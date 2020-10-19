BioTech
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-American Airlines, Schlumberger, AMC, BioSpecifics

Wall Street's main indexes inched higher at the open on Monday on hopes of a coronavirus vaccine by the year-end, while investors were also encouraged by signs an agreement in Washington on a fiscal package could be reached soon .N

At 11:38 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.20% at 28,549.72. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.37% at 3,470.99 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.02% at 11,669.214. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** United Airlines Holdings Inc <UAL.O>, up 5.4 % ** National Oilwell Varco, Inc <NOV.N>, up 4 % ** L Brands Inc <LB.N>, up 3.8 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** EOG Resources Inc <EOG.N>, down 3.2 % ** Vornado Realty Trust <VNO.N>, down 3.2 % ** Diamondback Energy Inc <FANG.O>, down 2.6 % The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Front Yard Residential Corp <RESI.N>, up 35.2 % ** Natuzzi Spa <NTZ.N>, up 28.3 % ** Renren Inc <RENN.N>, up 27.7 % The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** American Equity Investment Life Holding Company <AEL.N>, down 19.1 % ** iHuman Inc <IH.N>, down 9.6 % ** Ntn Buzztime <NTN.N>, down 7.4 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Kaixin Auto Holdings <KXIN.O>, up 416.4 % ** Code Chain New Continent Ltd<CCNC.O>, up 94.1 % ** Boqi International Medical Inc <BIMI.O>, up 79.8 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** CHF Solutions Inc <CHFS.O>, down 17.6 % ** Flux Power Holdings Inc <FLUX.O>, down 15.5 % ** Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc <AERI.O>, down 13.7 % ** American Airlines AAL.O: up 2.0%

BUZZ-American Airlines: Gains after co hints 737 MAX could return by 2020-end ** Centogene CNTG.O: up 17.2%

BUZZ-Centogene: Up as U.S. FDA grants emergency use for COVID-19 test ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 2.0%

BUZZ-Street View: Schlumberger's 2021 margins likely to grow above 2019 levels ** L Brands LB.N: up 3.8%

BUZZ-L Brands: J.P.Morgan raises PT on strong Bath & Body Works margins expectations ** Fluidigm FLDM.O: up 7.1%

BUZZ-Fluidigm leaps after Trump administration provides COVID-19 test in Texas ** Beyond Air Inc XAIR.O: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Beyond Air Inc: Jumps on upcoming data presentation on Nitric Oxide on coronavirus ** Cisco CSCO.O: down 1.1%

BUZZ-Cisco: Credit Suisse cuts PT ahead of Q1 results ** AMC AMC.N: up 18.8%

BUZZ-AMC shares rise as New York state prepares to reopen theaters ** Front Yard Residential RESI.N: up 35.2%

BUZZ-Front Yard Residential: Jumps on $767 mln go-private deal ** JinkoSolar JKS.N: up 7.7%

BUZZ-JinkoSolar: Up on supply deal for Kozani project ** BioSpecifics BSTC.O: up 44.5%

BUZZ-BioSpecifics: Hits record high on takeover deal from Endo ** Kamada KMDA.O: up 9.1%

BUZZ-Kamada: Rises on supply deal with Israel for experimental COVID-19 treatment ** ARC Document Solutions ARC.N: up 11.7%

BUZZ-ARC Document Solutions: Up on stronger Q3 result expectations ** Aerie Pharma AERI.O: down 13.7%

BUZZ-Aerie Pharma: BOFA says post COVID-19 pathway looks challenging, downgrades ** Albertsons ACI.N: up 0.8%

BUZZ-Albertsons: Rises on piloting grocery pickup lockers in select locations ** Warner Music WMG.O: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Warner Music rises on upbeat FY20 revenue forecast ** Microchip Technology MCHP.O: up 2.1%

BUZZ-Microchip Technology: MS sees upside in second half, upgrades ** Tivity Health Inc TVTY.O: up 4.1%

BUZZ-Tivity Health Inc: Rises after divesting nutrition business ** OraSure Tech OSUR.O: up 13.3%

BUZZ-OraSure Tech: Surges as COVID-19 saliva testing device gets emergency use tag ** HNI Corp HNI.N: up 1.5%

BUZZ-HNI Corp: Set to open near eight-month high after results beat ** Bentley Systems BSY.O: down 6.8%

BUZZ-Bentley Systems: IPO banks' initiations skew 'neutral' after research quiet period ends ** MEDNAX Inc MD.N: down 6.5%

BUZZ-MEDNAX Inc: At 5-month low after Deutsche Bank downgrade ** BOQI International Medical Inc BIMI.N: up 74.9%

BUZZ-BOQI International Medical surges as Guanzan acquisition powers Q2 revenue jump ** Laird Superfood LSF.N: up 6.0%

BUZZ-Laird Superfood: Rises as brokerages bullish on new products, subscription sales ** Ocean Bio OBCI.O: up 10.2%

BUZZ-Ocean Bio-Chem gains as Q3 net sales jump 53% ** Lazyday Holdings LAZY.O: up 1.1%

BUZZ-Lazyday Holdings: Rises after Craig-Hallum raises PT

** Old National Bancorp ONB.O: up 4.5%

BUZZ-Old National Bancorp: Gains as Q3 profit beats on strong loan growth

(Compiled by Tiyashi Datta)

