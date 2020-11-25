Commodities
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-AnPac, MMTEC, Ecmoho, Nordstrom, Nikola

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Wall Street's main indexes were muted at the open on Wednesday as a surprise jump in weekly jobless claims added to signs the recovery of the labor market was stalling amid a surge in COVID-19 infections. .N

At 10:13 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.58% at 29,872.79. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.38% at 3,621.43 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.02% at 12,033.788. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Autodesk Inc ADSK.O, up 7% ** HP Inc HPQ.N, up 6% ** Etsy Inc ETSY.O, up 4.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Gap Inc GPS.N, down 18.7% ** TechnipFMC Plc FTI.N, down 7.9% ** Diamondback Energy Inc FANG.O, down 5.5% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Weidai Ltd WEI.N, up 32.2% ** Ambow Education Holding Ltd AMBO.N, up 20% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Gap Inc GPS.N, down 18.7% ** Emerald Holding Inc EEX.N, down 14.3% ** DPW Holdings Inc DPW.N, down 14.2% The top Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co Ltd ANPC.O, up 97% ** MMTEC Inc MTC.O, up 82.5% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** ENGlobal Corp ENG.O, down 29.4% ** Ecmoho Ltd MOHO.O, down 26.7% ** Fuel Tech Inc FTEK.O, down 21%

** Frontline FRO.N: down 8.0%

BUZZ-Sinks on profit miss, flags lower demand than prior to pandemic

** Fastly Inc FSLY.N: down 0.2%

BUZZ-Down after Credit Suisse downgrades rating

** Amyris Inc AMRS.N: up 8.8%

BUZZ-Cowen sees underlying business turning corner, initiates coverage

** Zscaler Inc ZS.O: up 3.1%

BUZZ-CS upgrades on strong cloud-security adoption

** Gap Inc GPS.N: down 18.7%

BUZZ-Sinks on profit miss, muted holiday-quarter forecast

** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 2.1% ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: down 1.4% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: down 1.1% ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: down 1.4% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 1.3% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: down 2.5%

BUZZ-U.S. big banks track markets lower

** Mesa Air Group Inc MESA.O: up 7.1%

BUZZ-Soars after signing new contract with American Airlines ** Aurora Mobile Ltd JG.O: down 10.1%

BUZZ-Falls on lower Q3 revenue, net loss ** Altimmune Inc ALT.O: up 0.6%

BUZZ-Gains as co seeks FDA nod for COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial ** Nordstrom Inc JWN.N: up 14.0%

BUZZ-Jumps on surprise profit, PT raises ** Liquidia Corp LQDA.O: down 1.3%

BUZZ-Falls as FDA declines to approve high blood pressure treatment ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 6.6%

BUZZ-Rises on COVID-19 vaccine supply deal with European Union ** AIM ImmunoTech Inc AIM.N: up 3.9%

BUZZ-Rises, starts enrollment for Ampligen trial in COVID-19 patients ** Nikola Corp NKLA.O: down 15.5%

BUZZ-Falls on report CEO failed to reassure investors on GM deal ** Pure Storage Inc PSTG.N: down 5.9%

BUZZ-Falls on weak Q3 results ** Lufax Holding Ltd LU.N: up 2.2%

BUZZ-J.P.Morgan hails co as 'pioneer' in alternative lending ** Textron Inc TXT.N: down 2.3%

BUZZ-CAE to buy Textron's Canada flight simulator unit ** Equillium Inc EQ.O: down 7.7%

BUZZ-Falls as co calls off late-stage trials of COVID-19 treatment ** AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co Ltd ANPC.O: up 97.0%

BUZZ-More than doubles as co forecasts 100% revenue growth in 2020

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.95%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.17%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.11%

Energy

.SPNY

down 2.23%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.32%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.55%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.98%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.28%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.81%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.13%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.16%

(Compiled by Amruta Khandekar)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com))

