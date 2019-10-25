BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Amazon, Twitter, Dow, PG&E, VF Corp

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 on Friday rose above its record closing high after a report that the United States and China were close to finalizing parts of a trade pact. .N

At 12:20 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.69% at 26,991.27. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.45% at 3,023.8 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.63% at 8,237.397. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Resmed Inc <RMD.N>, up 13.3% ** Mohawk Industries Inc <MHK.N>, up 11.5% ** Intel Corp <INTC.OQ>, up 7.6% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Illumina Inc <ILMN.OQ>, down 10.7% ** Edison International <EIX.N>, down 10.2% ** Ventas Inc <VTR.N>, down 7.4% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Vipshop Holdings Ltd <VIPS.N>, up 16.5% ** Resmed Inc <RMD.N>, up 13.3% ** Tata Motors Ltd <TTM.N>, up 12% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Granite Construction Inc <GVA.N>, down 31.5% ** PG&E Corp <PCG.N>, down 25.8% ** Vocera Communications Inc <VCRA.N>, down 22.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Xunlei Ltd <XNET.O>, up 52.5% ** Anika Therapeutics Inc <ANIK.O>, up 36.4% ** Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc <PHAT.O>, up 22% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group <AIH.O>, down 34.1% ** BeyondSpring Inc <BYSI.O>, down 23.8% ** Universal Logistics Holdings Inc <ULH.O>, down 20% ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: down 1.6%

BUZZ-Street View: Amazon's one-day delivery to boost revenue, AWS weakness to persist

** KKR Real Estate Finance Trust KREF.N: up 2.7%

BUZZ-KKR Real Estate Finance Trust set for best day ever after S&P SmallCap 600 inclusion

** Albemarle Corp ALB.N: down 6.4%

BUZZ-Albemarle: Set for worst day in about 10 months on forecast cut

** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: down 1.0%

BUZZ-Street View: Twitter 'bugged' near term

** Intel Corp INTC.O: up 7.6%

BUZZ-Street View: Intel shows growth again, but will it sustain?

** Aclaris Therapeutics Inc ACRS.O : up 14.5%

BUZZ-Aclaris: Surges on positive data from common warts trial

** Dow Inc DOW.N: up 1.7%

BUZZ-Dow Inc: Brokerages applaud cost cutting measures, raise PT

** Charter Communications Inc CHTR.O: up 7.3%

BUZZ-Charter Communications: Up after third-quarter profit, revenue beat

** Bausch Health Co BHC.N: up 5.8%

BUZZ-Bausch Health Co: Cowen starts coverage, sees stable long-term growth

** PG&E Corp PCG.N: down 25.8%

BUZZ-PG&E says power line malfunctioned at origin of California wine country fire, shares slump

** BeyondSpring Inc BYSI.O: down 23.8%

BUZZ-BeyondSpring Inc eyes record low after pricing stock offering

** VF Corp VFC.N: down 6.3%

BUZZ-VF Corp: North Face owner's shares go south on profit miss

** Anika Therapeutics Inc ANIK.O: up 36.4%

BUZZ-Anika Therapeutics surges after Q3 sales beat

** Phillips 66 PSX.N: up 5.0%

BUZZ-Phillips 66 hits over a year high powered by Q3 beat

** Avnet Inc AVT.O: down 2.4%

BUZZ-Avnet drops on earnings miss, broker actions

** Interface Inc TILE.O: up 8.4%

BUZZ-Interface Inc: Jumps on better-than-expected Q3 results

** Melinta Therapeutics Inc MLNT.O: down 19.9%

BUZZ-Melinta slumps on delaying launch of pneumonia antibiotic

** Alimera Sciences Inc ALIM.O: up 8.1%

BUZZ-Alimera Sciences: Rises on $20-mln stock sale deal

** Boeing Co BA.N: down 1.1%

BUZZ-Boeing Co: Dips after Indonesia faults design of 737 MAX cockpit software

** Cancer Genetics Inc CGIX.O: up 1.0%

BUZZ-Cancer Genetics rises on reverse stock split, M&A advisory deal

** First Solar Inc FSLR.O: down 6.8%

BUZZ-First Solar: Falls on Q3 profit miss due to delay in project sales USN

** Illumina Inc ILMN.O: down 10.7%

BUZZ-Illumina Inc: Drops on dim Q4 forecast, merger deal concerns

** Illinois Tool Works ITW.N: up 5.9%

BUZZ-Illinois Tool Works: Profit beat propels shares to over 1 1/2-year high

** Viad Corp VVI.N: down 8.9%

BUZZ-Viad Corp: Drops after Q4 forecast disappoints [UnL3N27A3V5SN]

** Granite Construction Inc GVA.N: down 31.5%

BUZZ-Granite Construction crumbles on big profit miss, disappointing outlook ** AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc AMAG.O: up 16.2%

BUZZ-AMAG surges on 'very balanced' FDA comments ahead of vote on drug

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.84%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.14%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.35%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.81%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.60%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.26%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.66%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.10%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.00%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.05%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 1.19%

