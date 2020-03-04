US Markets

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Anthem, Humana, Hewlett Packard, Owens & Minor

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Wall Street surged on Wednesday, with healthcare stocks providing the biggest boost after Joe Biden overtook Bernie Sanders to become the new front-runner in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination. .N

At 13:05 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 2.98% at 26,689.25. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 2.70% at 3,084.35 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 2.55% at 8,905.825. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Anthem Inc <ANTM.N>, up 14.5% ** Centene Corp <CNC.N>, up 13.8% ** Humana Inc <HUM.N>, up 13.1% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co <HPE.N>, down 6.2% ** Ingersoll Rand Inc <IR.N>, down 5.3% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd <NCLH.N>, down 4.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** AIM ImmunoTech Inc <AIM.N>, up 47.3% ** Glowpoint Inc <GLOW.N>, up 32.6% ** Envela Corp <ELA.N>, up 23.2% The top two NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Owens & Minor Inc <OMI.N>, down 18% ** Veritiv Corp <VRTV.N>, down 11.2%

The top Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainer: ** Cellect Biotech <APOP.O>, up 35.3% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Cardlytics Inc <CDLX.O>, down 33.9% ** Recro Pharma Inc <REPH.O>, down 30.1% ** Infinera Corp <INFN.O>, down 16%

** Nordstrom Inc JWN.N: down 4.0% BUZZ-Eyes six-month low on weak profit forecast, sales miss

** Urban Outfitters URBN.O: down 9.1% BUZZ-Falls on Q4 profit miss, charges ** Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE.N: down 6.2% BUZZ-Shares down after Q1 revenue miss ** Photronics PLAB.O: up 7.6% BUZZ-Rises on quarterly revenue beat [nL4N2AX35G

** Karyopharm Therapeutics KPTI.O: up 7.5% BUZZ-Rises after $150 mln equity raise ** Takeda TAK.N: up 5% BUZZ-Takeda joins coronavirus drug race, U.S. shares set for best day ever ** UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH.N: up 9.2% ** Centene Corp CNC.N: up 13.8% ** Cigna Corp CI.N: up 10.6% ** Anthem Inc ANTM.N: up 14.5% ** CVS Health Corp CVS.N: up 4.9% ** Humana Inc HUM.N: up 13.1% BUZZ-Health insurers surge as Bloomberg joins Biden backers ** Home Depot HD.N: up 3.9% BUZZ-Nomura says 'buy' after recent market volatility, rate cut ** Lyft Inc LYFT.O: up 7.8% BUZZ-Rises after CFO says no hit to demand from coronavirus ** Vir Biotechnology Inc VIR.O: up 6.1% ** Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc ALNY.O: up 4.6% BUZZ-Vir Biotech, Alnylam up on expanding partnership to develop coronavirus treatment ** Campbell Soup Co CPB.N: up 6.8% BUZZ-Investors feast on Campbell Soup after strong results, forecast raise ** Abercrombie & Fitch ANF.N: up 8.2% BUZZ-Rises on quarterly same-store sales beat ** Dollar Tree DLTR.O: down 2.8% BUZZ-Falls on weak current-quarter forecast ** Exxon Mobil XOM.N: up 1.1% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 3.0% ** Devon Energy DVN.N: up 2.2% ** Marathon Petroleum MPC.N: up 0.8% ** Phillips 66 PSX.N: up 0.8% ** Baker Hughes BKR.N: up 2.8% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 0.9% BUZZ-Oil stocks gain as OPEC+ works on deeper output cut ** AGNC Investment AGNC.O: up 1.5% BUZZ-Wedbush upgrades to "outperform" on Fed rate cuts ** Cronos Group CRON.O: up 9.4%

BUZZ-Rises as MKM dismisses worries of annual report delay, upgrades ** Skyworks SWKS.O: up 3.5%

BUZZ-Rises after co says no big production hit from coronavirus ** J.Jill JILL.N: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Jumps on better-than-expected Q4 sales ** eHealth EHTH.O: up 17.6%

BUZZ-Leaps after pricing upsized stock offering ** Owens & Minor OMI.N: down 18%

BUZZ-Set for worst day in 1 yr after weak 2020 sales forecast ** Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL.N: down 2.3% ** MGM Resorts MGM.N: down 1.7% ** Marriott International MAR.N: down 0.7%

BUZZ-Investors bow out of cruises, hotels

