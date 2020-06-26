BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apogee Enterprises, Axsome Therapeutics, Big Lots

US Markets
A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Wall Street was set to open slightly lower on Friday as bank stocks fell following the Federal Reserve's move to cap shareholder payouts and the United States set a new record for a one-day increase in coronavirus cases. .N

At 8:30 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.57% at 25,451. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.21% at 3,064.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.02% at 10,086.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Corelogic Inc <CLGX.N>, up 19.0% ** Glaukos Corp <GKOS.N>, up 14.7% ** Big Lots Inc <BIG.N>, up 14.6% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Hi-Crush Inc <HCR.N>, down 34.1% ** Rtw Retailwinds Inc <RTW.N>, down 14.2% ** Ranger Energy Services <RNGR.N>, down 10% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Mdc Partners Inc <MDCA.O>, up 145.2% ** Vaxart Inc <VXRT.O>, up 74.1% ** Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc <EKSO.O>, up 43.0% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp SHIP.O, down 32.7% ** Solition Inc <SOLY.O>, down 15.2% ** Ideanomics Inc <IDEX.O>, down 13.7% ** Seanergy Maritime SHIP.O: down 32.7% premarket BUZZ-Sinks on reverse stock split plan ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 0.8% premarket BUZZ-Airbus, Boeing: Recovery farther out - Bernstein cuts ** Hi-Crush HCR.N: down 34.1% premarket BUZZ-To file for bankruptcy, shares sink ** Facebook FB.O: down 0.7% premarket BUZZ-Dips after Verizon joins growing ad boycott ** Nike Inc NKE.N: down 3.5% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Can Nike beat virus woes? Digital push might just do it ** Peloton Interactive PTON.O: up 0.8% premarket BUZZ-Needham raises PT, says co 'COVID-defensive' ** Zogenix ZGNX.O: up 16.5% premarket BUZZ-Jumps as FDA approves epilepsy drug ** Soliton Inc SOLY.O: down 15.6% premarket BUZZ-Slides on planned share offering ** MDC Partners MDCA.O: up 145.2% premarket BUZZ-More than doubles on proposed combination with Stagwell Media ** Big Lots BIG.N: up 14.6% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat Q2 forecast ** DBV Tech DBVT.O: down 14.6% premarket BUZZ-Falls on possible delay in FDA review of peanut allergy patch ** Axsome AXSM.O: up 12.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises on FDA breakthrough therapy tag for Alzheimer's drug ** Apogee Enterprises APOG.O: down 6.8% premarket BUZZ-Falls on downbeat Q1 revenue, profit ** Vaxart Inc VXRT.O: up 74.1% premarket BUZZ-Surges after COVID-19 vaccine candidate picked for 'Operation Warp Speed' ** MediciNova MNOV.O: up 11.1% premarket BUZZ-Up on promising preclinical data regarding MS drug in brain cancer

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780;))

