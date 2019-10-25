BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Amazon, Boeing, Charter Communications, Dow

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 inched closer to a record high on Friday after a CNBC report that the United States and China were close to finalizing some sections of a trade agreement after a phone call between top negotiators. .N

At 11:25 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.72% at 26,999.81. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.51% at 3,025.68 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.68% at 8,241.262. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Resmed Inc <RMD.N>, up 11.8% ** Mohawk Industries Inc <MHK.N>, up 10.5% ** Intel Corp <INTC.OQ>, up 8% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Edison International <EIX.N>, down 11.1% ** Illumina Inc <ILMN.OQ>, down 10.6% ** VF Corp <VFC.N>, down 6.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Tata Motors Ltd <TTM.N>, up 12.5% ** Resmed Inc <RMD.N>, up 11.8% ** Mohawk Industries Inc <MHK.N>, up 10.5% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Granite Construction Inc <GVA.N>, down 31.9% ** PG&E Corp <PCG.N>, down 24.7% ** Vocera Communications Inc <VCRA.N>, down 23.1% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Xunlei Ltd <XNET.O>, up 54.3% ** Anika Therapeutics Inc <ANIK.O>, up 33.4% ** DMC Global Inc <BOOM.O>, up 20.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group <AIH.O>, down 33.4% ** BeyondSpring Inc <BYSI.O>, down 23.3% ** Greenland Acquisition Corp <GLAC.O>, down 19.4% ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: down 1.7%

BUZZ-Street View: Amazon's one-day delivery to boost revenue, AWS weakness to persist

** KKR Real Estate Finance Trust KREF.N: up 2.6%

BUZZ-KKR Real Estate Finance Trust set for best day ever after S&P SmallCap 600 inclusion

** Albemarle Corp ALB.N: down 6.5%

BUZZ-Albemarle: Set for worst day in about 10 months on forecast cut

** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: down 1.5%

BUZZ-Street View: Twitter 'bugged' near term

** Intel Corp INTC.O: up 8.0%

BUZZ-Street View: Intel shows growth again, but will it sustain?

** Aclaris Therapeutics Inc ACRS.O : up 11.3%

BUZZ-Aclaris: Surges on positive data from common warts trial

** OKPO Health OKP.O: up 13.8%

BUZZ-OKPO Health shares fall to 10-yr low on equity raise

** Dow Inc DOW.N: up 1.6%

BUZZ-Dow Inc: Brokerages applaud cost cutting measures, raise PT

** Charter Communications Inc CHTR.O: up 7.6%

BUZZ-Charter Communications: Up after third-quarter profit, revenue beat

** Bausch Health Co BHC.N: up 4.9%

BUZZ-Bausch Health Co: Cowen starts coverage, sees stable long-term growth ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: down 24.7%

BUZZ-PG&E says power line malfunctioned at origin of California wine country fire, shares slump ** BeyondSpring Inc BYSI.O: down 23.3%

BUZZ-BeyondSpring Inc eyes record low after pricing stock offering ** VF Corp VFC.N: down 6.8%

BUZZ-VF Corp: North Face owner's shares go south on profit miss ** Anika Therapeutics Inc ANIK.O: up 33.4%

BUZZ-Anika Therapeutics surges after Q3 sales beat ** Phillips 66 PSX.N: up 5.1%

BUZZ-Phillips 66 hits over a year high powered by Q3 beat ** Avnet Inc AVT.O: down 1.3%

BUZZ-Avnet drops on earnings miss, broker actions ** Interface Inc TILE.O: up 9.7%

BUZZ-Interface Inc: Jumps on better-than-expected Q3 results ** Melinta Therapeutics Inc MLNT.O: down 19.3%

BUZZ-Melinta slumps on delaying launch of pneumonia antibiotic ** Alimera Sciences Inc ALIM.O: up 12.5%

BUZZ-Alimera Sciences: Rises on $20-mln stock sale deal ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 1.1%

BUZZ-Boeing Co: Dips after Indonesia faults design of 737 MAX cockpit software ** Cancer Genetics Inc CGIX.O: up 5.6%

BUZZ-Cancer Genetics rises on reverse stock split, M&A advisory deal ** First Solar Inc FSLR.O: down 7.5%

BUZZ-First Solar: Falls on Q3 profit miss due to delay in project sales USN ** Illumina Inc ILMN.O: down 10.6%

BUZZ-Illumina Inc: Drops on dim Q4 forecast, merger deal concerns ** Illinois Tool Works ITW.N: up 5.4%

BUZZ-Illinois Tool Works: Profit beat propels shares to over 1-1/2-year high ** Viad Corp VVI.N: down 9.6%

BUZZ-Viad Corp: Drops after Q4 forecast disappoints [UnL3N27A3V5SN] ** Granite Construction Inc GVA.N: down 31.9%

BUZZ-Granite Construction crumbles on big profit miss, disappointing outlook

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.12%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.14%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.24%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.95%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.53%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.14%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.67%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.22%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.14%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.96%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.98%

(Compiled by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru)

