BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Anthem, General Dynamics, Superior Group

U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday as a slew of positive earnings updates and hopes for assurances of continued support from the Federal Reserve overshadowed concerns about next steps for the government's coronavirus relief plan. .N

At 13:00 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.37% at 26,475.57. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.92% at 3,248.08 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.11% at 10,517.704. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** L Brands Inc LB.N, up 33.8% ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.OQ, up 12.6% ** CH Robinson Worldwide Inc CHRW.OQ, up 10.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Seagate Technology PLC STX.OQ, down 9.2% ** Automatic Data Processing Inc ADP.OQ, down 7.3% ** General Electric Co GE.N, down 4% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Eastman Kodak Co KODK.N, up 369.6% ** Tupperware Brands Corp TUP.N, up 64.5% ** Barclays Bank iPath Silver ETN SBUG.N, up 59.1% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Navios Maritime Partners LP NMM.N, down 18.2% ** Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp BIOX.N, down 18% ** Bloom Energy Corp BE.N, down 15.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc SNOA.O, up 52.3% ** Blink Charging Co BLNK.O, up 40.4% ** Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp BGFV.O, up 38.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Alector Inc ALEC.O, down 30.4% ** Strategic Education Inc STRA.O, down 19.2% ** Boxlight Corp BOXL.O, down 18.5% ** Starbucks Corp SBUX.O: up 4.0%

BUZZ-Street View: Starbucks' digital initiatives to unlock further momentum ** Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc SNOA.O: up 52.3%

BUZZ-Jumps as Boeing, British Aerospace clears disinfectant for usage ** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N: down 1.8%

BUZZ-Falls as "theatrical window" is shortened ** L Brands Inc LB.N: up 33.9%

BUZZ-Jumps on smaller-than-expected sales drop outlook ** Boxlight Corp BOXL.O: down 18.2%

BUZZ-Tumbles on deep-discounted stock offering ** Eastman Kodak Co KODK.N: up 369.8%

BUZZ-Kodak hits 5-yr high on $765 mln government loan to make drug ingredients ** McDonald's Corp MCD.N: up 0.2%

BUZZ-Street View: McDonald's war chest of ad funds shields it from pandemic ** OnDeck Capital Inc ONDK.N: up 58.2%

BUZZ-Jumps on buyout deal with fintech Enova International ** Heat Biologics Inc HTBX.O: up 12.6%

BUZZ-Surges on positive pre-clinical data from COVID-19 vaccine trial ** Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O: up 12.6%

BUZZ-Jumps after co hikes 2020 forecast ** Mondelez International Inc MDLZ.O: up 2.1%

BUZZ-Street View: Mondelez on track to take bigger bite of global snack market ** Wingstop Inc WING.O: up 11.8%

BUZZ-Jumps as lockdown cravings for chicken wings helps Q2 beat ** Bunge Ltd BG.N: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Gains on raised outlook, Q2 profit beat ** Boston Scientific Corp BSX.N: up 3.3%

BUZZ-Gains on surprise quarterly profit ** Tupperware Brands Corp TUP.N: up 64.6%

BUZZ-Set for best day on record ** Regulus Therapeutics RGLS.O: up 18.7%

BUZZ-Rises as kidney treatment gets 'orphan drug' status ** Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc ARCT.O: down 4.1%

BUZZ-Dips after pricing stock offering to fund COVID-19 vaccine ** Brink's Co BCO.N: up 18.4%

BUZZ-Jumps on surprise Q2 profit ** Dine Brands Global Inc DIN.N: up 11.4%

BUZZ-Rises on smaller-than-expected Q2 loss ** AerCap Holdings NV AER.N: up 5.4%

BUZZ-Rises as results beat estimates on higher maintenance rents ** Seagate Technology PLC STX.O: down 9.2%

BUZZ-Biggest S&P 500 loser as results, outlook disappoint ** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc SRNE.O: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Rises on licensing deal for rapid COVID-19 test ** Superior Group of Cos SGC.O: up 16.0%

BUZZ-Surges on strong quarterly sales, special dividend ** Anthem Inc ANTM.N: up 6.0%

BUZZ-Up as Q2 profit beats estimates on lower medical costs ** General Dynamics GD.N: down 0.6%

BUZZ-Drops on 2020 outlook cut as COVID-19 impact weighs The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.47%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.93%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.19%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.78%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.30%

Health

.SPXHC

up 1.01%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.12%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.20%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.60%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.92%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.04%

