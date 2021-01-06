BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-AmerisourceBergen, ReneSola Ltd, Big Tech stocks

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday as the likelihood of Democrats gaining control of the Senate sparked fears of increased regulatory scrutiny of technology mega-caps. .N
At 9:55 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.74% at 30,615.82. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.28% at 3,737.22 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.50% at 12,755.305. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Vulcan Materials Co <VMC.N>, up 9.8% ** AmerisourceBergen Corp <ABC.N>, up 8.7% ** Martin Marietta Materials Inc <MLM.N>, up 8.1% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc <ARE.N>, down 4% ** Adobe Inc <ADBE.O>, down 3.2% ** ServiceNow Inc <NOW.N>, down 3.2% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** ReneSola Ltd <SOL.N>, up 11.5% ** Hexo Corp <HEXO.N>, up 10.8% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Mexco Energy Corp <MXC.N>, down 25.4% ** Enservco Corp <ENSV.N>, down 9.9% ** Orla Mining Ltd <ORLA.N>, down 9.7% The top Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** TAT Technologies Ltd <TATT.O>, up 43.9% ** Orchard Therapeutics plc <ORTX.O>, up 41.1% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Imara Inc <IMRA.O>, down 32.8% ** PAVmed Inc <PAVM.O>, down 14% ** Sigilon Therapeutics Inc <SGTX.O>, down 11.1% ** My Size Inc MYSZ.O: down 24.2%
BUZZ-Drops on discounted share offering ** ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp ACEV.O: up 5.2%
BUZZ-Surges on reports of merger talks with Achronix ** TAT Technologies Ltd TATT.O: up 43.9%
BUZZ-Gains on rental services agreement with Honeywell ** Sundial Growers Inc SNDL.O: up 13.2% ** Canopy Growth Corp CGC.N: up 10.7% ** Aphria Inc APHA.O: up 10.5%
** Cronos Group Inc CRON.O: up 12.1% ** Hexo Corp HEXO.N: up 10.8% ** Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.N: up 9.6% ** Tilray Inc TLRY.O: up 11.9%
BUZZ-Pot stocks: Gain as Democrats edge closer to U.S. Senate control ** Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc ARE.N: down 4.0%
BUZZ-Down after medical office REIT prices upsized equity offering ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: down 0.8%
BUZZ-Shares down after Piper Sandler downgrades ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 1.3% ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 1.2% ** Hess Corp HES.N: up 1.4% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 3.6% ** TechnipFMC PLC FTI.N: up 2.6%
BUZZ-Oil cos rise as Saudi Arabia pledges unilateral output cut ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 2.5%
BUZZ-Up as Morgan Stanley raises PT to second highest on Street ** Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp MITO.O: up 2.8%
BUZZ-Up after FDA agrees to discuss Barth syndrome drug application ** Solaredge Technologies Inc SEDG.O: up 14.9% ** Canadian Solar Inc CSIQ.O: up 8.0% ** First Solar Inc FSLR.O: up 5.4% ** Enphase Energy Inc ENPH.O: up 11.1% ** Sunrun Inc RUN.O: up 10.4% ** SunPower Corp SPWR.O: up 14.3% ** Plug Power Inc PLUG.O: up 8.6% ** Clean Energy Fuels Corp CLNE.O: up 4.3%
BUZZ-Blue Senate, green energy: Solar stocks up as Democrats near chamber control ** Kellogg Co K.N: down 0.5%
BUZZ-Down as Piper Sandler downgrades to 'neutral', cuts PT ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 2.0%
BUZZ-Up after EMA approves COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use ** Horace Mann Educators Corp HMN.N: up 2.1%
BUZZ-Piper Sandler downgrades Horace Mann; says auto insurance growth may subside ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 3.7% ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: up 5.8% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: up 5.5% ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: up 3.3% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 3.5% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: up 5.2%
BUZZ-Banks eye rising rates as Democrats on brink of U.S. Senate control ** Clearside Biomedical Inc CLSD.O: down 3.3%
BUZZ-Falls on $12 mln direct stock offering ** Simply Good Foods Co SMPL.O: up 0.4%
BUZZ-Rises on Q1 beat, half-year outlook bump ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 1.9% ** Microsoft Corp MSFT.O: down 1.9% ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: down 1.3% ** Facebook Inc FB.O: down 2.6%
BUZZ-Big Tech stocks drop as likelihood of Democrat Blue Sweep rises ** AIM ImmunoTech Inc AIM.N: up 0.5%
BUZZ-Up as it starts testing drug on post-COVID-19 chronic fatigue patients ** Aikido Pharma Inc AIKI.O: up 66.5%
BUZZ-Surges on patent license agreement for cancer treatment ** Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O: up 2.4%
BUZZ-Up on AmerisourceBergen's $6.5 bln offer for distribution unit
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
Communication Services
.SPLRCL
down 0.90%
Consumer Discretionary
.SPLRCD
up 0.42%
Consumer Staples
.SPLRCS
up 0.26%
Energy
.SPNY
up 0.98%
Financial
.SPSY
up 3.12%
Health
.SPXHC
up 0.35%
Industrial
.SPLRCI
up 1.38%
Information Technology
.SPLRCT
down 1.14%
Materials
.SPLRCM
up 2.75%
Real Estate
.SPLRCR
down 0.60%
Utilities
.SPLRCU
up 1.83%
(Compiled by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru)
((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com))
