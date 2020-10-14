BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-AMC, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Concho Resources, Theratechnologies

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Futures tracking the S&P 500 were flat on Wednesday on doubts about more fiscal stimulus following an impasse in Washington and ahead of the next batch of quarterly bank earnings after JPMorgan kicked off the season on an upbeat note. .N

At 7:15 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.07% at 28,566. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.18% at 3,498.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.05% at 12,088. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Genesis Healthcare Inc <GEN>, up 32.3% ** Capital Senior Living Corp <CSU>, up 13.8% ** Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp <MNR>, up 10.3% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Enzo Biochem Inc <ENZ>, down 10.7% ** J Jill Inc <JILL.K>, down 9.8% ** Sos Limited <SOS>, down 7.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Medalist Diversified Reit Inc <MDRR.O>, up 129.2% ** Xcel Brands Inc <XELB.O>, up 41.8% ** Novan Inc <NOVN.O>, up 35.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc <SRNE.O>, down 12.2% ** Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc <MFH.O>, down 12.2% ** Auris Medical Holding Ltd <EARS.O>, down 10.2% ** Theratechnologies THTX.O: up 8.8% premarket BUZZ- Soars on U.S. patent for NASH disease treatment ** Concho Resources CXO.N: up 9% premarket BUZZ- Rises on report ConocoPhillips in takeover talks ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N: up 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Royal Caribbean ticks up after co prices equity, convertible debt deals ** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N: down 5.5% premarket BUZZ- CEO denies report of potential bankruptcy consideration, shares up

