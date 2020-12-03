US Markets
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-American Airlines, Palantir, PVH Corp

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq touched all-time highs on Thursday as investors looked past bleak economic data, while remaining focused on a COVID-19 vaccine, with the blue-chip Dow getting a boost from Boeing shares. .N

At 12:46 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.57% at 30,053.94. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.13% at 3,673.82 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.50% at 12,411.48. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** American Airlines <AAL.OQ>, up 9.5% ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, up 9% ** Norwegian Cruise Line <NCLH.N>, up 8.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Kroger Co <KR.N>, down 4.7% ** Cabot Oil & Gas Corp <COG.N>, down 3.5% ** Nasdaq Inc <NDAQ.OQ>, down 3.2% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Phoenix New Media <FENG.N>, up 117% ** Nesco Holdings Inc <NSCO.N>, up 55.2% ** Waddell & Reed <WDR.N>, up 49.6% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** PreShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas <BOIL.N>, down 16.6% ** Ihuman Inc <IH.N>, down 11.9% ** X Financial <XYF.N>, down 8.9% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Ever-Glory International Group Inc <EVK.O>, up 237.6% ** Kinnate Biopharma Inc <KNTE.O>, up 107.7% ** Lizhi Inc <LIZI.O>, up 93.6% The top Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Splunk Inc <SPLK.O>, down 19.9% ** Lands End Inc <LE.O>, down 18.6% ** CrowdStrike CRWD.O: up 15.5%

BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat Q3 results, outlook

** Wadell & Reed WDR.N: up 49.6%

BUZZ-Extends gains on buyout deal

** Tesla TSLA.O: up 3.9%

BUZZ-Goldman Sachs raises rating to "buy"

** Owl Rock Capital ORCC.N: up 0.7%

BUZZ-Gains on talks to combine with Dyal Capital

** Veritone VERI.O: down 1.7%

BUZZ-Drops on equity offering

Shell RDSb.N: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Bernstein upgrades on 'attractive' cash flow momentum

** Express Inc EXPR.N: down 25.0%

BUZZ-Slumps on bigger-than-expected Q3 loss, revenue miss

** Iterum ITRM.O: up 39.5%

BUZZ-Rises on stake acquisition by RA Capital

** Zscaler ZS.O: up 24.7%

BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat Q1 results, outlook

** Progyny Inc PGNY.O: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Piper Sandler confident of growth prospects, raises PT

** Evofem Biosciences EVFM.O: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Rises on U.S. govt contract for birth control gel

** Codexis Inc CDXS.O: down 7.8%

BUZZ-Falls on $70 mln discounted stock offering

** Splunk Inc SPLK.O: down 19.9%

BUZZ-Down on disappointing Q3 results, brokerages cut PTs USN

** Square Inc SQ.N: up 2.0%

BUZZ-Rises as Evercore upgrades to 'outperform' on Cash App potential

** Eyenovia Inc EYEN.O: up 0.8%

BUZZ-Rises on FDA nod for eye treatment study

** The Michaels Companies MIK.O: up 13.8%

BUZZ-Rises on Q3 revenue, profit beat

** PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.O: up 0.8%

BUZZ-Up as Evercore hikes PT on growth prospects

** Veritone Inc VERI.O: down 1.7%

BUZZ-Drops after pricing deep-discounted equity offering

** Lizhi Inc LIZI.O: up 93.6%

BUZZ-Doubles on tie-up with EV maker Xpeng Motors

** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO.O: up 5.5%

BUZZ-Rises on manufacturing deal for COVID-19 vaccine candidate

** Kroger Co KR.N: down 4.7%

BUZZ-Drops as Q3 sales miss estimates

** Okta OKTA.O: up 6.7%

BUZZ-Rises as multiple brokerages raise PT on strong Q3 results

** Dada Nexus DADA.O: down 10.7%

BUZZ-China's Dada Nexus slips on discounted equity offering

** Build-A-Bear Workshop BBW.N: up 14.8%

BUZZ-Soars as teddy bear maker swings to profit

** Kirkland's KIRK.O: up 24.1%

BUZZ-Gains on upbeat Q3 results

** Golar LNG GLNG.O: down 8.4%

BUZZ-Slides on stock offering

** Elastic NV ESTC.N: up 14.1%

BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat Q3 outlook

** Tesla TSLA.O: up 3.9%

BUZZ-Goldman Sachs raises to 'buy', sees upbeat outlook for EVs

** Enlivex ENLV.O: up 37.4%

BUZZ-Surges on positive early data from experimental COVID-19 therapy study

** Nesco Holdings NSCO.N: up 55.2%

BUZZ-Surges on $1.48 bln deal to buy Custom Truck One Source

** Five Below FIVE.O: up 4.4%

BUZZ-Gains on upbeat Q3 results, PT hikes

** GoPro Inc GPRO.O: up 4.2%

BUZZ-Rises on strong Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales

** Pfizer PFE.N: down 1.6%

BUZZ-Pfizer's vaccine sales to peak next year and flatten by 2023

** REX American Resources REX.N: up 6.5%

BUZZ-Up on Q3 profit compared to year-ago loss

** Spirit Airlines SAVE.N: up 8.0%

BUZZ-Up after co says flights will be 70% full in Q4

** Lands' End LE.O: down 18.6%

BUZZ-Sees worst day in over 8 months on dour outlook

** Duluth Holdings DLTH.O: down 10.6%

BUZZ-Slips on Q3 revenue miss

** Boeing BA.N: up 7.3%

BUZZ-Takes off after Ryanair places largest MAX order since 2018

** Snowflake Inc SNOW.N: up 14.9%

BUZZ-Reverses premarket losses to jump 11%

** Avid Bioservices CDMO.O: up 13.2%

BUZZ-Rises on Q2 rev beat, forecast raise

** Palantir PLTR.N: up 8.7%

BUZZ-Set to snap 4-day losing streak

** Guess GES.N: up 10.7%

BUZZ-Jumps as brokerages raise PT after Q3 revenue beat

** American Airlines AAL.O: up 9.5%

** United Airlines Holdings UAL.O: up 7.2%

** Delta Air Lines DAL.N: up 5.5%

** Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH.N: up 8.9%

** Carnival Corp <CCL.N >: up 9.0%

** Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL.N: up 4.4%

BUZZ-Now boarding! Airlines and cruise lines surge on vaccine bets

** PVH Corp PVH.N: up 8.4%

BUZZ-Gains on upbeat Q3 results, brokerages raise PTs

** Donaldson Company DCI.N: up 1.7%

BUZZ-Rises on Q1 profit, revenue beat

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.25%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.36%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.22%

Energy

.SPNY

up 2.00%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.09%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.20%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.94%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.16%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.10%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.79%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.93%

(Compiled by Shreyasee Raj and Trisha Roy)

