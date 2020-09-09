BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Ibio, Nautilus, Tesla Inc

Commodities
U.S. stocks jumped on Wednesday as investors took advantage of a three-day sell-off to buy into high-flying tech stocks, a day after the Nasdaq confirmed correction territory. .N

At 11:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.85% at 28,010.23. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 2.04% at 3,399.76 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 2.46% at 11,114.423. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Qorvo Inc <QRVO.O>, up 8.2% ** Nvidia Corp <NVDA.O>, up 5.6% ** Corning Inc <GLW.N>, up 5.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Tiffany & Co <TIF.N>, down 8.1% ** American Airlines Group Inc <AAL.O>, down 4.8% ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, down 4.3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** 500.Com Ltd <WBAI.N>, up 18.2% ** Titan International Inc <TWI.N>, up 12.8% ** Vivnt Smart Home Inc <VVNT.N>, up 11% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Slack Technologies Inc <WORK.N>, down 15.3% ** Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc <AHT.N>, down 13.8% ** Tiffany & Co <TIF.N>, down 8.9% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Intra-cellular Therapies Inc <ITCI.O>, up 76% ** Trillium Therapeutics Inc <TRIL.O>, up 36.4% ** Astrotech Corp <ASTC.O>, up 30.8% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc <MCFT.O>, down 21.4% ** VivoPower International Plc <VVPR.O>, down 17.8% ** Applied Genetic Technologies Corp <AGTC.O>, down 15.6% ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 3.5% ** Vaxart Inc VXRT.O: up 5.0%

BUZZ-Rivals rise as AstraZeneca pauses COVID-19 vaccine trials ** Tiffany & Co TIF.N: down 8.1%

BUZZ-Slides as LVMH casts doubts on takeover ** Watford Holdings Ltd WTRE.O: up 24.5%

BUZZ-Jumps on Reuters report of buyout offer from Arch Capital ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO.O: up 8.6%

BUZZ-Success or failure of COVID-19 vaccine to impact its future ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Rises after EU talks for doses of COVID-19 vaccine candidate ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: up 3.4%

BUZZ-Jefferies hikes ad business valuation on potential jump in consumer goods spending ** Slack Technologies Inc SLACK.N: down 14.5%

BUZZ-Falls as brokerages cut PT after Q2 billings disappoint ** Intra-Cellular Therapies ITCI.O: up 76.0%

BUZZ-Soars on positive bipolar disorder therapy study results ** Trillium Therapeutics Inc TRIL.O: up 36.4%

BUZZ-Surges on $25 mln equity investment from Pfizer ** Moleculin Biotech Inc MBRX.O: up 3.3%

BUZZ-Rises as FDA positive about cancer therapy study ** Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc AMPE.A: up 7.4%

BUZZ-Rises after positive data on IV treatment for COVID-19 ** Ibio Inc IBIO.A: up 6.3%

BUZZ-Jumps after selecting lead coronavirus vaccine candidate ** Nautilus Inc NLS.N: up 3.8%

BUZZ-Jumps after Citron says co "fastest growing name in stay at home fitness" ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 5.1%

BUZZ-Gains as tech stocks rebound from sell-off

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.23%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 2.08%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 1.71%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.33%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.88%

Health

.SPXHC

up 2.04%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.55%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 3.14%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 2.34%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 1.07%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 1.89%

