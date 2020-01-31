BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Amazon, United States Steel, IBM

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Caution about the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic knocked U.S. stock index futures lower on Friday, more than offsetting a boost from the latest batch of upbeat quarterly corporate earnings. .N

At 7:36 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.36% at 28,687. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.34% at 3,278.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.25% at 9,193.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Navistar International Corp NAV.N, up 52.7% ** Adient Plc ADNT.N, up 11.3% ** HC2 Holdings HCHC.N, up 10.2% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** World Wrestling Entertainment Inc WWE.N, down 24.5% ** Sasol Ltd SSL.N, down 8.6% ** Loews Corp L.N, down 6.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Lianluo Smart Ltd LLIT.O, up 37.5% ** Cleveland Biolabs Inc CBLI.O, up 22.9% ** Allied Healthcare Products Inc AHPI.O, up 19.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Intec Pharma Ltd NTEC.O, down 31% ** Mountain Province Diamonds Inc MPVD.O, down 12.8% ** Heat Biologics Inc HTBX.O, down 9.4% ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: up 10.3% premarket BUZZ-Street view: Amazon's aggressive push on faster delivery, AWS paying off ** Amgen Inc AMGN.O: down 3.2% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Amgen could be preparing for 'big pipeline year' ** Navistar International Corp NAV.N: up 52.7% premarket BUZZ-Surges on premium offer from Volkswagen unit for remaining stake

** Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc VRTX.O: up 3.6% premarket BUZZ-Set to touch record high on strong 2020 forecast, Q4 profit beat ** World Wrestling Entertainment Inc WWE.N: down 24.5% premarket BUZZ-Chokes after surprise departure of co-presidents ** United States Steel Corp X.N: up 5.4% premarket BUZZ-United States Steel gains on smaller loss ** Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc VRTX.O: up 3.6% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Vertex Pharma's cystic fibrosis drug knocks it out of the park ** International Business Machines Corp IBM.N: up 4.2% premarket BUZZ-Arvind Krishna to replace CEO Ginni Rommetty, shares rise ** Intec Pharma Ltd NTEC.O: down 31.0% premarket BUZZ-Drops on $6.5 mln stock and warrant deal ** Western Digital Corp WDC.O: up 4.8% premarket BUZZ-"Onward and upward" as brokerages laud Q2, forecast ** Corteva Inc CTVA.N: up 1.3% premarket BUZZ-JPM upgrades Corteva citing fair valuation

(Compiled by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru)

((Abhishek.Manikandan@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6182 2702;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.