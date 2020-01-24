BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-American Express, Broadcom, Intel, Harsco, eHealth

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street came under pressure on Friday as investors sold energy, financial and healthcare stocks on mounting fears over the coronavirus outbreak in China, while strong gains for chipmaker Intel limited losses on the main indexes. .N

At 10:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.06% at 29,141.19. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.25% at 3,317.39 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.03% at 9,399.512. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Intel Corp <INTC.OQ>, up 7.2% ** Davita Inc <DVA.N>, up 4.5% ** Arista Networks <ANET.N>, up 3.6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Discover Financial Services <DFS.N>, down 9.6% ** Synchrony Financial <SYF.N>, down 8.8% ** Skyworks Solutions <SWKS.O>, down 4.6% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** NanoViricides <NNVC.N>, up 39.7% ** Era Group Inc <ERA.N>, up 20.6% ** Cincinnati Bell <CBB.N>, up 19.6% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Harsco Corp <HSC.N>, down 17.7% ** Discover Financial Services <DFS.N>, down 9.6% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Saexploration <SAEX.O>, up 36% ** Ehealth <EHTH.O>, up 26.4% ** Equillium Inc <EQ.O>, up 26.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Mdjm Ltd <MDJH.O>, down 14.6% ** Veru Inc <VERU.O>, down 13.5% ** SWK Holdings Corp <SWKH.O>, down 12.8%

** Intel Corp INTC.O: up 7.2% BUZZ-Surges on strong revenue forecast, profit beat BUZZ-Street View: Intel's path ahead weighed by competitive and margin challenges ** Tilly's TLYS.N : up 2.6%

BUZZ-Rises on declaring special dividend of $1 per share ** SenesTech Inc SNES.O : down 20.3%

BUZZ-Set for 1-1/2 year low on discounted share offer ** Skyworks Solutions Inc SWKS.O : down 4.5% ** Qorvo Inc QRVO.O : down 4.4%

BUZZ-Broadcom's supply deal with Apple weighs on Skyworks, Qorvo ** Toughbuilt Industries TBLT.O: down 43.1%

BUZZ-Halves in value on $9 mln stocks and warrants sale

** Apple AAPL.O : up 0.6%

BUZZ-Expectations for 5G upgrade cycle in 2020 are too high - Rosenblatt

** Casa Systems CASA.O : up 22%

BUZZ-Rallies after co hikes revenue forecast, announces CFO transition ** Co-Diagnostics CODX.O : down 19.2%

BUZZ-Drops on stock sale following coronavirus rally

** Changyou.com CYOU.O : up 8.3%

BUZZ-Changyou.com rises on Sohu's take-private deal ** Take-Two Interactive Software Inc TTWO.O : down 1.3%

** Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI.O : down 0.9%

BUZZ-MKM Partners takes "less constructive" stance on Take-Two, lifts Activision PT ** Era Group ERA.N : up 20.6%

BUZZ-Jumps on merger with Bristow Group ** Synchrony Financial SYF.N : down 8.8%

BUZZ-Falls on lower-than-expected Q4 revenue ** eHealth Inc EHTH.O: up 26.4% BUZZ-Rises on higher Q4 revenue expectations ** Broadcom Inc AVGO.O: up 2.5% ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 0.6% BUZZ-Broadcom rises on supply agreements with Apple ** Atlassian Corp TEAM.O: up 11.2% BUZZ-Surges on upbeat Q4 results, FY outlook ** Autoliv Inc ALV.N: down 2.6% BUZZ-Shares fairly valued, UBS cuts to "neutral" ** Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O: down 0.4% ** Micron Technology MU.O: down 1.0% ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O: up 0.2% ** Lam Research Corp LRCX.O: down 1.0% ** Applied Materials AMAT.O: down 1.3% ** ON Semiconductor ON.O: down 1.3% BUZZ-Chip stocks power ahead as Intel signals 2020 industry turnaround ** Encana Corp ECA.N: down 5% BUZZ-Falls after Cowen downgrades on weak natural gas prices ** Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX.N: down 2.1% BUZZ-Projects on track but higher costs remain in focus - brokerages ** American Express AXP.N: up 3.1% BUZZ-Set to open at all-time high after Q4 profit beat ** SAExploration Holdings SAEX.O: up 36% BUZZ-Surges on announcement of new projects ** General Motors Co GM.N: down 1% ** Ford F.N: down 1.4% BUZZ-Weak global demand to hurt 2020 GM and Ford profits - J.P. Morgan ** Sonoma Pharma SNOA.O: up 19.3% BUZZ-Shares jump as co explores options for U.S. dermatology unit ** Epizyme EPZM.O: down 12.0% BUZZ-Street View: Epizyme cancer treatment approval was widely expected ** Comcast Corp CMCSA.O: down 2.5% BUZZ-Street View: Comcast's cable margin story continues but 2020 outlook conservative ** Tonix Pharma TNXP.O: up 25.9% BUZZ-Surges on completing tests to support approval of PTSD drug ** Cincinnati Bell CBB.N: up 19.6% BUZZ-Rises on $12/share buyout offer

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.18%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.36%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.07%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.13%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.82%

Health

.SPXHC

down 1.01%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.20%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.47%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.31%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.16%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.52%

(Compiled by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)

