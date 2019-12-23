BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apache Corp, Cincinnati Bell, Seadrill, Intra-Cellular Therapies

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit fresh record highs on Monday as President Donald Trump said an initial U.S.-China trade pact would be signed "very shortly", while Boeing shares lifted the Dow after the planemaker fired its chief executive officer. .N

At 10:21 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.37% at 28,561.38. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.15% at 3,226.16 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.19% at 8,941.56. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Apache Corp <APA.N>, up 10.6 % ** Abiomed Inc <ABMD.O>, up 2.8 % ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc <AMD.O>, up 2.3 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Carmax Inc <KMX.N>, down 3.3 % ** Mosaic Company <MOS.N>, down 2.9 % ** Cf Industries Holdings Inc <CF.N>, down 1.5 % The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Cincinnati Bell <CBB.N>, up 35 % ** Aquaventure Hldn <WAAS.N>, up 24.6 % ** Seadrill Ltd <SDRL.N>, up 21.9 % The top NYSE .PL.N percentage loser: ** Laix Inc <LAIX.N>, down 16.8 % The top two Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Intra-Cellular Therapies <ITCI.O>, up 165 % ** Cassava Sciences Inc <SAVA.O>, up 58 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Safe-T Group Ltd <SFET.O>, down 27.1 % ** Newater Technology Inc <NEWA.O>, down 21.4 % ** Monopar Therapeutics Inc <MNPR.O>, down 20.4 % ** Seadrill Ltd SDRL.N: up 21.8% BUZZ-Seadrill shares soar on deal with Vår Energy ** Apache Corp APA.N: up 10.6% BUZZ-Rises on joint venture with Total in Suriname ** Sarepta Therapeutics Inc SRPT.O: up 5.4% BUZZ-Surges on $1.15 bln licensing deal with Roche for DMD therapy ** Intra-Cellular Therapies ITCI.O: up 165.0% BUZZ-Intra-Cellular Therapies surges on schizophrenia drug approval ** JD.com Inc JD.O: up 2.7% BUZZ-JD.com: Rises on report of its logistics unit exploring an IPO ** Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc PGNX.O: up 11.8% BUZZ-Progenics Pharma: Rises on successful late-stage trial of cancer imaging agent ** 3M Co MMM.N: up 1.4% BUZZ-3M Co: Rises after J.P. Morgan upgrades to 'neutral' ** Cellect Biotechnology Ltd APOP.O: up 9.3% BUZZ-Cellect Biotechnology: Rises after co receives approval for U.S. clinical trial ** Cincinnati Bell CBB.N: up 35.0% BUZZ-Cincinnati Bell: Set for best day in 17 yrs on Brookfield's buyout deal ** Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp DEAC.O: up 5.2% BUZZ-Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp: Jumps on deal to take DraftKings public ** Boeing Co BA.N: up 2.3% BUZZ-Boeing shares outperformed under Muilenburg, despite recent slide ** DPW Holdings Inc DPW.N: up 25.5% BUZZ-DPW Holdings climbs as CEO-controlled private holding co builds stake ** AquaVenture Holdings Ltd WAAS.N: up 24.6% BUZZ-AquaVenture: To be bought by Culligan, shares hit record high

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.04%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.03%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.08%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.38%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.14%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.06%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.43%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.33%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.02%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.01%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.35%

