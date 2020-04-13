BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Amazon.com, Netflix, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Sabre Corp, Pluristem Therapeutics

US Markets
Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wall Street's main indexes slipped on Monday as corporate America launches into what is expected to be a painful quarterly earnings season due to the coronavirus pandemic. .N

At 11:03 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 2.39% at 23,153.12. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 1.87% at 2,737.53 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 1.25% at 8,051.272. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Amazon.com Inc <AMZN.O>, up 3.5% ** Netflix Inc <NFLX.O>, up 3.4% ** Marathon Oil Corp <MRO.N>, up 2.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd <RCL.N>, down 14.4% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd <NCLH.N>, down 14% ** Alliance Data Systems Corp <ADS.N>, down 11.4% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Independence Contract Drilling Inc <ICD.N>, up 64% ** Manning & Napier Inc <MN.N>, up 48.6% ** SM Energy Co <SM.N>, up 28.6% The top two NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF <ROOF.N>, down 23.4% ** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc <AMC.N>, down 16.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Borqs Technologies Inc <BRQS.O>, up 284% ** Scworx Corp <WORX.O>, up 246.7% ** NN Inc <NNBR.O>, up 46% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Sabre Corp <SABR.O>, down 24.1% ** Akero Therapeutics Inc <AKRO.O>, down 15.7% ** Intellicheck Inc <IDN.O>, down 15.7% ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 9.1% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N: down 14.4% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N: down 14.0%

BUZZ-Cruise operators dip after CDC extends "no sail" order ** Pluristem Therapeutics Inc PSTI.O: up 17.6%

BUZZ-Pluristem jumps after its therapy treats 1st U.S. patient with COVID-19 complications

** BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc BCRX.O: up 20.0%

BUZZ-Surges on beginning trial for potential COVID-19 treatment ** Boston Scientific Corp BSX.N: down 6.3%

BUZZ-JPM cuts PT on bumpy near-term ** Biocept Inc BIOC.O: up 55.5%

BUZZ-Up on plan to begin testing services for COVID-19 ** Gilead Sciencs Inc GILD.O: up 1.3%

BUZZ-Street View: Gilead's coronavirus drug data leaves Wall St cautiously optimistic

** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N: up 0.1%

Buzz-KeyBanc raises PT on China recovery ** Athersys Inc ATHX.O: up 8.2%

BUZZ-Jumps after FDA clears cell therapy trial in COVID-19 patients ** Yelp Inc YELP.N: down 2.4%

BUZZ-J.P.Morgan cuts PT, earnings estimate on coronavirus impact ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O: down 0.2%

BUZZ-Falls as Craig Hallum moves to sidelines citing coronavirus hit ** Dropbox Inc DBX.O: up 1.2% BUZZ-Jefferies highlights work from home winners & losers ** Digital Realty Trust Inc DLR.N: down 3.0%

BUZZ-Baird cuts data center REIT Digital Realty to "neutral" on valuation ** Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc ZBH.N: down 4.8%

BUZZ-Credit Suisse cuts PTs for MedTech as coronavirus slows elective surgeries ** CytoSorbents Corp CTSO.O: up 20.9%

BUZZ- Up as FDA approves therapy for emergency use in COVID-19 patients ** Caterpillar Inc CAT.N: down 8.9%

BUZZ-Caterpillar falls on BofA downgrade ** Quintana Energy Services Inc QES.N: down 10.3%

BUZZ-Crashes on dismal industry outlook, furlough plans ** Qualstar Corp QBAK.O: down 20.3%

BUZZ-Down on plans to delist from Nasdaq ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: down 1.7%

BUZZ-Credit Suisse cuts PT on coronavirus impact on surgeries ** Burlington Stores Inc BURL.N: down 7.0%

BUZZ-Burlington Stores falls as co launches $1 bln capital raise, furloughs most staff

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 1.83%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.71%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 1.47%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.33%

Financial

.SPSY

down 3.97%

Health

.SPXHC

down 2.17%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 3.63%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 1.63%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 3.40%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 4.25%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 3.47%

