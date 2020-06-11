BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Amazon, Uber, Moderna, Reata Pharma

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stocks opened sharply lower on Thursday with the Nasdaq falling after a four-day rally on fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections and a grim economic forecast from the Federal Reserve. .N

At 09:39 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 3.14% at 26,143.13. The S&P 500 .SPX was unchanged at 0 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 2.38% at 9,782.31. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Kroger Co <KR.N>, up 1.2% ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals <REGN.OQ>, up 0.9% ** Clorox Co <CLX.N>, up 0.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** United Airlines Holdings <UAL.OQ>, down 13.1% ** Norwegian Cruise Line <NCLH.N>, down 12% ** Delta Air Lines <DAL.N>, down 11.3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Ambow Education <AMBO.N>, up 74.7% ** Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear <HIBS.N>, up 27.4% ** Jupai Hldng Ltd <JP.N>, up 25.5% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico <MEXX.N>, down 20.6% ** Proshares Ultra Oil&Gas <DIG.N>, down 20.4% ** MicroSectors US Big Banks Index <BNKU.N>, down 20.4% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Wah Fu Education Group <WAFU.O>, up 395.5% ** Mer Telemanagement Solutions <MTSL.O>, up 65.4% ** Reata Phramaceuticals <RETA.O>, up 28.7% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Esports Entertainment Group Equity Warrants <GMBLW.O>, down 41.9% ** Mustang Bio <MBIO.O>, down 27.9% ** Immuron Ltd <IMRN.O>, down 23.6% ** Sorrento Therapeutics SRNE.O: up 6.3%

BUZZ-Rises on emergency use application for COVID-19 test ** GrubHub Inc GRUB.N: up 4.1%

BUZZ-Rises as investors munch on Just Eat Takeaway's $7.3 bln offer ** Concho Resources CXO.N: down 4.5% ** EOG Resources EOG.N: down 4.1%

BUZZ-Concho, EOG Resources among KeyBanc's top E&P picks ** Endo International ENDP.O: down 3.9%

BUZZ-Opioid lawsuit overhang resurfaces as economy reopens ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 5.6% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 5.2%

BUZZ-Oil and gas cos: Fall on record U.S. crude inventories, bearish Fed ** Nio Inc NIO.N: down 6.8%

BUZZ-Tesla rival Nio falls after pricing upsized share offering ** Onconova Therapeutics ONTX.O: up 18.2%

BUZZ-Rises after shelving share consolidation plan ** Uber Technologies UBER.N: down 7.2% ** Lyft Inc LYFT.O: down 4.3%

BUZZ-Uber, Lyft tumble as California classifies drivers as employees ** Zillow Group ZG.O: down 4.5%

BUZZ-BTIG says 'buy' on long-term prospects [nL4N2DO2GN ** Starbucks corp SBUX.O: down 5.0%

BUZZ-Street View: Starbucks is positioned well for long term ** Westlake Chemical WLK.N: down 4.8%

BUZZ-Wells Fargo upgrades on improving caustic soda prices ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN.O: up 0.9%

BUZZ-Rises as human trials begin for COVID-19 antibody cocktail ** Trip.com TCOM.O: down 3.2%

BUZZ-BTIG starts with 'neutral' on potential for domestic recovery ** Hexo Corp HEXO.TO: up 8.9%

BUZZ-Surges on Q3 revenue jump, narrow adjusted loss ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 6.7%

BUZZ-Rises on plans to begin late-stage testing of COVID-19 vaccine ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: down 1.1%

BUZZ-Falls on report of EU planning to file antitrust charges ** Sunlands Technology STG.N: down 0.8%

BUZZ-Says China education report reveals strong growth; shares rally ** Reata Pharma RETA.O: up 28.7%

BUZZ-Jumps on securing $350 mln investment for drug development ** Construction Partners ROAD.O: down 11.4%

BUZZ-Falls on upsized secondary stock offer ** Catalent Inc CTLT.N: down 6.3%

BUZZ-Falls on $550 mln stock offer ** Brightview Holdings BV.N: down 18.4%

BUZZ-Brightview shares chopped as top holder KKR cuts stake ** Mustang Bio Inc MBIO.O: down 27.9%

BUZZ-"Bubble boy" therapy firm Mustang Bio drops after pricing stock deal

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 2.14%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 2.53%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.95%

Energy

.SPNY

down 5.94%

Financial

.SPSY

down 4.25%

Health

.SPXHC

down 1.98%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 4.23%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 2.54%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 3.23%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 3.57%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 2.17%

