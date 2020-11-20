BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Amarin Corp, Reed's, AVROBIO

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Futures tracking the S&P 500 and the Dow dipped on Friday as fears over rising coronavirus infections and fading stimulus threatened to further hamper a slowing economic revival from a pandemic-induced downturn. .N

At 7:11 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.05% at 29,428. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.02% at 3,580.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.17% at 12,007.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc NGVC.K, up 13.3% ** Longview Acquisition Corp <LGVW.K>, up 11.6% ** Yatsen Holdings Ltd <YSG>, up 8.6% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Gsx Techedu Inc <GSX>, down 13.1% ** Phoenix Tree Holdings Ltd <DNK>, down 8.4% ** Post Holdings Inc POST.K, down 6.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Target Hospitality Corp THWWW.O, up 816.7% ** Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc TTNP.O, up 56.7% ** Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp BRPAR.O, up 45.0% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Nano Dimension Ltd <NNDM.O>, down 30% ** Euroseas Ltd <ESEA.O>, down 22.3% ** Reed's Inc <REED.O>, down 22.1% ** Amarin Corporation plc AMRN.O: up 18.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises on positive data from China heart drug trial ** Reed’s Inc REED.O: down 22.1% premarket BUZZ-Reed's loses fizz on planned stock offering ** AVROBIO Inc AVRO.O: down 7.2% premarket BUZZ-Falls on discounted public offering

