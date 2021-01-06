BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-AmerisourceBergen, ReneSola Ltd, Big Tech stocks

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday as the likelihood of Democrats gaining control of the Senate sparked fears of increased regulatory scrutiny of technology mega-caps. .N

At 9:55 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.74% at 30,615.82. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.28% at 3,737.22 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.50% at 12,755.305. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Vulcan Materials Co <VMC.N>, up 9.8% ** AmerisourceBergen Corp <ABC.N>, up 8.7% ** Martin Marietta Materials Inc <MLM.N>, up 8.1% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc <ARE.N>, down 4% ** Adobe Inc <ADBE.O>, down 3.2% ** ServiceNow Inc <NOW.N>, down 3.2% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** ReneSola Ltd <SOL.N>, up 11.5% ** Hexo Corp <HEXO.N>, up 10.8% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Mexco Energy Corp <MXC.N>, down 25.4% ** Enservco Corp <ENSV.N>, down 9.9% ** Orla Mining Ltd <ORLA.N>, down 9.7% The top Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** TAT Technologies Ltd <TATT.O>, up 43.9% ** Orchard Therapeutics plc <ORTX.O>, up 41.1% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Imara Inc <IMRA.O>, down 32.8% ** PAVmed Inc <PAVM.O>, down 14% ** Sigilon Therapeutics Inc <SGTX.O>, down 11.1% ** My Size Inc MYSZ.O: down 24.2%

BUZZ-Drops on discounted share offering ** ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp ACEV.O: up 5.2%

BUZZ-Surges on reports of merger talks with Achronix ** TAT Technologies Ltd TATT.O: up 43.9%

BUZZ-Gains on rental services agreement with Honeywell ** Sundial Growers Inc SNDL.O: up 13.2% ** Canopy Growth Corp CGC.N: up 10.7% ** Aphria Inc APHA.O: up 10.5%

** Cronos Group Inc CRON.O: up 12.1% ** Hexo Corp HEXO.N: up 10.8% ** Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.N: up 9.6% ** Tilray Inc TLRY.O: up 11.9%

BUZZ-Pot stocks: Gain as Democrats edge closer to U.S. Senate control ** Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc ARE.N: down 4.0%

BUZZ-Down after medical office REIT prices upsized equity offering ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: down 0.8%

BUZZ-Shares down after Piper Sandler downgrades ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 1.3% ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 1.2% ** Hess Corp HES.N: up 1.4% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 3.6% ** TechnipFMC PLC FTI.N: up 2.6%

BUZZ-Oil cos rise as Saudi Arabia pledges unilateral output cut ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 2.5%

BUZZ-Up as Morgan Stanley raises PT to second highest on Street ** Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp MITO.O: up 2.8%

BUZZ-Up after FDA agrees to discuss Barth syndrome drug application ** Solaredge Technologies Inc SEDG.O: up 14.9% ** Canadian Solar Inc CSIQ.O: up 8.0% ** First Solar Inc FSLR.O: up 5.4% ** Enphase Energy Inc ENPH.O: up 11.1% ** Sunrun Inc RUN.O: up 10.4% ** SunPower Corp SPWR.O: up 14.3% ** Plug Power Inc PLUG.O: up 8.6% ** Clean Energy Fuels Corp CLNE.O: up 4.3%

BUZZ-Blue Senate, green energy: Solar stocks up as Democrats near chamber control ** Kellogg Co K.N: down 0.5%

BUZZ-Down as Piper Sandler downgrades to 'neutral', cuts PT ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 2.0%

BUZZ-Up after EMA approves COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use ** Horace Mann Educators Corp HMN.N: up 2.1%

BUZZ-Piper Sandler downgrades Horace Mann; says auto insurance growth may subside ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 3.7% ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: up 5.8% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: up 5.5% ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: up 3.3% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 3.5% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: up 5.2%

BUZZ-Banks eye rising rates as Democrats on brink of U.S. Senate control ** Clearside Biomedical Inc CLSD.O: down 3.3%

BUZZ-Falls on $12 mln direct stock offering ** Simply Good Foods Co SMPL.O: up 0.4%

BUZZ-Rises on Q1 beat, half-year outlook bump ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 1.9% ** Microsoft Corp MSFT.O: down 1.9% ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: down 1.3% ** Facebook Inc FB.O: down 2.6%

BUZZ-Big Tech stocks drop as likelihood of Democrat Blue Sweep rises ** AIM ImmunoTech Inc AIM.N: up 0.5%

BUZZ-Up as it starts testing drug on post-COVID-19 chronic fatigue patients ** Aikido Pharma Inc AIKI.O: up 66.5%

BUZZ-Surges on patent license agreement for cancer treatment ** Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Up on AmerisourceBergen's $6.5 bln offer for distribution unit

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.90%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.42%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.26%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.98%

Financial

.SPSY

up 3.12%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.35%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.38%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 1.14%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 2.75%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.60%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 1.83%

