BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-AnPac Bio, CureVac, Square, PayPal

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

The S&P 500 dropped on Tuesday as excitement over signs of a first successful late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial faded, while investors continued to pull money out of the big tech companies that have benefited most from the pandemic. .N

At 10:25 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.40% at 29,274.48. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.09% at 3,547.36 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 1.05% at 11,590.476. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Ulta Beauty Inc <ULTA.O>, up 7.1% ** Boeing Co <BA.N>, up 7% ** Howmet Aerospace Inc <HWM.N>, up 7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, down 8.3% ** Nvidia Corp <NVDA.O>, down 6% ** ABIOMED Inc <ABMD.O>, down 5.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Preferred Apartment Communities Inc <APTS.N>, up 19.4% ** UBS E TRACS Alerian MLP <MLPI.N>, up 15% ** Inspire International ESG ETF <WWJD.N>, up 14.9% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** GasLog Partners LLP <GLOP.N>, down 28.8% ** Jumia Technlg Ag <JMIA.N>, down 24% ** Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc AHT.N, down 23% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Greenland Technologies Holding Corp <GTEC.O>, up 185% ** Summit Wireless Technologies Inc <WISA.O>, up 45.5% ** Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc <IEA.O>, up 22.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Tattooed Chef Equity Warrant <TTCFW.O>, down 25.3% ** Praxis Precision Medicines Inc <PRAX.O>, down 24.9% ** Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc <ARNA.O>, down 24.8% ** Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH.N: down 5.3%

BUZZ-Falls on bigger-than-expected loss, weak H1 demand ** Activision Blizzard ATVI.O: down 2.2% ** Take-Two Interactive Software TTWO.O: down 3.7% ** Electronic Arts EA.O: down 1.1% ** SciPlay SCPL.O: down 2.3% ** Corsair Gaming CRSR.O: up 3.0% ** Turtle Beach HEAR.O: down 0.4% ** Douyu International Holdings DOYU.O: down 4.0% ** Sea Limited SE.N: down 6.5% ** Bilibili Inc BILI.O: down 6.6% ** HUYA Inc HUYA.N: down 4.6% ** VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF ESPO.O: down 4.4%

BUZZ-Gaming stocks drop as COVID-19 vaccine news dents stay-at-home winners ** Beyond Meat BYND.O: down 21.5%

BUZZ-Street View: Analysts unable to look past Beyond Meat's Q3 ** Boeing Co BA.N: up 7.0%

BUZZ-Rises on report of MAX approval happening as soon as Nov 18

** Eli Lilly LLY.N: up 3.5%

BUZZ-Up after FDA grants emergency use authorization for COVID-19 drug

** Holly Energy Partners HEP.N: up 4.1%

BUZZ-Credit Suisse raises to outperform

** FreightCar America RAIL.O: down 7.2%

BUZZ-Drops on weak results, narrowed outlook ** Xperi Holding Corp XPER.O: up 19.3%

BUZZ-Enters patent agreement with Comcast ** Smart Sand Inc SND.O: up 8.5%

BUZZ-Gains as cost cuts drive surprise profit ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: down 9.7%

BUZZ-Slips after at-the-market share sale agreement

** Paypal Holdings Inc PYPL.O: down 2.4%

BUZZ-Falls as vaccine hopes threaten online payments growth ** D.R. Horton Inc DHI.N: up 4.6%

BUZZ-Up as FY 2021 sales forecast, results top estimates

** Corsair Gaming Inc CRSR.O: up 3.0%

BUZZ-Set for record high open as revenue outlook ** Viper Energy Partners LP VNOM.O: up 5.9%

BUZZ-Rises on 'surprise' buyback program ** Kraft Heinz Co KHC.O: down 1.9%

BUZZ-Slips as 3G Capital cuts stake ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: down 3.1%

BUZZ-Falls as EU charges co of competition distortion in online retail ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: down 3.2%

BUZZ-Slips on stock offering ** Mirati Therapeutics Inc MRTX.O: down 3.5%

BUZZ-Guggenheim says bullish scenario is priced into stock, downgrades ** Simon Property Group Inc SPG.N: up 4.6%

BUZZ-Street View: A vaccine to power Simon Property's rebound ** CureVac NV CVAC.O: up 5.8%

BUZZ-Jumps on positive data from early-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial ** Ulta Beauty Inc ULTA.O: up 4.6%

BUZZ-Rises on partnership with Target ** Square Inc SQ.N: down 6.6%

BUZZ-Dips after $1 bln convertible debt raise ** TherapeuticsMD Inc TXMD.O: down 8.2%

BUZZ-Falls on $30 mln equity raise ** AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co Ltd ANPC.O: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Rises as lab gets FDA approval to start COVID-19 testing

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 1.50%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 1.35%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 1.29%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.17%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.30%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.24%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.59%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 1.84%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.96%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.74%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 1.01%

(Compiled by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru)

((eva.mathews@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.