BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Amazon, WWE, IBM

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock indexes were on course to open lower on Friday, as worries over the impact of the coronavirus epidemic on global growth overshadowed the latest batch of upbeat quarterly earnings reports. .N

At 08:57 am ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.46% at 28,658. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.37% at 3,277.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.28% at 9,190. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Navistar International Corp NAV, up 54.8% ** Adient Plc ADNT.K, up 23.2% ** HC2 Holdings HCHC.K, up 11.9% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** World Wrestling Entertainment Inc WWE, down 25.4% ** Vivint Smart Home Inc VVNT.N, down 11.3% ** Sasol Ltd SSL.N, down 8.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Marlin Business Services Corp MRLN.O, up 52.4% ** Ifresh Inc IFMK.O, up 31.2% ** Vaxart Inc VXRT.O, up 32.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Intec Pharma Ltd NTEC.O, down 0% ** Anixa Biosciences Inc ANIX.O, down 13% ** Therapix Biosciences Ltd TRPX.O, down 11.7% ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: up 11.2% premarket BUZZ-Street view: Amazon's aggressive push on faster delivery, AWS paying off ** Navistar International Corp NAV.N: up 54.8% premarket BUZZ-Surges on premium offer from Volkswagen unit for remaining stake ** Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc VRTX.O: up 4.2% premarket BUZZ-Set to touch record high on strong 2020 forecast, Q4 profit beat ** World Wrestling Entertainment Inc WWE.N: down 25.4% premarket BUZZ-World Wrestling Entertainment tumbles 24% after co-presidents abruptly exit ** Flex Ltd FLEX.O: up 11.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises on upbeat results, forecast ** Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc VRTX.O: up 4.2% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Vertex Pharma's cystic fibrosis drug knocks it out of the park ** International Business Machines Corp IBM.N: up 3.8% premarket BUZZ-Arvind Krishna to replace CEO Ginni Rommetty, shares rise ** Intec Pharma Ltd NTEC.O: down 31.0% premarket BUZZ-Drops on $6.5 mln stock and warrant deal ** Western Digital Corp WDC.O: up 5.1% premarket BUZZ-"Onward and upward" as brokerages laud Q2, forecast ** Edward Lifesciences Corp EW.N: up 3.4% premarket BUZZ-Street view: Room for growth in Edwards Lifesciences' 2020 forecast ** Kezar Life Sciences Inc KZR.O: down 6.1% premarket BUZZ-Kezar Life Sciences down on planned equity raise ** Colgate-Palmolive Co CL.N: up 5.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q4 performance ** Aduro Biotech Inc ADRO.O: up 18.5% premarket BUZZ-SVB Leerink sees cancer drug expansion as positive, raises PT ** Adient Plc ADNT.N: up 23.2% premarket BUZZ-Eyes best day in 6 months on stake sale, Q1 beat ** Indentiv Inc INVE.O: down 10.8% premarket BUZZ-Falls as Q4 outlook disappoints ** Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc SNDX.O: up 24.6% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on stock offering at ~20% premium ** Vaxart Inc VXRT.O: up 32.2% premarket BUZZ-Surges on program to develop coronavirus vaccine candidate

(Compiled by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru)

((Abhishek.Manikandan@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6182 2702;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.