BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Altice USA Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Co-Diagnostics, Walt Disney Co

The Nasdaq tumbled on Tuesday as a sell-off in high-flying technology stocks extended to a third straight day, while Tesla tracked its worst day in nearly six months after investors were caught off guard by the stock being left out of the S&P 500. .N

At 13:00 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 1.31% at 27,765.83. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 1.78% at 3,365.95 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 2.72% at 11,005.69. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** General Motors Co <GM.N>, up 9.6% ** Pvh Corp <PVH.N>, up 5.3% ** Under Armour Inc <UAA.N>, up 4.2% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** TechnipFMC Plc <FTI.N>, down 8.8% ** Apache Corp <APA.OQ>, down 8.5% ** KLA Corp <KLAC.OQ>, down 8.5% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Luby's Inc <LUB.N>, up 110.5% ** GTT Communications GTT.N, up 17.7% ** Scorpio T ankers Inc <STNG.K>, up 17.7% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Polymet Mining <PLM.N>, down 16.9% ** FTS International Inc <FTSI.N>, down 12.4% ** Griffon Corp <GFF.N>, down 10.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Nikola Corporation <NKLA.O>, up 49% ** Albireo Pharma Inc <ALBO.O>, up 42.7% ** Spero Therapeutics Inc <SPRO.O>, up 38% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc <CRBP.O>, down 75% ** Innate Pharma SA <IPHA.O>, down 26.3% ** ACM Research Inc <ACMR.O>, down 26.3% ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 17.5%

BUZZ-Plunges on being left out of the S&P 500 ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: up 7.9%

BUZZ-Rises on deal to open production facility near Shanghai ** Camping World Holdings Inc CWH.N: up 13.4%

BUZZ-Rises as JPM upgrades, sees strong 2021 ** Becton Dickinson and Co BDX.N: up 0.2%

BUZZ-An attractive longer-term investment, says JPM ** Albireo Pharma Inc ALBO.O: up 42.7%

BUZZ-Soars as liver disease treatment meets main goal in late-stage study ** Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc CRBP.O: down 75.0%

BUZZ-Crashes after lead drug fails late-stage study ** Roku Inc ROKU.O: up 4.9%

BUZZ-Wells Fargo starts with 'overweight' on advertising potential ** InspireMD Inc NSPR.A: up 6.7%

BUZZ-Soars on U.S FDA nod for study on heart disease device ** General Motors Co GM.N: up 9.6%

BUZZ-Takes 11% stake in Nikola; partnership sends shares soaring ** Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc PLAY.O: up 2.5%

BUZZ-Rises as DB upgrades, sets Street-high PT ** Peloton Interactive PTON.O: up 11.4%

BUZZ-Rises as co expands portfolio, cuts pricing ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: down 4.0%

BUZZ-GS still bearish, urges investors to follow the numbers ** CureVac BV CVAC.O: down 9.3%

BUZZ-Drops as IPO banks start coverage at "neutral" after stock's big gains ** Spero Therapeutics Inc SPRO.O: up 38.0%

BUZZ-Rises on positive data from late-stage trial of UTI drug ** ExxonMobil Corp XOM.N: down 1.5% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 2.7%

BUZZ-Oil & gas stocks fall as crude prices slide on demand worries ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: down 2.8% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 2.7%

BUZZ-U.S. bank stocks fall as risk sentiment dampens ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O: down 3.1% ** Lam Research Corp LRCX.O: down 6.7%

BUZZ-U.S. chip stocks suffer on tech sell-off, rising trade tensions ** Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE.K: up 12.4%

BUZZ-Gains altitude after UBS initiates at "buy" ** Nikola Corporation NKLA.O: up 49.0%

BUZZ-GM takes stake in Nikola; EV deal sends shares higher ** Luby's Inc LUB.N: up 110.5%

BUZZ-Doubles as board approves liquidation plan ** Vaxart Inc VXRT.O: up 4.4%

BUZZ-Jumps as oral COVID-19 vaccine shows promise in preclinical studies ** KE Holdings Inc BEKE.N: down 2.8%

BUZZ-Softbank-backed KE Holdings falls as Goldman starts at "neutral" ** Altice USA Inc ATUS.N: down 0.6%

BUZZ-Falls as Cogeco's top investor says shares not for sale ** General Mills Inc GIS.N: down 4.4%

BUZZ-Falls as Cheerios maker sees margin pressure ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 2.7%

BUZZ-Drops as co probes employees' role in misuse of PPP funds ** Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX.O: up 32.4%

BUZZ-Gains after expansion of use of COVID-19 testing kits ** Walt Disney CO DIS.N: up 2.8%

BUZZ-Gains after report says 'Mulan' boosted Disney+ downloads

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 1.71%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 1.07%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 1.58%

Energy

.SPNY

down 2.63%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.90%

Health

.SPXHC

down 1.25%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.80%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 2.84%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 1.45%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.84%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.47%

