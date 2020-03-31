BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Amarin, Johnson & Johnson, Twilio

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures were steady on Tuesday at the end of one of Wall Street's worst first quarters on record, with evidence growing of the scale of damage caused by the collapse in oil prices and business activity due to the coronavirus. .N

At 8:26 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 1.18% at 21,906. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 1.18% at 2,580.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.86% at 7,787. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.N: ** MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp <MX.N>, up 26.2% ** Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings <CCO.N>, up 29.4% ** TransDigm Group <TDG.N>, up 29.2% The top two NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.N: ** Delphi Technologies <DLPH.N>, down 22.4% ** Avaya Holdings <AVYA.N>, down 15.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** VIVUS Inc <VVUS.O>, up 236.2% ** Bionano Genomics Inc <BNGO.O>, up 70.5% ** SG Blocks Inc <SGBX.O>, up 7.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Amarin Corp <AMRN.O>, down 69% ** Top Ships Inc <TOPS.O>, down 59.3% ** Sundial Growers Inc <SNDL.O>, down 34.7% ** Gap Inc GPS.N: down 0.4% premarket BUZZ-Gap falls, expects stores to remain shut for longer as virus crisis deepens ** Commvault Systems CVLT.O: up 7.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises as Starboard reveals stake

Activist investor Starboard says it has 9.3% stake in software firm Commvault ** Pinduoduo Inc PDD.O: up 0.3% premarket China's Pinduoduo raises $1.1 bln in share placement amid volatile markets ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: up 2.1% premarket J&J, Moderna sign deals with U.S. to produce huge quantity of possible coronavirus vaccines ** Apple AAPL.O: down 0.7% premarket BUZZ-Supplier Japan Display seals $200 mln funding deal- sources ** Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc CCO.N: up 30.1% premarket BUZZ-Outdoor advertiser Clear Media soars on buyout bid by JC Decaux-led consortium ** Second Sight Medical Products Inc EYES.O: down 13.2% premarket BUZZ-Falls on announcement to wind down business due to coronavirus ** Amarin Corp Plc AMRN.O: down 69.0% premarket BUZZ-Sinks as U.S. court rules heart drug patents invalid ** Twilio TWLO.N: down 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Piper Sandler downgrades to 'neutral' on coronavirus risks ** Biomx Inc PHGE.N: up 23.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises after acne gel succeeds in early-stage study ** Akero Therapeutics AKRO.O: up 28.1% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on positive data from NASH study

