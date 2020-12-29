BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Amphastar Pharma, Snap, Aprea Therapeutics

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ
The S&P 500 and the Dow hovered at record levels in choppy trading on Tuesday as bets that fiscal aid will fuel a vaccine-led economic recovery boosted sentiment in the final days of the year. .N
At 11:16 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.15% at 30,357. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.02% at 3,734.49 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.20% at 12,873.069. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** ABIOMED Inc <ABMD.O>, up 4.2% ** Netflix Inc <NFLX.O>, up 2.3% ** Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc <ZBH.N>, up 2.1% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** L Brands Inc <LB.N>, down 3.7% ** Domino's Pizza <DPZ.N>, down 3.5% ** Paycom Software <PAYC.N>, down 3.4% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Universal Security Instruments Inc <UUU.N>, up 304.6% ** New Concept Energy <GBR.N>, up 26% ** Cango Inc <CANG.N>, up 18.3% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Aerocentury <ACY.N>, down 35.4% ** Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc <ATNM.N>, down 24% ** Avalon Holdings <AWX.N>, down 15.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Technical Communications Corp <TCCO.O>, up 152.3% ** Tenax Therapeutics Inc <TENX.O>, up 125.2% ** Big Rock Partners <BRPAU.O>, up 41.8% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc <ARCT.O>, down 53.8% ** Monaker Group Inc <MKGI.O>, down 31.6% ** Broadwind Inc <BWEN.O>, down 21.2% ** Boeing Co BA.N: up 1.0%
BUZZ-Rises as American Airlines set to restart 737 MAX flights
** Mirum Pharma MIRM.O: up 8.8%
BUZZ-Climbs as CEO, CFO buy shares
** Guardion Health GHSI.O: up 6.9%
BUZZ-Jumps on new CEO announcement
** MediciNova MNOV.O: up 2.1%
BUZZ-Rises as multiple sclerosis treatment gets U.S. patent
** Amphastar Pharma AMPH.O: up 5.1%
BUZZ-Jumps on FDA nod for generic version of hypoglycemia drug
** Tenax Therapeutics TENX.O: up 125.2%
BUZZ-Surges as H.C.Wainwright bullish on potential of heart disorder drug
** Applied DNA APDN.O: up 2.0%
BUZZ-Up on COVID-19 surveillance test sales partnership
** Fulgent Genetics FLGT.O: up 5.5%
BUZZ-Up on extending partnership with New York City for COVID-19 testing
** Snap SNAP.N: up 7.1%
BUZZ-Gains as GS hikes PT on revenue growth prospects
** Aprea Therapeutics Inc APRE.O: down 0.5%
BUZZ-Street View: Failure of Aprea's cancer treatment quashes remaining bullish sentiments
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
Communication Services
.SPLRCL
down 0.05%
Consumer Discretionary
.SPLRCD
up 0.03%
Consumer Staples
.SPLRCS
up 0.11%
Energy
.SPNY
down 0.19%
Financial
.SPSY
down 0.27%
Health
.SPXHC
up 0.48%
Industrial
.SPLRCI
down 0.29%
Information Technology
.SPLRCT
down 0.06%
Materials
.SPLRCM
up 0.33%
Real Estate
.SPLRCR
down 0.52%
Utilities
.SPLRCU
down 0.09%
(Compiled By Shreyasee Raj)
