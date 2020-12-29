BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Amphastar Pharma, Snap, Aprea Therapeutics

Companies
A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

The S&P 500 and the Dow hovered at record levels in choppy trading on Tuesday as bets that fiscal aid will fuel a vaccine-led economic recovery boosted sentiment in the final days of the year. .N

At 11:16 am ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.15% at 30,357. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.02% at 3,734.49 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.20% at 12,873.069. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** ABIOMED Inc <ABMD.O>, up 4.2% ** Netflix Inc <NFLX.O>, up 2.3% ** Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc <ZBH.N>, up 2.1% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** L Brands Inc <LB.N>, down 3.7% ** Domino's Pizza <DPZ.N>, down 3.5% ** Paycom Software <PAYC.N>, down 3.4% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Universal Security Instruments Inc <UUU.N>, up 304.6% ** New Concept Energy <GBR.N>, up 26% ** Cango Inc <CANG.N>, up 18.3% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Aerocentury <ACY.N>, down 35.4% ** Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc <ATNM.N>, down 24% ** Avalon Holdings <AWX.N>, down 15.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Technical Communications Corp <TCCO.O>, up 152.3% ** Tenax Therapeutics Inc <TENX.O>, up 125.2% ** Big Rock Partners <BRPAU.O>, up 41.8% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc <ARCT.O>, down 53.8% ** Monaker Group Inc <MKGI.O>, down 31.6% ** Broadwind Inc <BWEN.O>, down 21.2% ** Boeing Co BA.N: up 1.0%

BUZZ-Rises as American Airlines set to restart 737 MAX flights

** Mirum Pharma MIRM.O: up 8.8%

BUZZ-Climbs as CEO, CFO buy shares

** Guardion Health GHSI.O: up 6.9%

BUZZ-Jumps on new CEO announcement

** MediciNova MNOV.O: up 2.1%

BUZZ-Rises as multiple sclerosis treatment gets U.S. patent

** Amphastar Pharma AMPH.O: up 5.1%

BUZZ-Jumps on FDA nod for generic version of hypoglycemia drug

** Tenax Therapeutics TENX.O: up 125.2%

BUZZ-Surges as H.C.Wainwright bullish on potential of heart disorder drug

** Applied DNA APDN.O: up 2.0%

BUZZ-Up on COVID-19 surveillance test sales partnership

** Fulgent Genetics FLGT.O: up 5.5%

BUZZ-Up on extending partnership with New York City for COVID-19 testing

** Snap SNAP.N: up 7.1%

BUZZ-Gains as GS hikes PT on revenue growth prospects

** Aprea Therapeutics Inc APRE.O: down 0.5%

BUZZ-Street View: Failure of Aprea's cancer treatment quashes remaining bullish sentiments

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.05%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.03%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.11%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.19%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.27%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.48%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.29%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.06%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.33%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.52%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.09%

