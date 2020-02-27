Commodities

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apache, Gain Capital, Virgin Galactic, U.S. airlines

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Wall Street's main indexes tumbled nearly 2% on Thursday and confirmed a correction that began last week, as the rapid spread of the coronavirus outside China intensified fears about the hit to economic growth and corporate earnings..N

At 12:01 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 1.61% at 26,524.71. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 2.50% at 3,038.43 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 2.77% at 8,731.968. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Apache Corp <APA.N>, up 8.8% ** Quanta Services Inc <PWR.N>, up 5.9% ** A.O. Smith Inco <AOS.N>, up 5.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** FLIR Systems Inc <FLIR.O>, down 19.6% ** Perrigo Company Plc <PRGO.N>, down 12.4% ** Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc <CMG.N>, down 8% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Gain Capital Holdings Inc <GCAP.N>, up 66.4% ** Alpha Pro Tech Ltd <APT.N>, up 44.7% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage loser: ** Anaplan Inc <PLAN.N>, down 19.1% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Co-Diagnostics Inc <CODX.O>, up 62.1% ** Allied Healthcare Products Inc <AHPI.O>, up 51.4% ** Vaxart Inc <VXRT.O>, up 50.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Nutanix Inc <NTNX.O>, down 24.7% ** Arca Biopharma Inc <ABIO.O>, down 24.2% ** Trans World Entertainment Corp <TWMC.O>, down 22.1%

** Exxon Mobil <XOM.N: down 1.5% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: down 1.5% ** Occidental Petroleum OXY.N: down 3.4%

BUZZ-Oil stocks tumble, after prices fall for fifth day to lowest in a year ** 3M Co MMM.N: up 3.4%

BUZZ-Set to benefit from coronavirus with respirator masks - Melius ** Whiting Petroleum WLL.N: down 27.4%

BUZZ-Hits record low after weak production forecast ** Spirit Airlines SAVE.N: down 3.7% ** American Airlines AAL.O: down 2.5%

BUZZ-U.S. airlines: Fall as analysts downgrade on fears of travel disruptions beyond China USN ** Best Buy BBY.N: down 0.8% ** Lowe's LOW.N: down 1.5% ** Nike NKE.N: down 0.6% ** Ralph Lauren RL.N: up 0.7%

BUZZ-Best Buy's warning of coronavirus impact adds to retail gloom ** Apache Corp APA.N: up 8.8%

BUZZ-Rises on surprise adj. profit, 2020 capex ** L Brands LB.N: up 1.0%

BUZZ-Sinks on Q1 loss forecast, Victoria's Secret writedown ** Oramed Pharma ORMP.O: down 16.2%

BUZZ-Down after pricing stock offering at 15% discount ** Gain Capital GCAP.N: up 66.4%

BUZZ-Set for its best day ever on $236 mln buyout offer ** Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE.N: down 17.9%

BUZZ-Wall Street's bet on Virgin Galactic turns sour; brokerages downgrade stock

** Marriott International Inc MAR.O: up 3.9% BUZZ-Warns coronavirus could significantly hurt 2020 results ** Crocs Inc CROX.O: down 14.6% BUZZ-Falls on forecast of coronavirus impact to FY20 sales ** Elastic NV ESTC.N: up 15.7% BUZZ-Jumps on stronger-than-expected Q3 results; RBC lifts PT

** Booking Holdings Inc BKNG.O: up 0.9% BUZZ-Street View: Booking Holdings still has significant growth opportunity ** Agile Therapeutics Inc AGRX.O: down 12.4% BUZZ-J.P. Morgan upgrades Logitech citing momentum in video conference products ** Logitech International SA LOGI.O: up 0.1% BUZZ-Set for steepest fall in two decades on organic rev miss, bleak 2020 outlook ** Lowe's Companies Inc LOW.N: down 1.5% BUZZ-Street View: Lowe's to sail to profitability through choppy waters ** Gilead Sciences inc GILD.O: down 0.2% BUZZ-Surges on plans to start clinical trial for coronavirus treatment ** Vir Biotechnology Inc VIR.O: up 42.6% BUZZ-Nowhere close to effective coronavirus therapeutic-Baird ** Teladoc Health Inc TDOC.N: up 22.2% BUZZ-Flu, coronavirus could power patient visit volumes surge for Teladoc - Cowen ** Cocrystal Pharma Inc COCP.O: down 33.3% BUZZ-Down on discounted registered direct share offer ** Gannett Co Inc GCI.N: down 5.3% BUZZ-Rises on first earnings after New Media acquisition ** Discovery Inc DISCA.O: down 5.3% BUZZ-Eyes one-year low on fewer subscribers, higher costs ** Box Inc BOX.N: up 8.9% BUZZ-Set to snap six days lower after revenue outlook beats estimates

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 1.59%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 1.31%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 1.59%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.65%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.87%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.52%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 1.05%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 2.39%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 1.17%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 2.49%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.99%

(Compiled by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com))

Most Popular