BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Anthem, General Dynamics, Superior Group
Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ
The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi
The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh
U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday as a slew of positive earnings updates and hopes for assurances of continued support from the Federal Reserve overshadowed concerns about next steps for the government's coronavirus relief plan. .N
At 13:00 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.37% at 26,475.57. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.92% at 3,248.08 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.11% at 10,517.704. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** L Brands Inc LB.N, up 33.8% ** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.OQ, up 12.6% ** CH Robinson Worldwide Inc CHRW.OQ, up 10.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Seagate Technology PLC STX.OQ, down 9.2% ** Automatic Data Processing Inc ADP.OQ, down 7.3% ** General Electric Co GE.N, down 4% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Eastman Kodak Co KODK.N, up 369.6% ** Tupperware Brands Corp TUP.N, up 64.5% ** Barclays Bank iPath Silver ETN SBUG.N, up 59.1% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Navios Maritime Partners LP NMM.N, down 18.2% ** Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp BIOX.N, down 18% ** Bloom Energy Corp BE.N, down 15.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc SNOA.O, up 52.3% ** Blink Charging Co BLNK.O, up 40.4% ** Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp BGFV.O, up 38.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Alector Inc ALEC.O, down 30.4% ** Strategic Education Inc STRA.O, down 19.2% ** Boxlight Corp BOXL.O, down 18.5% ** Starbucks Corp SBUX.O: up 4.0%
BUZZ-Street View: Starbucks' digital initiatives to unlock further momentum ** Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc SNOA.O: up 52.3%
BUZZ-Jumps as Boeing, British Aerospace clears disinfectant for usage ** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N: down 1.8%
BUZZ-Falls as "theatrical window" is shortened ** L Brands Inc LB.N: up 33.9%
BUZZ-Jumps on smaller-than-expected sales drop outlook ** Boxlight Corp BOXL.O: down 18.2%
BUZZ-Tumbles on deep-discounted stock offering ** Eastman Kodak Co KODK.N: up 369.8%
BUZZ-Kodak hits 5-yr high on $765 mln government loan to make drug ingredients ** McDonald's Corp MCD.N: up 0.2%
BUZZ-Street View: McDonald's war chest of ad funds shields it from pandemic ** OnDeck Capital Inc ONDK.N: up 58.2%
BUZZ-Jumps on buyout deal with fintech Enova International ** Heat Biologics Inc HTBX.O: up 12.6%
BUZZ-Surges on positive pre-clinical data from COVID-19 vaccine trial ** Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O: up 12.6%
BUZZ-Jumps after co hikes 2020 forecast ** Mondelez International Inc MDLZ.O: up 2.1%
BUZZ-Street View: Mondelez on track to take bigger bite of global snack market ** Wingstop Inc WING.O: up 11.8%
BUZZ-Jumps as lockdown cravings for chicken wings helps Q2 beat ** Bunge Ltd BG.N: up 1.8%
BUZZ-Gains on raised outlook, Q2 profit beat ** Boston Scientific Corp BSX.N: up 3.3%
BUZZ-Gains on surprise quarterly profit ** Tupperware Brands Corp TUP.N: up 64.6%
BUZZ-Set for best day on record ** Regulus Therapeutics RGLS.O: up 18.7%
BUZZ-Rises as kidney treatment gets 'orphan drug' status ** Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc ARCT.O: down 4.1%
BUZZ-Dips after pricing stock offering to fund COVID-19 vaccine ** Brink's Co BCO.N: up 18.4%
BUZZ-Jumps on surprise Q2 profit ** Dine Brands Global Inc DIN.N: up 11.4%
BUZZ-Rises on smaller-than-expected Q2 loss ** AerCap Holdings NV AER.N: up 5.4%
BUZZ-Rises as results beat estimates on higher maintenance rents ** Seagate Technology PLC STX.O: down 9.2%
BUZZ-Biggest S&P 500 loser as results, outlook disappoint ** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc SRNE.O: up 2.2%
BUZZ-Rises on licensing deal for rapid COVID-19 test ** Superior Group of Cos SGC.O: up 16.0%
BUZZ-Surges on strong quarterly sales, special dividend ** Anthem Inc ANTM.N: up 6.0%
BUZZ-Up as Q2 profit beats estimates on lower medical costs ** General Dynamics GD.N: down 0.6%
BUZZ-Drops on 2020 outlook cut as COVID-19 impact weighs The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
Communication Services
.SPLRCL
up 0.47%
Consumer Discretionary
.SPLRCD
up 0.93%
Consumer Staples
.SPLRCS
up 0.19%
Energy
.SPNY
up 0.78%
Financial
.SPSY
up 1.30%
Health
.SPXHC
up 1.01%
Industrial
.SPLRCI
up 1.12%
Information Technology
.SPLRCT
up 1.20%
Materials
.SPLRCM
up 0.60%
Real Estate
.SPLRCR
up 0.92%
Utilities
.SPLRCU
up 0.04%
(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)
((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Commodities Videos
Explore CommoditiesExplore
Most Popular
- Brazilian airline Gol fires auditor weeks after it raised red flags
- Majority of U.S. House backs new bailout for U.S. passenger airlines
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Danaher Corp, American Airlines, Dynavax Technologies
- COLUMN-China's U.S. soy bookings hit 6-year highs, average sales to others -Braun