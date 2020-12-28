BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-AMC Entertainment, UnitedHealth, Peabody Energy
Wall Street's main indexes hit record highs on Monday as President Donald Trump's signing of a long-awaited $2.3 trillion pandemic aid bill bolstered bets on an economic recovery and drove gains in financial and energy stocks. .N
At 11:18 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.80% at 30,442.35. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.81% at 3,733.13 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.70% at 12,893.849. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** DXC Technology Co <DXC.N>, up 5.6% ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, up 4.8% ** Live Nation Entertainment Inc <LYV.N>, up 4.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** ETSY Inc <ETSY.O>, down 5.6% ** Cabot Oil & Gas Corp <COG.N>, down 3.2% ** Whirlpool Corp <WHR.N>, down 2.5% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** AeroCentury Corp <ACY.N>, up 1,264.7% ** Regional Health Properties Inc <RHE.N>, up 261.4% ** Peabody Energy Corp <BTU.N>, up 43.6% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas <BOIL.N>, down 19.8% ** Miniso Group <MNSO.N>, down 15.2% ** Fubotv Inc <FUBO.N>, down 14.3% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** GreenPro Capital Corp <GRNQ.O>, up 75.8% ** Marine Petroleum Trust <MARPS.O>, up 64.2% ** Bit Digital Inc <BTBT.O>, up 54.1% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Aprea Therapeutics Inc <APRE.O>, down 75.8% ** Air T Inc <AIRT.O>, down 49.2% ** Addex Therapeutics Ltd <ADXN.O>, down 39.6% ** Aurora Mobile JG.O: up 3.1%
BUZZ-Rises on tie-up with e-commerce platform
** Nano Dimension NNDM.O: down 5.8%
BUZZ-Drops on discounted share offering
** Myovant Sciences MYOV.N: up 27.3%
BUZZ-Jumps on collaboration with Pfizer for cancer treatment
** UTStarcom Holdings UTSI.O: up 6.3%
BUZZ-Jumps on meeting milestone in network agreement
** American Airlines AAL.O: up 2.8%
** United Airlines UAL.O: up 1.7%
** Delta Air Lines DAL.N: up 1.9%
BUZZ-U.S. airlines rise as Trump signs $2.3 trln pandemic aid, spending package
** Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O: up 0.4%
** Allegro MicroSystems Inc ALGM.O: up 0.9%
** Broadcom Inc AVGO.O: up 0.9%
BUZZ-U.S. Semiconductors: Mizuho raises PTs on strong growth prospects
** IMV IMV.O: up 12.1%
BUZZ-Rises on positive pre-clinical study update for COVID-19 vaccine
** Soligenix SNGX.O: up 0.7%
BUZZ-Up on NIH grant to advance COVID-19 vaccine development
** Ashford AHT.N: up 28.4%
BUZZ-Jumps on $350 mln financing assurance
** Sundial Growers SNDL.O: up 2.0%
BUZZ-Rises after concentrates deal with Simply Solventless
** Aprea Therapeutics APRE.O: down 75.8%
BUZZ-Slumps after blood cancer treatment fails late-stage trial
** Ideanomics IDEX.O: up 8.8%
BUZZ-Soars on deal to buy 2,000 of BYD's electric vehicles
** AMC Entertainment AMC.N: up 1.6%
BUZZ-Rises after investor offloads at premium
** UnitedHealth UNH.N: up 1.3%
** CVS Health CVS.N: up 0.3%
** Cigna CI.N: up 1.5%
BUZZ-Stimulus Bill may boost premiums for health insurers - SVB Leerink
** Technical Communications TCCO.O: down 11.0%
BUZZ-Slumps on swing to 2020 loss
** Cara CARA.O: up 4.5%
BUZZ-Rises on submitting marketing application for itch treatment
** Peabody Energy BTU.N: up 43.6%
BUZZ-Hits 3-month high after reaching support deal with certain creditors
** GreenPro Capital GRNQ.O: up 75.8%
BUZZ-Jumps on plans to set up Bitcoin fund
(Compiled by Shreyasee Raj)
