BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apogee Enterprises, Axsome Therapeutics, Big Lots

Wall Street was set to open slightly lower on Friday as bank stocks fell following the Federal Reserve's move to cap shareholder payouts and the United States set a new record for a one-day increase in coronavirus cases. .N

At 8:30 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.57% at 25,451. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.21% at 3,064.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.02% at 10,086.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Corelogic Inc <CLGX.N>, up 19.0% ** Glaukos Corp <GKOS.N>, up 14.7% ** Big Lots Inc <BIG.N>, up 14.6% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Hi-Crush Inc <HCR.N>, down 34.1% ** Rtw Retailwinds Inc <RTW.N>, down 14.2% ** Ranger Energy Services <RNGR.N>, down 10% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Mdc Partners Inc <MDCA.O>, up 145.2% ** Vaxart Inc <VXRT.O>, up 74.1% ** Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc <EKSO.O>, up 43.0% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp SHIP.O, down 32.7% ** Solition Inc <SOLY.O>, down 15.2% ** Ideanomics Inc <IDEX.O>, down 13.7% ** Seanergy Maritime SHIP.O: down 32.7% premarket BUZZ-Sinks on reverse stock split plan ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 0.8% premarket BUZZ-Airbus, Boeing: Recovery farther out - Bernstein cuts ** Hi-Crush HCR.N: down 34.1% premarket BUZZ-To file for bankruptcy, shares sink ** Facebook FB.O: down 0.7% premarket BUZZ-Dips after Verizon joins growing ad boycott ** Nike Inc NKE.N: down 3.5% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Can Nike beat virus woes? Digital push might just do it ** Peloton Interactive PTON.O: up 0.8% premarket BUZZ-Needham raises PT, says co 'COVID-defensive' ** Zogenix ZGNX.O: up 16.5% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as FDA approves epilepsy drug ** Soliton Inc SOLY.O: down 15.6% premarket BUZZ-Slides on planned share offering ** MDC Partners MDCA.O: up 145.2% premarket BUZZ-More than doubles on proposed combination with Stagwell Media ** Big Lots BIG.N: up 14.6% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat Q2 forecast ** DBV Tech DBVT.O: down 14.6% premarket BUZZ-Falls on possible delay in FDA review of peanut allergy patch ** Axsome AXSM.O: up 12.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises on FDA breakthrough therapy tag for Alzheimer's drug ** Apogee Enterprises APOG.O: down 6.8% premarket BUZZ-Falls on downbeat Q1 revenue, profit ** Vaxart Inc VXRT.O: up 74.1% premarket BUZZ-Surges after COVID-19 vaccine candidate picked for 'Operation Warp Speed' ** MediciNova MNOV.O: up 11.1% premarket BUZZ-Up on promising preclinical data regarding MS drug in brain cancer

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

