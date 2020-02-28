BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Altimmune, Mylan, Xerox, Morgan Stanley

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes were on track for their worst week since the 2008 global financial crisis on Friday as the selloff deepened on fears that the fast-spreading coronavirus could lead to a recession..N

At 14:16 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 3.53% at 24,856.91. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 2.57% at 2,902.12 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 1.99% at 8,396.264. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Cimarex Energy Co XEC.N, up 6% ** Live Nation Entertainment Inc LYV.N, up 4.9% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N, up 4.2% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** The AES Corp AES.N, down 9.7% ** Mylan Nv MYL.OQ, down 8.5% ** Xerox Holdings Corp XRX.N, down 7% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** iBio IncIBIO.N, up 196% ** AIM ImmunoTech Inc AIM.N, up 37.3% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage loser: ** Credit Suisse AMJL.N, down 33.3% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Altimmune Inc ALT.O, up 106.5 % ** Allied Healthcare Products Inc AHPI.O, up 80.3 % ** OpGen Inc OPGN.O, up 78.4 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Vir Biotechnology Inc VIR.O, down 30.1 % ** Immuron Ltd IMRN.O, down 27.2 % ** Tarena International Inc TEDU.O, down 26.3 % ** Medtronic Inc MDT.N: down 3.2%

BUZZ-Reported LivaNova deal may prove accretive over time ** Columbia Sportswear COLM.O: down 4.0%

BUZZ-Falls after warning of hit from virus outbreak ** Passage Bio Inc PASG.O: up 19.8%

BUZZ-Jumps as biotech IPOs defy market rout ** Cincinnati Bell CBB.N: up 5.6%

BUZZ-Up on raised buyout offer from Brookfield Infrastructure ** Biohaven Pharmaceutical BHVN.N: up 4.2%

BUZZ-Rises on FDA nod for migraine drug ** Altimmune Inc ALT.O: up 106.5% ** Novavax NVAX.O: up 33.6% BUZZ-Companies developing coronavirus tests, treatments and vaccines soar ** Applied Optoelectronics AAOI.O: down 7.5%

BUZZ-Down on weak first-quarter forecast ** Verastem Inc VSTM.O: up 32.7%

BUZZ-Jumps after announcing cost-cut measures ** Comscore SCOR.O: up 17.2%

BUZZ-Rallies on better-than-expected 2020 revenue forecast, Comcast agreement ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 3.0% ** Exxon Mobil XOM.N: up 0.9% ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: down 1.9% ** Halliburton HAL.N: down 3.9% ** Occidental Petroleum OXY.N: down 0.4%

BUZZ-Energy cos fall as fast-spreading coronavirus stokes demand fears BUZZ-Occidental Petroleum: Falls on lackluster Q1 forecast, Q4 results ** Sunrun RUN.O: down 9.2%

BUZZ-Slides after Q4 EPS miss ** Emerson Electric EMR.N: down 3.2% BUZZ-Falls after flagging coronavirus hit to quarterly sales ** Best Buy Co BBY.N: down 4.9% BUZZ-Street View: Underlying drivers in place for Best Buy ** Trade Desk < TTD.O>: up 10.4% BUZZ-Gains on Q4 beat, strong forecast; brokerages lift PT ** iQIYI IQ.O: down 9.9% BUZZ-Slides on virus-driven selloff despite upbeat forecast ** Gulfport Energy GPOR.O: down 14.5% BUZZ-Slumps on weak Q4, 2020 outlook ** Sangamo SGMO.O: up 27.8% BUZZ-Sangamo finds solid partner in Biogen through tie-up ** Wayfair Inc W.N: down 12.7% BUZZ-Tumbles on wider-than-expected Q4 loss ** Invacare Corp IVC.N: down 7.1% ** Merit Medical Systems Inc MMSI.O: down 3.0% ** Medtronic Plc MDT.N: down 3.2% ** Cryolife Inc CRY.N: down 0.1% BUZZ-Invacare, Merit Medical most exposed to coronavirus - Needham ** Foot Locker FL.N: up 10.4% BUZZ-Gains on holiday-quarter profit beat ** Novan NOVN.O: down 33.6% BUZZ-Plunges on discounted stock and warrants offering ** Forty Seven Inc FTSV.O: up 15.6% BUZZ-Surges on report of takeover offer by Gilead Sciences ** Eventbrite EB.N: down 17.0% BUZZ-Drops on flagging coronavirus hit to live events, attendance ** Big Lots BIG.N: down 30.0% BUZZ-Dips as forecast disappoints, coronavirus hits supply chain ** Farfetch FTCH.N: up 17.0% BUZZ-Rises on promising Q4 results ** Digital Ally DGLY.O: down 12.7% BUZZ-Drops on stock offering ** PBF Energy PBF.N: down 2.6% ** Valero Energy VLO.N: down 2.4% ** Marathon Petroleum MPC.N: down 3.5% ** Phillips 66 PSX.N: down 0.9% BUZZ-U.S. refiners: Coronavirus throwing a wrench into earlier optimism - Simmons Energy ** Altimmune Inc ALT.O: up 106.5% BUZZ-Surges on coronavirus vaccine progress ** Citigroup Inc C.N: down 3.3% ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: down 4.3% ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 3.5% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 6.6% BUZZ-U.S. bank stocks drop as bond yields fall across the curve ** VMware VMW.N: down 9.4% BUZZ-Down after some deals fall through in quarter; Brokerages cut PT ** Baidu Inc BIDU.O: down 2.2% BUZZ-Slips on Q1 revenue miss amid coronavirus fears ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: down 4.5% BUZZ-Falls on proposed $2.14 bln fine over California wildfire ** Mylan NV MYL.O: down 8.5% BUZZ-Street View: Optimistic on Mylan-Upjohn deal ** Dell DELL.N: down 6.9% BUZZ-Down as weakness in data center arm drags quarterly revenue ** Sangamo SGMO.O: up 27.8% BUZZ-Leaps on tie-up with Biogen to develop gene regulation therapies ** Big Lots BIG.N: down 30.0% BUZZ-Falls as co flags weak Q1 sales on coronavirus impact

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 2.51%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 2.75%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 3.59%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.21%

Financial

.SPSY

down 4.29%

Health

.SPXHC

down 3.53%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 3.16%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 1.89%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 3.12%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 3.38%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 4.17%

