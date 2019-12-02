BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Amarin, Lexicon, Evofem, Apache, Eyegate

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open flat on Monday as President Donald Trump said he would restore tariffs on metal imports from Brazil and Argentina, with investors shrugging off a surprise rise in Chinese manufacturing activity. .N.N/P

At 09:03 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.08% at 28,096. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.06% at 3,145.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.02% at 8,415.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Texas Pacific Land Trust <TPL.N>, up 30.4% ** ReneSola Ltd <SOL.N>, up 15.6% ** LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd <LITB.N>, up 13.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Camping World Holdings Inc <CWH.N>, down 15% ** Care.com Inc <CRCM.N>, down 11.4% ** Apache Corp <APA.N>, down 10.2% The top Nasdaq percentage gainer premarket .PRPG.O: ** Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd <ASLN.O>, up 85.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Aqua Metals Inc <AQMS.O>, down 40% ** Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc <LXRX.O>, down 20.7% ** Paringa Resources Ltd <PNRL.O>, down 13.7% ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 0.2% premarket BUZZ-Apple could launch four 5G iPhones next year - JP Morgan ** Biogen Inc BIIB.O: down 2.4% premarket BUZZ-Biogen: Baird downgrades ahead of Alzheimer's drug update ** Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc ICPT.O: up 1.5% premarket ** Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd GLMD.O: up 5.3% premarket BUZZ-Intercept, Theratechnologies, Galmed: NASH stocks worth buying - Canaccord Genuity ** Roku Inc ROKU.O: down 8.4% premarket BUZZ-Roku Inc: Slides as Morgan Stanley downgrades to "underweight" ** Splunk Inc SPLK.O: up 2.5% premarket BUZZ-Splunk: Rises after Goldman Sachs says buy ** Amarin Corp PLC AMRN.O: up 0.8% premarket BUZZ-Amarin Corp: Rises as European regulator accepts application for review ** Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc LXRX.O: down 20.7% premarket

BUZZ-Lexicon Pharma: Slumps after FDA denies appeal against diabetes drug's rejection ** Evofem Biosciences Inc EVFM.O: up 23.6% premarket BUZZ-Evofem Biosciences surges on positive STD prevention gel trial ** Apache Corp APA.N: down 10.2% premarket

BUZZ-Apache Corp: Falls after update on Suriname well ** Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc EYEG.O: up 3.9% premarket BUZZ-EyeGate Pharma rises on positive data for eye drop

