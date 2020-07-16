BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-American Airlines, Tesla, Walt Disney, Lannett
Wall Street's main indexes fell on Thursday with the S&P 500 slipping from a five-week high as concerns about the economic toll from rising coronavirus cases nationwide were amplified by data showing elevated levels of unemployment claims. .N
At 11:52 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.49% at 26,739.34. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.69% at 3,204.39 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 1.48% at 10,393.902. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Hartford Financial Services Group <HIG.N>, up 5.7% ** Packaging Corporation of America <PKG.N>, up 4.5% ** Mohawk Industries Inc <MHK.N>, up 4.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd <NCLH.N>, down 11.8% ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, down 7.3% ** American Airlines Group Inc <AAL.O>, down 6.3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Itau Corpbanca <ITCB.N>, up 47.5% ** AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc <UAVS.N>, up 31.8% ** Oblong Inc <OBLG.N>, up 29% The top two NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd <NCLH.N>, down 11.8% ** Leju Holdings Ltd <LEJU.N>, down 9.8% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** InnerWorkings Inc <INWK.O>, up 119.7% ** Boxlight Corp <BOXL.O>, up 70.2% ** Lion Group <LGHL.O>, up 56.7% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Tricida Inc <TCDA.O>, down 37.9% ** Wisekey International Holding AG <WKEY.O>, down 20.5% ** CLPS Inc <CLPS.O>, down 17.5% ** American Airlines AAL.O: down 6.2% BUZZ-Warns 25,000 workers of potential furloughs ** Tesla TSLA.O: down 4.0% BUZZ-Set to snap two-day winning streak ** Farmmi Inc FAMI.O: up 7.1% BUZZ-Surges on new mushroom supply order ** Inmune Bio INMB.O: down 17.1% BUZZ-Inmune Bio falls on planned stock offering ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 7.3% ** Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH.N: down 11.8% BUZZ-Carnival, Norwegian Cruise Line fall on new debt offerings ** Barrick Gold GOLD.N: down 1.8%
BUZZ-U.S.-listed Barrick Gold falls on lower Q2 output expectations ** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: down 1.6%
BUZZ-Cowen and Co downgrades Disney over prolonged impact on Parks and Films ** Lannett Company LCI.N: up 10.8%
BUZZ-Rises on exclusive distribution deal for levothyroxine ** Alcoa AA.N: up 7.3%
BUZZ-Alcoa rises on smaller-than-expected loss, record bauxite production ** KVH Industries KVHI.O: up 4.7%
BUZZ-Jumps on $10 mln order ** Atreca BCEL.O: down 17.4%
BUZZ-Immunotherapy biotech Atreca slides on $125 mln share offering ** Inmune Bio INMB.O: down 17.1%
BUZZ-Inmune Bio falls after pricing deep-discounted stock offering ** Penske PAG.N: up 4.0%
BUZZ-Rises as co sees upbeat Q2 results due to cost cuts ** Secoo Holding SECO.O: down 6.9%
BUZZ-Falls after quarterly results disappoint ** Colony Capital CLNY.N: down 16.5%
BUZZ-Mortgage REIT Colony Capital slides on planned $200 mln convertible debt deal ** Future Fintech FTFT.O: up 10.8%
BUZZ-Soars on deal to buy 90% stake in HK-based asset manager ** Heartland Express HTLD.O: up 5.6%
BUZZ-Rises on Q2 results beat ** Badger Meter Inc BMI.N: down 5.4%
BUZZ-Drops after results miss estimates ** AC Immune ACIU.O: up 50.8%
BUZZ-Surges on advancing Alzheimer's vaccine study ** RealPage RP.O: up 3.0% BUZZ-Gains on expectations to beat Q2 targets ** Hartford Financial HIG.N: up 5.7% BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat prelim Q2 profit ** Lowe's LOW.N: up 1.1% BUZZ-Rises as Piper Sandler raises PT, says 'perfect storm' ahead
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
Communication Services
.SPLRCL
down 0.77%
Consumer Discretionary
.SPLRCD
down 1.05%
Consumer Staples
.SPLRCS
up 0.02%
Energy
.SPNY
up 0.51%
Financial
.SPSY
up 0.33%
Health
.SPXHC
down 0.80%
Industrial
.SPLRCI
up 0.15%
Information Technology
.SPLRCT
down 1.64%
Materials
.SPLRCM
up 0.40%
Real Estate
.SPLRCR
down 1.12%
Utilities
.SPLRCU
up 0.95%
