BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Amazon, Intel, PG&E, VF Corp

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wall Street opened marginally lower on Friday, as a dour sales forecast from Amazon overshadowed another set of strong results in what has so far been an upbeat third-quarter earnings season. .N

At 9:40 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.20% at 26,859.78. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.05% at 3,008.83 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.21% at 8,168.84. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Resmed Inc <RMD.N>, up 12.3% ** Mohawk Industries Inc <MHK.N>, up 7.3% ** Intel Corp <INTC.OQ>, up 6.1% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Albemarle Corp <ALB.N>, down 9.6% ** Illumina Inc <ILMN.OQ>, down 8.5% ** VF Corp <VFC.N>, down 7% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Resmed Inc <RMD.N>, up 12.3% ** Domtar Corp <UFS.N>, up 8.5% ** Barnes Group Inc <B.N>, up 8.5% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Granite Construction Inc <GVA.N>, down 26.6% ** Vocera Communications Inc <VCRA.N>, down 24.9% ** PG&E Corp <PCG.N>, down 21% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Anika Therapeutics Inc <ANIK.O>, up 29.2% ** DMC Global Inc <BOOM.O>, up 25.6% ** Xunlei Ltd <XNET.O>, up 20.3% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Greenland Acquisition Corp <GLAC.O>, down 22.1% ** BeyondSpring Inc <BYSI.O>, down 21.9% ** Melinta Therapeutics Inc <MLNT.O>, down 21.1% ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: down 3.3%

BUZZ-Street View: Amazon's one-day delivery to boost revenue, AWS weakness to persist

** KKR Real Estate Finance Trust KREF.N: up 3.5%

BUZZ-KKR Real Estate Finance Trust set for best day ever after S&P SmallCap 600 inclusion

** Albemarle Corp ALB.N: down 9.6%

BUZZ-Albemarle: Set for worst day in about 10 months on forecast cut

** Intel Corp INTC.O: up 6.1%

BUZZ-Street View: Intel shows growth again, but will it sustain?

** Aclaris Therapeutics Inc ACRS.O : up 16.1%

BUZZ-Aclaris: Surges on positive data from common warts trial

** OKPO Health OKP.O: down 12%

BUZZ-OKPO Health shares fall to 10-yr low on equity raise

** Charter Communications Inc CHTR.O: up 5.1%

BUZZ-Charter Communications: Up after third-quarter profit, revenue beat

** Phillips 66 PSX.N: up 3.4%

BUZZ-Phillips 66 up on Q3 beat

** Bausch Health Co BHC.N: up 3.3%

BUZZ-Bausch Health Co: Cowen starts coverage, sees stable long-term growth ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: down 21.0%

BUZZ-PG&E says power line malfunctioned at origin of California wine country fire, shares slump ** BeyondSpring Inc BYSI.O: down 21.9%

BUZZ-BeyondSpring Inc eyes record low after pricing stock offering ** VF Corp VFC.N: down 7.0%

BUZZ-VF Corp: North Face owner's shares go south on profit miss ** Ocean Power Technologies Inc OPTT.O: up 6.5%

BUZZ-Ocean Power Technologies rises on agreeing to sell stocks

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.13%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 1.02%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.38%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.39%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.26%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.20%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.18%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.31%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.11%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.02%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.33%

(Compiled by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru)

