BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-American Airlines, Centogene, L Brands, AMC, JinkoSolar

Wall Street's main indexes inched higher at the open on Monday on hopes of a coronavirus vaccine by the year-end, while investors were also encouraged by signs an agreement in Washington on a fiscal package could be reached soon. .N

At 10:28 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.11% at 28,636.93. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.08% at 3,480.99 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.27% at 11,702.999. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** L Brands Inc <LB.N>, up 4.7 % ** United Airlines Holdings Inc <UAL.O>, up 3.8 % ** Freeport-McMoRan Inc <FCX.N>, up 3.4 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** EOG Resources Inc <EOG.N>, down 2.5 % ** Vornado Realty Trust <VNO.N>, down 2.3 % ** Diamondback Energy Inc <FANG.O>, down 2 % The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Front Yard Residential Corp <RESI.N>, up 35.6 % ** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc <AMC.N>, up 23 % ** Natuzzi S.p.A. <NTZ.N>, up 21.1 % The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** American Equity Investment Life Holding Co <AEL.N>, down 15 % ** Ihuman Inc <IH.N>, down 10.4 % ** Hyliion Holdings Corp <HYLN.N>, down 6.5 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Kaixin Auto Holdings <KXIN.O>, up 183.6 % ** Code Chain New Continent Ltd <CCNC.O>, up 122.7 % ** BOQI International Medical Inc <BIMI.O>, up 60.8 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Abraxas Petroleum Corp <AXAS.O>, down 25.5 % ** CHF Solutions, Inc <CHFS.O>, down 18.2 % ** The9 Ltd <NCTY.O>, down 15.2 % ** Tesla TSLA.O: up 0.8%

BUZZ-Tesla: Wedbush bets on strong Q3 performance, hikes PT to $500 ** Abbott ABT.N: up 1.0%

BUZZ-Abbott's heart device could receive national coverage under Medicare- Cowen ** American Airlines AAL.O: up 1.3%

BUZZ-American Airlines: Gains after co hints 737 MAX could return by 2020-end ** Concho Resources CXO.N: up 0.2%

BUZZ-Concho Resources rises on ConocoPhillips' $9.7 bln buyout deal ** Biogen Inc BIIB.O: down 1.0%

BUZZ-FDA panel meet on Alzheimer's drug remains focus - analysts ** Centogene CNTG.O: up 14.3%

BUZZ-Centogene: Up as U.S. FDA grants emergency use for COVID-19 test ** L Brands LB.N: up 4.7%

BUZZ-L Brands: J.P.Morgan raises PT on strong Bath & Body Works margins expectations ** Fluidigm FLDM.O: up 4.7%

BUZZ-Fluidigm leaps after Trump administration provides COVID-19 test in Texas ** Cisco CSCO.O: down 0.9%

BUZZ-Cisco: Credit Suisse cuts PT ahead of Q1 results ** AMC AMC.N: up 23.0%

BUZZ-AMC shares rise as New York state prepares to reopen theaters ** D.R. Horton DHI.N: up 0.8%

BUZZ-D.R. Horton: Rises on buying smaller rival in Texas for $23 mln ** Front Yard Residential RESI.N: up 35.6%

BUZZ-Front Yard Residential: Jumps on $767 mln go-private deal ** GoodRx Holdings GDRX.O: down 3.7%

BUZZ-Street View: Wall Street expects GoodRx to benefit from strong consumer brand ** JinkoSolar JKS.N: up 6.1%

BUZZ-JinkoSolar: Up on supply deal for Kozani project ** BioSpecifics BSTC.O: up 44.4%

BUZZ-BioSpecifics: Hits record high on takeover deal from Endo ** Kamada KMDA.O: up 8.8%

BUZZ-Kamada: Rises on supply deal with Israel for experimental COVID-19 treatment ** ARC Document Solutions ARC.N: up 18.4%

BUZZ-ARC Document Solutions: Up on stronger Q3 result expectations ** Aerie Pharma AERI.O: down 13.9%

BUZZ-Aerie Pharma: BOFA says post COVID-19 pathway looks challenging, downgrades ** Warner Music WMG.O: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Warner Music rises on upbeat FY20 revenue forecast ** Microchip Technology MCHP.O: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Microchip Technology: MS sees upside in second half, upgrades ** Tivity Health Inc TVTY.O: up 3.6%

BUZZ-Tivity Health Inc: Rises after divesting nutrition business ** OraSure Tech OSUR.O: up 18.0%

BUZZ-OraSure Tech: Surges as COVID-19 saliva testing device gets emergency use tag ** Bentley Systems BSY.O: down 8.1%

BUZZ-Bentley Systems: IPO banks' initiations skew 'neutral' after research quiet period ends ** MEDNAX Inc MD.N: down 6.0%

BUZZ-MEDNAX Inc: At 5-month low after Deutsche Bank downgrade ** BOQI International Medical Inc BIMI.N: up 57.0%

BUZZ-BOQI International Medical surges as Guanzan acquisition powers Q2 revenue jump

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.44%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.35%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.15%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.11%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.11%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.16%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.39%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.35%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.45%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.09%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.31%

(Compliled by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru)

    Most Popular