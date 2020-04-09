BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apache, Arista Networks, Qorvo, Akers Bioscience

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street jumped at the open on Thursday, after the Federal Reserve rolled out a $2.3 trillion program to bolster local governments and businesses, while the initial jobless claims slipped to 6.6 million last week from an upwardly revised 6.87 million the prior week. .N

At 10:56 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.78% at 23,850.39. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.82% at 2,800.04 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.64% at 8,143.005. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Apache Corp APA.N, up 30.9% ** Ventas Inc VTR.N, up 17.9% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings NCLH.N, up 17.2% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Citrix Systems CTXS.O, down 3.5% ** Arista Networks ANET.N, down 3.1% ** Qorvo Inc QRVO.O, down 2.7% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Independence Contract Drilling ICD.N, up 85.4% ** Seritage Growth Properties SRG.N, up 64.8% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** CleanSpark Inc CLSK.O, up 179.3% ** Tiziana Life Sciences TLSA.O, up 50.7% ** Pluristem Therapeutics PSTI.O, up 45.6% The top Nasdaq .PL.O percentage loser: ** Akers Bioscience AKER.O, down 16.3% ** Arista Networks ANET.N: down 2.4%

Arista Networks: Piper Sandler downgrades as coronavirus hits cloud businesses ** iBio IBIO.A: up 6.4%

iBio: Rises on collaboration to develop COVID-19 vaccine ** Yelp Inc YELP.N: down 1.1%

Yelp Inc: Plans to lay off 1,000 workers, furlough another 1,100 ** Big Lots BIG.N: up 28.9%

Big Lots: Jumps on $725 mln sale and leaseback deal; JPM upgrades ** Tupperware Brands TUP.N: up 47.7%

Tupperware Brands: Rises on new CEO's latest executive appointments ** Vapotherm Inc VAPO.N: down 3.0%

Vapotherm Inc: Up after FDA grants "breakthrough device" status for oxygen control system ** Bloomin' Brands BLMN.O: up 27.7%

Bloomin' Brands: Up after co, Jana nominates directors in settlement ** Biocept BIOC.O: up 4.1% Biocept: Jumps on winning Brazilian patent for DNA sequencing system USN ** Biohaven BHVN.N: up 6.3% Biohaven: Rises as FDA grants approval to test migraine drug in COVID-19 patients ** Costco COST.O: down 2.0% Costco's March comp sales falls short of Deutsche Bank expectations ** AMC Entertainment AMC.N: down 5.2% AMC Entertainment: Down as MKM Partners downgrades on bankruptcy fears ** BioNTech BNTX.O: up 7.0% BioNTech: Rises after Pfizer invests $113 mln to develop coronavirus vaccine ** Apache Corp APA.N: up 29.3% ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 5.1% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 3.6% ** Whiting Petroleum WLL.N: up 8.4% ** Devon Energy DVN.N: up 9.1%

** Diamondback Energy FANG.O: up 6.6% ** Occidental Petroleum OXY.N: up 15.3% ** Hess Corp HES.N: up 10.9% ** Marathon Oil MRO.N: up 12.7% ** EOG Resources EOG.N: flat ** ConocoPhillips COP.N: up 3.6% ** Cimarex Energy XEC.N: up 14.1% ** Concho Resources CXO.N: up 4.6% ** Diamond Offshore Drilling DO.N: up 17.1% ** Halliburton HAL.N: up 9.4% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 6.3% ** Marathon Petroleum MPC.N: up 11.7% ** Phillips 66 PSX.N: up 1.9% ** Valero Energy VLO.N: up 2.4% Oil stocks rise on hopes OPEC+ will agree to output cuts ** US Well Services USWS.O: up 185.9% US Well Services: Gains on long-term electric frac contract with EQT ** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: up 4.4% Disney+ 50 mln subscriber growth impressive - JPM ** Zimmer Biomet ZBH.N: down 2.0% Zimmer Biomet: Evercore downgrades on slow recovery for orthopedics post COVID-19 ** Medtronic Plc MDT.N: up 1.6% Medtronic Plc: Well-positioned to weather COVID-19 storm - J.P.Morgan ** Starbucks SBUX.O: up 1.0% Starbucks: Falls on coffee chain's projections of COVID-19 impact ** Microchip Technology MCHP.O: up 3.9% Microchip Technology rises on strong March-quarter sales

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.18%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.68%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 1.71%

Energy

.SPNY

up 4.86%

Financial

.SPSY

up 4.98%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.32%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 2.84%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.26%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 4.19%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 5.38%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 5.80%

(Compiled by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru)

