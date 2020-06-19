BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-AMC Entertainment, BeyondSpring

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures rose about 1% on Friday as investors wagered on a bounce back in post-pandemic economic activity, shrugging off the daily increase in new coronavirus infections in several states. .N

At 6:30 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 1.00% at 26,284. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.83% at 3,134.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.81% at 10,076.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** LightInTheBox Holding <LITB.N>, up 20.7% ** Panhandle Oil & Gas Inc <PHX.N>, up 12.1% ** Phoenix New Media Ltd <FENG.N>, up 11.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Covia Holdings Corp <CVIA.N>, down 13.8% ** Forum Energy Technologies <FET.N>, down 7.3% ** Great Western Bancorp Inc <GWB.N>, down 5.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Broadway Financial Corp <BYFC.O>, up 148.2% ** Immuron Ltd <IMRN.O>, up 65.2% ** Comstock Holding Companies Inc <CHCI.O>, up 63.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Obalon Therapeutics Inc <OBLN.O>, down 23.2% ** Beyondspring Inc <BYSI.O>, down 19.3% ** Yatra Online Inc <YTRA.O>, down 17.5% ** AMC Entertainment Holdings AMC.N: up 7.5% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on plans to reopen 450 U.S. theaters on July 15 ** BeyondSpring Inc BYSI.O: down 19.3% premarket BUZZ-Plunges on discounted stock offer, private placement

