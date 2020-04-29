BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Alphabet, Spotify, Blue Apron

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street looked set to jump at open on Wednesday after Gilead Sciences GILD.O reported an encouraging update on a potential COVID-19 treatment, while upbeat earnings reports from Google-parent Alphabet and Boeing boosted the mood. .N

At 8:56 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 1.82% at 24,482. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 1.74% at 2,917, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 1.76% at 8,873. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** FTS Internationl Inc FTSI.K, up 33.7% ** R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co RRD.N, up 29.6% ** Hovnanian Enterprises Inc HOV.N, up 25.9% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Blue Apron Holding Inc APRN.K, down 24.7% ** Roper Technologies Inc ROP.N, down 18.3% ** CoreSite Realty Corp COR.N, down 11.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** NXT-ID Inc NXTD.O, up 86.4% ** Zions Bancorporation ZIONW.O, up 48.1% ** Iconix Brand Group Inc ICON.O, up 46.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Lantronix Inc LTRX.O, down 27.8% ** Yatra Online Inc YTRA.O, down 15.3% ** Creative Realities Inc CREX.O, down 13.5% ** PepsiCo Inc PEP.O: up 0.5% premarket BUZZ-Street View: PepsiCo's snacks could help crunch some of coronavirus impact ** resTORbio Inc TORC.O: up 23.8% premarket BUZZ-resTORbio: Surges on merger with privately-held Adicet ** iRobot Corp IRBT.O: down 5.0% premarket BUZZ-iRobot Corp: Slumps as coronavirus hits sales, upends supply chain ** Hasbro Inc HAS.O: down 3.9% premarket BUZZ-Hasbro Inc: Drops on flagging weak Q2 over coronavirus concerns ** Humana Inc HUM.N: up 4.0% premarket BUZZ-Humana Inc: Rises on upbeat Q1 profit and revenue ** Callaway Golf Co ELY.N: down 5.9% premarket BUZZ-Callaway Golf drops on $200 mln convertible debt deal ** WW International Inc WW.O: up 12.4% premarket BUZZ-WW International: Rises on lesser-than-expected Q1 loss, gain in digital subscribers ** Mastercard Inc MA.N: up 5.1% premarket BUZZ-Mastercard: Rises on better-than-expected Q1 profit ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 2.3% premarket ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 2.8% premarket ** Whiting Petroleum Corp WLL.N: up 12.9% premarket ** Occidental Petroleum COrp OXY.N: up 3.4% premarket ** Marathon Oil Corp MRO.N: up 5.8% premarket ** Callon Petroleum CPE.N: up 9.9% premarket ** Apache Corp APA.N: up 6.4% premarket

** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 4.6% premarket ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: up 7.4% premarket ** TechnipFMC Plc FTI.N: up 6.3% premarket BUZZ-Oil and gas cos rise on smaller-than-feared U.S. inventories build ** NXP Semiconductors NV NXPI.O: up 2.4% premarket BUZZ-NXP Semiconductors: Gains as brokerages raise PTs on inventory risk mitigation ** United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N: up 0.8% premarket BUZZ-Street View: UPS to deliver more to homes even in Q2 ** Merck & Co Inc MRK.N: up 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Profit forecast cut puts spotlight on 'defensive' Merck ** Spotify Technology SA SPOT.N: up 9.5% premarket BUZZ-Spotify: Rises after co adds more paid subscribers than expected ** Fuwei Films Co Ltd FFHL.O: up 30.6% premarket BUZZ-Fuwei Films: Jumps on Q4 profit, specialty films sales growth ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: up 8.4% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Alphabet to come out stronger on other side of coronavirus outbreak ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 1.6% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Pfizer among best-positioned to develop coronavirus vaccine ** Blue Apron Holdings Inc APRN.N: down 24.7% premarket BUZZ-Blue Apron: Revenue misses despite surge in stay-at-home orders ** Akamai Technologies Inc AKAM.O: down 4.0% premarket BUZZ-Akamai falls after pulling 2020 forecast ** DeXcom Inc DXCM.O: up 7.9% premarket BUZZ-Dexcom Inc: Up on strong quarterly profit, revenue beat ** General Electric Co GE.N: down 2.9% premarket BUZZ-General Electric: Slips on Q1 profit miss, sees further damage ** Mondelez International inc MDLZ.O: up 0.4% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Mondelez's short-term hurdles to fade in the long run ** Ford Motor Co F.N: down 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Ford has enough liquid fuel but cash burn worries linger ** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: down 1.5% premarket BUZZ-Southwest Airlines boosts capital raise >50%, reaps $4 bln ** 3M Co MMM.N: up 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Demand for 3M masks to cushion COVID-19 blow, dividend eyed ** iRobot Corp IRBT.O: down 5.0% premarket BUZZ-iRobot Corp: Slumps as coronavirus hits sales, upends supply chain

