BioTech

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Amazon, Tesla, Ulta Beauty, Spectrum Pharma

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US"

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

The Nasdaq breached the 9,000-point mark for the first time and the S&P 500 hit a fresh record high on Thursday, boosted by optimism over U.S.-China trade relations and gains in Amazon.com after a report signaled robust online holiday sales. .N

At 11:42 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.28% at 28,594.9. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.36% at 3,235.01 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.53% at 9,000.096. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, up 2.8% ** Occidental Petroleum Corp <OXY.N>, up 1.5% ** Apache Corp <APA.N>, up 1.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Newell Brand Inc <NWL.O>, down 1.4% ** Ulta Beauty Inc <ULTA.O>, down 1.4% ** Incyte Corp <INCY.O>, down 1.4% The top two NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** China Rapid Finance Ltd <XRF.N>, up 116.9% ** Can Fite Biopharma Ltd <CANF.N>, up 35.2% The top two NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Qiagen N V <QGEN.N>, down 21.8% ** Seadrill Ltd <SDRL.N>, down 11.3% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Liquidia Technologies Inc <LQDA.O>, up 55.4% ** Newlink Genetics <NLNK.O>, up 34.3% ** Clearside Biomedical Inc <CLSD.O>, up 24.2% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc <SPPI.O>, down 56.2% ** Microbot Medical <MBOT.O>, down 18.1% ** Phasebio Pharmaceuticals Inc <PHAS.O>, down 14.6% ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 1.4% BUZZ-Wedbush raises PT by $100, says co to "comfortably" meet FY delivery forecast ** Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc SBPH.O: down 56.5% BUZZ-Down after co stops trial of drug for hepatitis B virus ** Microbot Medical MBOT.O: down 18.1% BUZZ-Plunges on discounted stock offer to raise funds for robot development ** Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc SPPI.O: down 56.2% BUZZ-Hits 3-year low on failed cancer drug trial; Cantor downgrades ** Acasti Pharma Inc ACST.O: up 16.9% BUZZ-Data delay provides opportunity for investors- Oppenheimer ** Qiagen NV QGEN.N: down 21.8% BUZZ-Plunges after co decides against sale ** Hexo Corp HEXO.N: down 20.7% BUZZ-Falls on deal to sell shares at discount to institutional investors ** China Rapid Finance XRF.N: up 116.9% BUZZ-Jumps on $8 mln investment ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: up 2.8% BUZZ-Hits 1-month high as online sales drive U.S. holiday shopping ** Rite Aid Corp RAD.N: up 10.6% BUZZ-More than doubles in one week on Q3 results beat ** ATIF Holdings Ltd ATIF.O: down 10.5% BUZZ-Eyes worst day ever on deal to buy Sinofortune Securities ** Can-Fite Biopharma CANF.N: up 35.2% BUZZ-Rises as co elects Univo Pharma CEO to board ** Immunomedics Inc IMMU.O: up 6.9% BUZZ-FDA accepts application for fast approval of breast cancer drug The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.47%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.73%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.13%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.51%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.52%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.20%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.04%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.52%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.06%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.20%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.08%

(Compiled by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru)

((Trisha.Roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 7786;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Technology Videos

Competition in Streaming Services

Investor focus moves to the streaming wars between Disney+ and Netflix. Bloomberg Intelligence’s Matthew Bloxham discusses the potential on “Bloomberg Markets: European Open.”

Dec 19, 2019
See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore BioTech

Explore

Most Popular