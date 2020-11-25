BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-AnPac, MMTEC, Ecmoho, Nordstrom, Nikola
Wall Street's main indexes were muted at the open on Wednesday as a surprise jump in weekly jobless claims added to signs the recovery of the labor market was stalling amid a surge in COVID-19 infections. .N
At 10:13 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.58% at 29,872.79. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.38% at 3,621.43 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.02% at 12,033.788. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Autodesk Inc ADSK.O, up 7% ** HP Inc HPQ.N, up 6% ** Etsy Inc ETSY.O, up 4.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Gap Inc GPS.N, down 18.7% ** TechnipFMC Plc FTI.N, down 7.9% ** Diamondback Energy Inc FANG.O, down 5.5% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Weidai Ltd WEI.N, up 32.2% ** Ambow Education Holding Ltd AMBO.N, up 20% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Gap Inc GPS.N, down 18.7% ** Emerald Holding Inc EEX.N, down 14.3% ** DPW Holdings Inc DPW.N, down 14.2% The top Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co Ltd ANPC.O, up 97% ** MMTEC Inc MTC.O, up 82.5% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** ENGlobal Corp ENG.O, down 29.4% ** Ecmoho Ltd MOHO.O, down 26.7% ** Fuel Tech Inc FTEK.O, down 21%
** Frontline FRO.N: down 8.0%
BUZZ-Sinks on profit miss, flags lower demand than prior to pandemic
** Fastly Inc FSLY.N: down 0.2%
BUZZ-Down after Credit Suisse downgrades rating
** Amyris Inc AMRS.N: up 8.8%
BUZZ-Cowen sees underlying business turning corner, initiates coverage
** Zscaler Inc ZS.O: up 3.1%
BUZZ-CS upgrades on strong cloud-security adoption
** Gap Inc GPS.N: down 18.7%
BUZZ-Sinks on profit miss, muted holiday-quarter forecast
** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 2.1% ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: down 1.4% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: down 1.1% ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: down 1.4% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 1.3% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: down 2.5%
BUZZ-U.S. big banks track markets lower
** Mesa Air Group Inc MESA.O: up 7.1%
BUZZ-Soars after signing new contract with American Airlines ** Aurora Mobile Ltd JG.O: down 10.1%
BUZZ-Falls on lower Q3 revenue, net loss ** Altimmune Inc ALT.O: up 0.6%
BUZZ-Gains as co seeks FDA nod for COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial ** Nordstrom Inc JWN.N: up 14.0%
BUZZ-Jumps on surprise profit, PT raises ** Liquidia Corp LQDA.O: down 1.3%
BUZZ-Falls as FDA declines to approve high blood pressure treatment ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 6.6%
BUZZ-Rises on COVID-19 vaccine supply deal with European Union ** AIM ImmunoTech Inc AIM.N: up 3.9%
BUZZ-Rises, starts enrollment for Ampligen trial in COVID-19 patients ** Nikola Corp NKLA.O: down 15.5%
BUZZ-Falls on report CEO failed to reassure investors on GM deal ** Pure Storage Inc PSTG.N: down 5.9%
BUZZ-Falls on weak Q3 results ** Lufax Holding Ltd LU.N: up 2.2%
BUZZ-J.P.Morgan hails co as 'pioneer' in alternative lending ** Textron Inc TXT.N: down 2.3%
BUZZ-CAE to buy Textron's Canada flight simulator unit ** Equillium Inc EQ.O: down 7.7%
BUZZ-Falls as co calls off late-stage trials of COVID-19 treatment ** AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co Ltd ANPC.O: up 97.0%
BUZZ-More than doubles as co forecasts 100% revenue growth in 2020
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
Communication Services
.SPLRCL
down 0.95%
Consumer Discretionary
.SPLRCD
up 0.17%
Consumer Staples
.SPLRCS
up 0.11%
Energy
.SPNY
down 2.23%
Financial
.SPSY
down 1.32%
Health
.SPXHC
down 0.55%
Industrial
.SPLRCI
down 0.98%
Information Technology
.SPLRCT
up 0.28%
Materials
.SPLRCM
down 0.81%
Real Estate
.SPLRCR
up 0.13%
Utilities
.SPLRCU
down 0.16%
