2% ** Valeritas Holdings Inc <VLRX.O>, up 22.0% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Acasti Pharma Inc <ACST.O>, down 28.8% ** Yield10 Bioscience Inc <YTEN.O>, down 14.1% ** Technical Communications Corp <TCCO.O>, down 13.1% ** Biogen Inc BIIB.O: down 2.3% premarket ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 8.1% premarket BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: Snap back ** AbbVie Inc ABBV.N: up 0.3% premarket ** Allergan Plc AGN.N: up 0.7% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Allergan deal to boost Abbvie's health ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Slips on report global smartphone output to fall by 12% due to coronavirus ** Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N: down 4.7% premarket BUZZ-Eli Lilly and Roche drop after Alzheimer's therapies flunk clinical trial ** Nio Inc NIO.N: down 2.1% premarket BUZZ-Slips as January deliveries fall due to extended holiday in China

(Compiled by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru)

