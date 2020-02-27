BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apache, Alpha Pro Tech, Tesla, Gain Capital

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes tumbled for the sixth straight session on Thursday, reaching a territory that could mark a nosedive from record highs last week amid a global spread of coronavirus that intensified fears about growth and earnings. .N

At 13:58 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 2.17% at 26,372.16. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 2.07% at 3,051.89 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 2.28% at 8,775.575. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Quanta Services Inc PWR.N, up 6.8% ** Apache Corp APA.N, up 6.1% ** A.O. Smith AOS.N, up 4.8% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Flir Systems Inc FLIR.OQ, down 17.5% ** Perrigo Company Plc PRGO.N, down 14.9% ** Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc CMG.N, down 8% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Gain Capital Holdings Inc GCAP.N, up 66.6% ** Alpha Pro Tech Ltd APT.N, up 52.3% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage loser: ** China Online Education Group COE.N, down 21.3% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Allied Healthcare Products Inc AHPI.O, up 103.5% ** Vaxart Inc VXRT.O, up 67.2% ** Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX.O, up 63.1% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Nutanix Inc A NTNX.O, down 26.1% ** Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd AXGT.O, down 24.9% ** Arca Biopharma Inc ABIO.O, down 20.1% ** Zogenix ZGNX.O: down 8.3%

BUZZ-Down after FDA delays review for seizure drug applicationUSN ** Boxlight BOXL.O: up 0.4%

BUZZ- Rises on securing Texas schools contract ** Sage Therapeutics SAGE.O: down 15.1%

BUZZ-Falls on warning of modest revenue for depression drug ** Steve Madden SHOO.O: down 5.0%

BUZZ-Falls on warning of hit from coronavirus, tariffs ** Regenxbio RGNX.O: down 10.5%

BUZZ-Falls on wider-than-expected quarterly loss ** Alpha Pro Tech APT.N: up 52.3%

BUZZ-Surges 47% after update on face mask orders ** Tesla TSLA.O: down 9.8%

BUZZ-Falls on reports of Jan car registrations dipping in China ** Ebix Inc EBIX.O: down 6.1%

BUZZ-Falls after flagging coronavirus hit to annual results ** Ligand Pharma LGND.O: up 6.9%

BUZZ-Gains as co raises 2020 outlook ** Perrigo PRGO.N: down 14.9%

BUZZ-Drops to more than 1-month low on quarterly profit miss ** Continental Resources CLR.N: down 15.9%

BUZZ-Slumps as 2020 oil output, FCF outlook disappoints ** Exxon Mobil <XOM.N: down 3.3% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 1.7% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: down 2.9% ** Occidental Petroleum OXY.N: down 4.5%

BUZZ-Oil stocks tumble, after prices fall for fifth day to lowest in a year ** 3M Co MMM.N: up 3.0%

BUZZ-Set to benefit from coronavirus with respirator masks - Melius ** Whiting Petroleum WLL.N: down 20.4%

BUZZ-Hits record low after weak production forecast ** Spirit Airlines SAVE.N: down 5.7% ** American Airlines AAL.O: down 2.2%

BUZZ-U.S. airlines: Fall as analysts downgrade on fears of travel disruptions beyond China USN ** Best Buy BBY.N: down 2.3% ** Lowe's LOW.N: down 2.2% ** Nike NKE.N: down 1.1%

BUZZ-Best Buy's warning of coronavirus impact adds to retail gloom ** Apache Corp APA.N: up 6.1%

BUZZ-Rises on surprise adj. profit, 2020 capex ** Oramed Pharma ORMP.O: down 16.1%

BUZZ-Down after pricing stock offering at 15% discount ** Gain Capital GCAP.N: up 66.6%

BUZZ-Set for its best day ever on $236 mln buyout offer ** Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE.N: down 19.1%

BUZZ-Wall Street's bet on Virgin Galactic turns sour; brokerages downgrade stock ** Crocs Inc CROX.O: down 13.4% BUZZ-Falls on forecast of coronavirus impact to FY20 sales ** Elastic NV ESTC.N: up 15.8% BUZZ-Jumps on stronger-than-expected Q3 results; RBC lifts PT

** Booking Holdings Inc BKNG.O: up 0.8% BUZZ-Street View: Booking Holdings still has significant growth opportunity ** Lowe's Companies Inc LOW.N: down 2.2% BUZZ-Street View: Lowe's to sail to profitability through choppy waters ** Gilead Sciences inc GILD.O: down 1.3% BUZZ-Surges on plans to start clinical trial for coronavirus treatment ** Vir Biotechnology Inc VIR.O: up 53.9% BUZZ-Nowhere close to effective coronavirus therapeutic-Baird ** Teladoc Health Inc TDOC.N: up 18.9% BUZZ-Flu, coronavirus could power patient visit volumes surge for Teladoc - Cowen ** Cocrystal Pharma Inc COCP.O: down 35.3% BUZZ-Down on discounted registered direct share offer ** Discovery Inc DISCA.O: down 6.2% BUZZ-Eyes one-year low on fewer subscribers, higher costs ** Box Inc BOX.N: up 5.7% BUZZ-Set to snap six days lower after revenue outlook beats estimates

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 2.00%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 1.74%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 1.98%

Energy

.SPNY

down 3.01%

Financial

.SPSY

down 2.12%

Health

.SPXHC

down 1.29%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 1.44%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 2.70%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 2.15%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 2.80%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 1.82%

