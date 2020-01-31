BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Amazon, IBM, Caterpillar, Chevron

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid on Friday, hit by worries over the impact of the coronavirus epidemic on global growth, while strong earnings from Amazon.com checked losses on the Nasdaq. .N

At 10:18 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 1.07% at 28,550.11. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.82% at 3,256.82 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.66% at 9,237.124. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, up 9.1% ** Colgate-Palmolive Co CL.N, up 7.1% ** Charter Communications Inc CHTR.O, up 4.8% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc BR.N, down 9.2% ** Celanese Corp CE.N, down 7.2% ** Amgen Inc AMGN.O, down 5.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Navistar International Corp NAV.N, up 54.8% ** NanoViricides Inc NNVC.N, up 43.6% ** Adient Plc ADNT.N, up 28.9% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Cohen & Company Inc COHN.N, down 38.5% ** World Wrestling Entertainment Inc WWE.N, down 19.8% ** Beazer Homes USA Inc BZH.N, down 19.1% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Syndax Pharmaceuticals SNDX.O, up 38.8% ** Lianluo Smart Ltd LLIT.O, up 28% ** Cleveland Biolabs Inc CBLI.O, up 22.5% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Identiv Inc INVE.O, down 20.5% ** Wilhelmina International Inc WHLM.O, down 18.3% ** Molecular Data Inc MKD.O, down 15.3% ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: up 9.1%

BUZZ-Street view: Amazon's aggressive push on faster delivery, AWS paying off ** Navistar International Corp NAV.N: up 54.8%

BUZZ-Surges on premium offer from Volkswagen unit for remaining stake ** Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Marathon Petroleum Corp: Rises on Speedway unit sale prospects ** World Wrestling Entertainment Inc WWE.N: down 19.8%

BUZZ-World Wrestling Entertainment tumbles 24% after co-presidents abruptly exit ** Flex Ltd FLEX.O: up 2.8%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat results, forecast ** Biogen Inc BIIB.O: down 2.5%

BUZZ-Street View: 2020 all about Alzheimer's as Biogen eyes aducanumab approval ** Danaher Corp DHR.N: down 2.5%

BUZZ-Street View: Danaher is poised for 'excellent' 2020 ** Visa Inc V.N: down 3.0%

BUZZ-Street View: Value-added services to likely offset future weakness in Visa ** International Business Machines Corp IBM.N: up 4.5%

BUZZ-Arvind Krishna to replace CEO Ginni Rommetty, shares rise ** Intec Pharma Ltd NTEC.O: down 31.1%

BUZZ-Drops on $6.5 mln stock and warrant deal ** Colgate-Palmolive Co CL.N: up 7.1%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q4 performance ** Caterpillar Inc CAT.N: down 1.0%

BUZZ-Caterpillar falls on dismal FY20 forecast ** Aduro Biotech Inc ADRO.O: up 12.6%

BUZZ-SVB Leerink sees cancer drug expansion as positive, raises PT ** Adient Plc ADNT.N: up 28.9%

BUZZ-Eyes best day in 6 months on stake sale, Q1 beat ** Indentiv Inc INVE.O: down 20.5%

BUZZ-Falls as Q4 outlook disappoints ** Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc SNDX.O: up 38.8%

BUZZ-Jumps on stock offering at ~20% premium ** Vaxart Inc VXRT.O: up 60.4%

BUZZ-Surges on program to develop coronavirus vaccine candidate ** PolyOne Corportation POL.N: down 4.3%

BUZZ-Slips on equity raise to fund Clariant unit buy ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: down 3.1%

BUZZ-Falls as Q4 profit misses on weak refining, chemical margins

** Beazer Homes USA Inc BZH.N: down 19.1%

BUZZ-Slips as Wedbush downgrades on disappointing Q2 forecast ** LyondellBasell Industries NV LYB.N: down 4.7%

BUZZ-Falls on Q4 profit miss ** Deckers Outdoor DECK.N: up 9.4%

BUZZ-Eyes all-time opening high on five PT hikes

** Marlin Business Services Corp MRLN.O: down 1.2%

BUZZ-Jumps on Q4 profit beat ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 3.5%

BUZZ-Falls as co swings to Q4 loss on $10.4 bln charge ** Phillips 66 PSX.N: down 4.1%

BUZZ-Falls as maintenance activities weigh on profit ** Honeywell International Inc HON.N: down 2.2%

BUZZ-Honeywell slips as 737 MAX grounding to hurt co's sales growth in 2020 ** Esperion Therapeutics Inc ESPR.O: up 1.3%

BUZZ-Up as expert panel backs EU approval of cholesterol therapy

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.55%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 2.02%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.02%

Energy

.SPNY

down 2.48%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.03%

Health

.SPXHC

down 1.03%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 1.27%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 1.68%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 1.88%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.56%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.14%

