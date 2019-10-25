BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Amazon, Intel, Aclaris Therapeutics, Albemarle

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures edged higher on Friday as robust earnings from Intel helped ease worries about the impact of an ongoing trade war on chipmakers, but underwhelming results from Amazon.com hit sentiment. .N

At 8:30 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.09% at 26,756. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.02% at 3,004.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.07% at 7,934. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Nesco Holdings Inc <NSCO.N>, up 15.4% ** Civeo Corp <CVEO.N>, up 9.8% ** First American Financial Corp <FAF.N>, up 9.1% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** PG&E Corp <PCG.N>, down 29.2% ** Vocera Communications Inc <VCRA.N>, down 26.6% ** Anheuser-Busch InBev NV <BUD.N>, down 7.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Reebonz Holding Ltd <RBZ.O>, up 23.5% ** Cancer Genetics Inc <CGIX.O>, up 18.8% ** NuCana PLC <NCNA.O>, up 18.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Melinta Therapeutics Inc <MLNT.O>, down 25.6% ** Beyondspring Inc <BYSI.O>, down 17.4% ** BIOLASE Inc <BIOL.O>, down 15% ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: down 6.1% premarket

BUZZ-Street View: Amazon's one-day delivery to boost revenue, AWS weakness to persist ** KKR Real Estate Finance Trust KREF.N: up 5.8% premarket

BUZZ-KKR Real Estate Finance Trust set for best day ever after S&P SmallCap 600 inclusion ** Albemarle Corp ALB.N: down 7.9% premarket

BUZZ-Albemarle: Set for worst day in about 10 months on forecast cut ** Intel Corp INTC.O: up 3.2% premarket

BUZZ-Street View: Intel shows growth again, but will it sustain? ** Aclaris Therapeutics Inc ACRS.O : up 13.7% premarket

BUZZ-Aclaris: Surges on positive data from common warts trial ** OKPO Health OKP.O: down 11.7% premarket

BUZZ-OKPO Health shares fall to 10-year low on equity raise ** Charter Communications Inc CHTR.O: up 5.8% premarket

BUZZ-Charter Communications: Up after third-quarter profit, revenue beat ** Phillips 66 PSX.N: up 1.3% premarket

BUZZ-Phillips 66 up on Q3 beat ** Bausch Health Co BHC.N: up 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Bausch Health Co: Cowen starts coverage, sees stable long-term growth

(Compiled by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru)

