BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Altimmune, Mylan, Xerox, Morgan Stanley

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges.

Wall Street's main indexes were on track for their worst week since the 2008 global financial crisis on Friday as the selloff deepened on fears that the fast-spreading coronavirus could lead to a recession..N

At 14:16 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 3.53% at 24,856.91. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 2.57% at 2,902.12 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 1.99% at 8,396.264. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Cimarex Energy Co XEC.N, up 6% ** Live Nation Entertainment Inc LYV.N, up 4.9% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N, up 4.2% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** The AES Corp AES.N, down 9.7% ** Mylan Nv MYL.OQ, down 8.5% ** Xerox Holdings Corp XRX.N, down 7% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** iBio IncIBIO.N, up 196% ** AIM ImmunoTech Inc AIM.N, up 37.3% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage loser: ** Credit Suisse AMJL.N, down 33.3% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Altimmune Inc ALT.O, up 106.5 % ** Allied Healthcare Products Inc AHPI.O, up 80.3 % ** OpGen Inc OPGN.O, up 78.4 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Vir Biotechnology Inc VIR.O, down 30.1 % ** Immuron Ltd IMRN.O, down 27.2 % ** Tarena International Inc TEDU.O, down 26.3 % ** Medtronic Inc MDT.N: down 3.2%

BUZZ-Reported LivaNova deal may prove accretive over time ** Columbia Sportswear COLM.O: down 4.0%

BUZZ-Falls after warning of hit from virus outbreak ** Passage Bio Inc PASG.O: up 19.8%

BUZZ-Jumps as biotech IPOs defy market rout ** Cincinnati Bell CBB.N: up 5.6%

BUZZ-Up on raised buyout offer from Brookfield Infrastructure ** Biohaven Pharmaceutical BHVN.N: up 4.2%

BUZZ-Rises on FDA nod for migraine drug ** Altimmune Inc ALT.O: up 106.5% ** Novavax NVAX.O: up 33.6% BUZZ-Companies developing coronavirus tests, treatments and vaccines soar ** Applied Optoelectronics AAOI.O: down 7.5%

BUZZ-Down on weak first-quarter forecast ** Verastem Inc VSTM.O: up 32.7%

BUZZ-Jumps after announcing cost-cut measures ** Comscore SCOR.O: up 17.2%

BUZZ-Rallies on better-than-expected 2020 revenue forecast, Comcast agreement ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 3.0% ** Exxon Mobil XOM.N: up 0.9% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: down 1.9% ** Halliburton HAL.N: down 3.9% ** Occidental Petroleum OXY.N: down 0.4%

BUZZ-Energy cos fall as fast-spreading coronavirus stokes demand fears BUZZ-Occidental Petroleum: Falls on lackluster Q1 forecast, Q4 results ** Sunrun RUN.O: down 9.2%

BUZZ-Slides after Q4 EPS miss ** Emerson Electric EMR.N: down 3.2% BUZZ-Falls after flagging coronavirus hit to quarterly sales ** Best Buy Co BBY.N: down 4.9% BUZZ-Street View: Underlying drivers in place for Best Buy ** Trade Desk < TTD.O>: up 10.4% BUZZ-Gains on Q4 beat, strong forecast; brokerages lift PT ** iQIYI IQ.O: down 9.9% BUZZ-Slides on virus-driven selloff despite upbeat forecast ** Gulfport Energy GPOR.O: down 14.5% BUZZ-Slumps on weak Q4, 2020 outlook ** Sangamo SGMO.O: up 27.8% BUZZ-Sangamo finds solid partner in Biogen through tie-up ** Wayfair Inc W.N: down 12.7% BUZZ-Tumbles on wider-than-expected Q4 loss ** Invacare Corp IVC.N: down 7.1% ** Merit Medical Systems Inc MMSI.O: down 3.0% ** Medtronic Plc MDT.N: down 3.2% ** Cryolife Inc CRY.N: down 0.1% BUZZ-Invacare, Merit Medical most exposed to coronavirus - Needham ** Foot Locker FL.N: up 10.4% BUZZ-Gains on holiday-quarter profit beat ** Novan NOVN.O: down 33.6% BUZZ-Plunges on discounted stock and warrants offering ** Forty Seven Inc FTSV.O: up 15.6% BUZZ-Surges on report of takeover offer by Gilead Sciences ** Eventbrite EB.N: down 17.0% BUZZ-Drops on flagging coronavirus hit to live events, attendance ** Big Lots BIG.N: down 30.0% BUZZ-Dips as forecast disappoints, coronavirus hits supply chain ** Farfetch FTCH.N: up 17.0% BUZZ-Rises on promising Q4 results ** Digital Ally DGLY.O: down 12.7% BUZZ-Drops on stock offering ** PBF Energy PBF.N: down 2.6% ** Valero Energy VLO.N: down 2.4% ** Marathon Petroleum MPC.N: down 3.5% ** Phillips 66 PSX.N: down 0.9% BUZZ-U.S. refiners: Coronavirus throwing a wrench into earlier optimism - Simmons Energy ** Altimmune Inc ALT.O: up 106.5% BUZZ-Surges on coronavirus vaccine progress ** Citigroup Inc C.N: down 3.3% ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: down 4.3% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 3.5% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 6.6% BUZZ-U.S. bank stocks drop as bond yields fall across the curve ** VMware VMW.N: down 9.4% BUZZ-Down after some deals fall through in quarter; Brokerages cut PT ** Baidu Inc BIDU.O: down 2.2% BUZZ-Slips on Q1 revenue miss amid coronavirus fears ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: down 4.5% BUZZ-Falls on proposed $2.14 bln fine over California wildfire ** Mylan NV MYL.O: down 8.5% BUZZ-Street View: Optimistic on Mylan-Upjohn deal ** Dell DELL.N: down 6.9% BUZZ-Down as weakness in data center arm drags quarterly revenue ** Sangamo SGMO.O: up 27.8% BUZZ-Leaps on tie-up with Biogen to develop gene regulation therapies ** Big Lots BIG.N: down 30.0% BUZZ-Falls as co flags weak Q1 sales on coronavirus impact

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 2.51%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 2.75%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 3.59%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.21%

Financial

.SPSY

down 4.29%

Health

.SPXHC

down 3.53%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 3.16%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 1.89%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 3.12%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 3.38%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 4.17%

(Compiled by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com))

