BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Amazon, Tesla, Ulta Beauty, Spectrum Pharma

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

The Nasdaq breached the 9,000-point mark for the first time and the S&P 500 hit a fresh record high on Thursday, boosted by optimism over U.S.-China trade relations and gains in Amazon.com after a report signaled robust online holiday sales. .N

At 11:42 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.28% at 28,594.9. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.36% at 3,235.01 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.53% at 9,000.096. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, up 2.8% ** Occidental Petroleum Corp <OXY.N>, up 1.5% ** Apache Corp <APA.N>, up 1.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Newell Brand Inc <NWL.O>, down 1.4% ** Ulta Beauty Inc <ULTA.O>, down 1.4% ** Incyte Corp <INCY.O>, down 1.4% The top two NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** China Rapid Finance Ltd <XRF.N>, up 116.9% ** Can Fite Biopharma Ltd <CANF.N>, up 35.2% The top two NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Qiagen N V <QGEN.N>, down 21.8% ** Seadrill Ltd <SDRL.N>, down 11.3% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Liquidia Technologies Inc <LQDA.O>, up 55.4% ** Newlink Genetics <NLNK.O>, up 34.3% ** Clearside Biomedical Inc <CLSD.O>, up 24.2% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc <SPPI.O>, down 56.2% ** Microbot Medical <MBOT.O>, down 18.1% ** Phasebio Pharmaceuticals Inc <PHAS.O>, down 14.6% ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 1.4% BUZZ-Wedbush raises PT by $100, says co to "comfortably" meet FY delivery forecast ** Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc SBPH.O: down 56.5% BUZZ-Down after co stops trial of drug for hepatitis B virus ** Microbot Medical MBOT.O: down 18.1% BUZZ-Plunges on discounted stock offer to raise funds for robot development ** Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc SPPI.O: down 56.2% BUZZ-Hits 3-year low on failed cancer drug trial; Cantor downgrades ** Acasti Pharma Inc ACST.O: up 16.9% BUZZ-Data delay provides opportunity for investors- Oppenheimer ** Qiagen NV QGEN.N: down 21.8% BUZZ-Plunges after co decides against sale ** Hexo Corp HEXO.N: down 20.7% BUZZ-Falls on deal to sell shares at discount to institutional investors ** China Rapid Finance XRF.N: up 116.9% BUZZ-Jumps on $8 mln investment ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: up 2.8% BUZZ-Hits 1-month high as online sales drive U.S. holiday shopping ** Rite Aid Corp RAD.N: up 10.6% BUZZ-More than doubles in one week on Q3 results beat ** ATIF Holdings Ltd ATIF.O: down 10.5% BUZZ-Eyes worst day ever on deal to buy Sinofortune Securities ** Can-Fite Biopharma CANF.N: up 35.2% BUZZ-Rises as co elects Univo Pharma CEO to board ** Immunomedics Inc IMMU.O: up 6.9% BUZZ-FDA accepts application for fast approval of breast cancer drug The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.47%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.73%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.13%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.51%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.52%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.20%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.04%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.52%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.06%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.20%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.08%

(Compiled by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru)

((Trisha.Roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 7786;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.