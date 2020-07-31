US Markets
MOGU

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Amazon.com, Mastercard, Chevron, Apple Inc

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Futures tracking the Nasdaq 100 index jumped nearly 1% on Friday as tech titans Apple, Amazon.com and Facebook managed to deliver impressive quarterly earnings despite the COVID-19 pandemic that has crushed the wider U.S. economy. .N

At 7:00 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.19% at 26,268. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.11% at 3,252.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.88% at 10,889.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Mogu Inc MOGU.K, up 42.9% ** Greenhill & Co Inc GHL.N, up 20.8% ** Leaf Group Ltd LEAF.K, up 12.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Capital Senior Living Corp CSU.N, down 11.3% ** Valaris PLC VAL.N, down 9.8% ** Pagseguro Digital Ltd PAGS.K, down 8.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Zion Oil And Gas Inc ZN.O, up 192.1% ** Electrocore, Inc. ECOR.O, up 120.1% ** Tiziana Life Sciences PLC TLSA.O, up 52.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Socket Mobile Inc SCKT.O, down 22.6% ** Precipio Inc PRPO.O, down 20.7% ** Taoping Inc TAOP.O, down 13.8% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 1.5% premarket RPT-BUZZ-PREVIEW: Chevron shares slip ahead of results on Friday ** Amazon.com AMZN.O: up 5.6% premarket ** Facebook Inc FB.O: up 6.5% premarket BUZZ-Big tech quartet rises as quarterly results smash expectations during pandemic ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 6.4% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Apple's showstopper results set stage for 5G cycle ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: down 3.3% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Gilead's remdesivir not enough to change long term story ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: up 5.6% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Amazon's pandemic-driven growth rate here to stay ** Mastercard Inc's MA.N: up 0.2% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Mastercard's long-term growth potential intact

    Most Popular