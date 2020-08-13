BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-AMC Entertainment, Aspen Tech, Fat Brands

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose on Thursday, with Apple inching toward $2 trillion in market capitalization, as data showed jobless claims fell below one million last week for the first time since the start of the pandemic in United States. .N

At 12:15 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.13% at 27,940.97. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.03% at 3,381.37 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.90% at 11,110.986. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Paycom Software Inc <PAYC.N>, up 5.4% ** Autodesk Inc <ADSK.O>, up 4.6% ** Keysight Technologies Inc <KEYS.N>, up 3.8% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Cisco Systems Inc <CSCO.O>, down 11.1% ** HollyFrontier Corp <HFC.N>, down 4.8% ** Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co <HPE.N>, down 4.4% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** NTN Buzztime Inc <NTN.N>, up 149.5% ** India Globalization Capital, Inc <IGC.N>, up 21.4% ** China Unicom <CHU.N>, up 19.5% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Elevate Credit Inc <ELVT.N>, down 14.2% ** Nabors Industries Ltd. <NBR.N>, down 14.1% ** Aegon N.V. <AEG.N>, down 13.2% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Fat Brands Inc <FAT.O>, up 106.5% ** Fat Brand Equity Warrants <FATBW.O>, up 85.2% ** Canterbury Park Holding Corp <CPHC.O>, up 45.6% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Newgioco Group Inc <NWGI.O>, down 23.2% ** Varex Imaging Corp <VREX.O>, down 21.6% ** Digirad Corporation <DRAD.O>, down 19.9% ** Fossil Group Inc FOSL.O: up 10.2%

BUZZ-Rises on strong online sales, China growth ** ZTO Express Inc ZTO.N: down 7.7%

BUZZ-Flags drop in 2020 profit, shares fall ** Revolve Group Inc RVLV.N: up 18.5%

BUZZ-Surges on quarterly profit ** GrowGeneration Corp GRWG.O: up 34.8%

BUZZ-Hits 31-month high on Q2 revenue beat, upbeat FY outlook ** SmileDirectClub Inc SDC.O: down 14.7%

BUZZ-Continues to fall after Q2 revenue plunge ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Inches closer to $2 trillion market cap ** Aspen Technologies AZPN.O: up 29.9%

BUZZ-Jumps on Q4 profit beat ** Penn National Gaming Inc PENN.O: up 8.5%

BUZZ-Eyes fresh high as Goldman starts with "buy" ** Fly Leasing Ltd FLY.N: down 7.7%

BUZZ-Drops on smaller-than-expected Q2 profit ** Brigham Minerals Inc MNRL.N: down 8.2%

BUZZ-Drops on bigger-than-expected Q2 loss ** Wesco International Inc WCC.N: up 8.7%

BUZZ-Rises after results beat on acquisition ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 9.1%

BUZZ-Up on deal with SK bioscience to supply antigen for potential COVID-19 vaccine ** Conifer Holdings CNFR.O: up 20.8%

BUZZ-Surges on quarterly profit ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Gains as Raymond James raises PT ** Vroom Inc VRM.O: down 13.0%

BUZZ- Throttled as outlook disappoints in first post-IPO report ** Digital Ally Inc DGLY.O: down 14.1%

BUZZ-Falls on 32% decline in quarterly revenue ** Lyft Inc LYFT.O: down 4.0% BUZZ-Street View: Court ruling could make Lyft's recovery ride bumpy ** 3M Co MMM.N: up 1.5% BUZZ-Gains after July sales rise 6% boosted by healthcare unit ** Adverum Biotechnologies Inc ADVM.O: down 16.0% BUZZ-Down after pricing stock deal ** Fat Brands Inc FAT.O: up 106.5% BUZZ-Stock more than triples on deal to buy Johnny Rockets chain ** Scienjoy Holdings Corp SJ.O: up 18.9% BUZZ-Scienjoy to acquire live streaming platform BeeLive; shares jump ** GFL Environmental Inc GFL.N: up 7.8% BUZZ-Back-to-back deals lead to meaningful growth in U.S. footprint - RBC ** Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O: up 1.5% BUZZ-Gains as Apple's potential fitness app not seen as a threat ** Tapestry Inc TPR.N: down 2.1% BUZZ-Falls on downbeat sales outlook ** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N: up 15.7% BUZZ-AMC Entertainment to reopen U.S. movie theaters, shares rise ** Biocept Inc BIOC.O: up 1.7% BUZZ-Rises on deal to provide COVID-19 tests to healthcare group

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.80%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.67%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.11%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.04%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.84%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.19%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.35%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.64%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.20%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.81%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.63%

