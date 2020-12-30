BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-AMC Entertainment, Mastercard, Fox Corp

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, led by energy shares, as investors bet on a strong economic recovery in 2021 on the back of COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and hopes of bigger fiscal support. .N

At 13:10 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.48% at 30,479.81. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.25% at 3,736.39 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.28% at 12,886.44. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Freeport-McMoRan Inc <FCX.N>, up 6.9% ** Devon Energy <DVN.N>, up 3.9% ** DXC Technology Co <DXC.N>, up 3.6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** AES Corp <AES.N>, down 1.8% ** Charter Communications Inc <CHTR.O>, down 1.6% ** Akamai Technologies Inc <AKAM.O>, down 1.6% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd <INDO.N>, up 37% ** 500.Com Ltd <WBAI.N>, up 23.7% ** China Green Agriculture Inc <CGA.N>, up 22.6% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Regional Health Properties Inc <RHE.N>, down 20.1% ** New Concept Energy <GBR.N>, down 16% ** Navios Maritime Holdings Inc <NM_pg.N>, down 9.8% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Bionano Genomics Equity Warrants <BNGOW.O>, up 152.2% ** Professional Diversity Network <IPDN.O>, up 117.5% ** Bionano Genomics <BNGO.O>, up 96.2% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp <BRPAU.O>, down 32.5% ** China Finance Online Co Ltd <JRJC.O>, down 23.2% ** B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd <BOSC.O>, down 20.7% ** Hepion HEPA.O: up 15.4%

BUZZ-Rises on positive NASH drug data

** Dynatrace DT.N: up 4.0%

BUZZ-BTIG starts coverage with "buy"

** JD.com JD.O: up 2.5%

BUZZ-Rises as board greenlights exploring unit spin-off

** WiMi Hologram Cloud WIMI.O: up 2.9%

BUZZ-Rises as Benchmark starts coverage with 'buy'

** Protalix PLX.N: up 0.6%

BUZZ-Up after positive data from genetic disorder treatment study

** Acadia Healthcare ACHC.O: up 4.0%

BUZZ-Rises on $1.47 bln deal to sell UK unit

** Bionano Genomics BNGO.O: up 96.2%

BUZZ-Surges after Nasdaq grants extension for regaining compliance

** Altimmune ALT.O: up 5.6%

BUZZ-Up on starting mid-stage liver infection therapy study

** FinTech Acquisition FTIV.O: up 4.5%

BUZZ-Co to take Perella Weinberg public in $975 mln deal; shares up

** Professional Diversity IPDN.O: up 117.5%

BUZZ-Surges threefold on deal to develop blockchain app

** BioCardia BCDA.O: up 11.0%

BUZZ-Rises on U.S. patent for catheter system

** AMC Entertainment AMC.N: down 6.1%

BUZZ-Falls on plans to raise equity

** Mastercard MA.N: up 3.0%

BUZZ-Stephens hikes PT on hopes of improving cross border sentiment

** Fox Corp FOXA.O: up 0.4%

BUZZ-Rises on record news channel viewership

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.61%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.36%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.05%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.13%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.53%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.28%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.72%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.39%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.20%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.54%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.63%

(Compiled by Shreyasee Raj)

