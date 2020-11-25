BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Anpac, Weidai, Sunnova, Gap Inc, Frontline

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Futures linked to the S&P 500 and the Dow were subdued on Wednesday, a day after the blue-chip index crossed 30,000, with focus turning to the weekly jobless claims report for clues on whether an economic recovery was gathering pace. .N

At 7:43 am ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.07% at 29,977. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.01% at 3,633.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.31% at 12,113.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Weidai Ltd <WEI.N>, up 22.4% ** Sunnova Energy International Inc <NOVA.N>, up 21.8% ** Mogu Inc <MOGU.N>, up 10.6% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Switchback Energy Acquisition Corp <SBE.N>, down 10% ** Gap Inc <GPS.N>, down 9.9% ** Xpeng Inc <XPEV.N>, down 9.9% The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co Ltd <ANPC.O>, up 106.0% ** MMTEC Inc MTC.O, up 50.0% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Alberton Acquistion Corp <ALACR.O>, down 42.1% ** Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc <HEPA.O>, down 28% ** Fuel Tech Inc <FTEK.O>, down 23.3% ** Frontline FRO.N: down 7.2% premarket BUZZ-Sinks on profit miss, flags lower demand than prior to pandemic

** Fastly Inc FSLY.N: down 2.5% premarket BUZZ-Down after Credit Suisse downgrades rating

** Gap Inc GPS.N: down 9.9% premarket BUZZ-Sinks on profit miss, muted holiday-quarter forecast

** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 1.1% premarket ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: down 1.1% premarket ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: down 1.4% premarket ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: down 0.5% premarket ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 1.1% premarket ** Citigroup Inc C.N: down 1.4% premarket BUZZ-U.S. big banks track markets lower

