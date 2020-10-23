BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-American Express, Gilead, Socket Mobile, Uber

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes were set for a higher open on Friday, with investors anticipating progress in bipartisan talks over the next coronavirus aid bill as the Nov. 3 presidential election gets closer. .N

At 8:20 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.33% at 28,362. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.30% at 3,459.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.20% at 11,673.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** USD Partners Lp <USDP.N>, up 19.0% ** BEST Inc <BEST.N>, up 15.1% ** Silvergate Capital Corp <SI.N>, up 11.3% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Medley Management Inc <MDLY.N>, down 18.8% ** Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Inc <CAF.N>, down 10% ** Everi Holdings Inc <EVRI.N>, down 6.2% The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Socket Mobile Inc <SCKT.O>, up 129.5% ** Dogness International Corp <DOGZ.O>, up 32.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Iterum Therapeutics Plc <ITRM.O>, down 49.5% ** Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc <MIST.O>, down 22.9% ** KBS Fashion Group Ltd <KBSF.O>, down 20.2% ** Mattel Inc MAT.O: up 7.5% premarket BUZZ-Mattel: Gains on forecast for holiday season growth ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: up 4.2% premarket BUZZ-Gilead rises as remdesivir becomes first U.S.-approved COVID-19 drug ** Intel Corp INTC.O: down 9.9% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Intel faces rocky road ahead as data center demand declines ** eHealth Inc EHTH.O: down 8.2% premarket BUZZ-EHealth Inc: Tumbles after reporting Q3 results ** Socket Mobile Inc SCKT.O: up 129.5% premarket BUZZ-Socket Mobile: Surges on jump in Q3 profit

** Danaher Corp DHR.N: up 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Danaher's post-pandemic profile looks rosy ** Uber UBER.N: down 1.9% premarket ** Lyft LYFT.O: down 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Uber, Lyft fall after California appeals court rules cos must reclassify drivers as employees ** TechnipFMC Plc FTI.N: down 1.3% premarket BUZZ-TechnipFMC: Net construction liabilities remain an overhang - CS ** Enphase Energy Inc ENPH.O: up 1.2% premarket ** First Solar Inc FSLR.O: up 1.0% premarket ** Canadian Solar Inc CSIQ.O: up 2.7% premarket ** JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd JKS.N: up 2.6% premarket ** SunPower Corp SPWR.O: up 2.3% premarket BUZZ-Solar stocks rise on Joe Biden's plans on clean energy ** Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc MIST.O: down 22.9% premarket BUZZ-Milestone Pharma drops on $45 mln equity offering ** Capital One Financial Corp COF.N: up 5.8% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Capital One Financial likely to see better quarters ahead

** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 0.6% premarket BUZZ-Pfizer to post upbeat Q3 with COVID-19 vaccine in spotlight - Mizuho ** American Express Co AXP.N: down 3.3% premarket BUZZ-American Express: Falls after 40% drop in Q3 profit

** Brickell Biotech Inc BBI.O: down 17.4% premarket BUZZ-Brickell Biotech: Falls on at-par stock offering ** Bloomin' Brands Inc BLMN.O: up 1.5% premarket BUZZ-Bloomin' Brands: Rises as strong off-premise demand prompts upbeat Q3 ** Seagate Technology Plc STX.O: down 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Seagate Technology: Falls on Q1 rev miss, margin concerns remain ** CarGurus Inc CARG.O: up 3.4% premarket BUZZ-CarGurus: BTIG sees attractive risk-reward, upgrades

