BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Alphabet, Ralph Lauren, Albemarle, Clorox
Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ
The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi
The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh
Gains in technology heavyweights helped Wall Street's main indexes climb for the second day on Tuesday, with fresh intervention by China's central bank calming investor nerves. .N
At 10:21 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.45% at 28,811.14. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.34% at 3,292.48 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.35% at 9,398.368. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Ralph Lauren Corp RL.N, up 9.5 % ** Albemarle ALB.N, up 7.7 % ** Clorox Co CLX.N, up 5.5 % The top S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O, down 4 % ** Gartner IT.N, down 3.6 % The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Myomo Inc MYO.N, up 142.1 % ** Livent Corp LTHM.N, up 15.4 % ** Mueller Industries MLI.N, up 13.5 % The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Micro Focus International MFGP.N, down 19.9 % ** NanoViricides NNVC.N, down 17.8 % ** Alpha Pro Tech APT.N, down 10.9 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** CLPS Inc CLPS.O, up 27.9 % ** Allot Ltd ALLT.O, up 22.3 % ** Blink Charging Co BLNK.O, up 20.4 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Aethlon Medical AEMD.O, down 21.9 % ** BOQI International BIMI.O, down 21 % ** Ezcorp Inc EZPW.O, down 20.5 % ** Eaton Corp ETN.N: up 5.4%
BUZZ-Eaton Corp hits record high on Q4 beat, strong guidance ** Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL.N: up 3.8%
BUZZ-Rises on upbeat full-year profit forecast ** Zimmer Biomet ZBH.N: up 5.3%
BUZZ-Zimmer Biomet hits record high as higher sales of knee products power Q4 beat ** Haemonetics Corp HAE.N: up 8.5%
BUZZ-Rises after Q3 profit beat on plasma product demand ** Schmitt Industries SMIT.O: down 9.1%
BUZZ-Plunges on voluntary delisting plan ** Cummins Inc CMI.N: up 2.6%
BUZZ-Cummins Inc: Rises after quarterly earnings "not as bad as feared" ** Rockwell Medical RMTI.O: down 19.0%
BUZZ-Rockwell Medical falls after pricing stock offering ** Tapestry Inc TPR.N: up 3.9%
BUZZ-Tapestry Inc: Rises after BMO starts with "market perform" ** Waters Corp WAT.N: down 3.9% BUZZ-Forecast suggests another year of weak sales growth ** Ralph Lauren RL.N: up 8.2% BUZZ-Ralph Lauren rises as margin boost helps holiday-quarter profit beat ** Ferrari NV RACE.N: down 1.2% BUZZ-Ferrari NV falls as 2020 earnings outlook lags Street view
** Allot Ltd ALLT.O: up 21.0% BUZZ-Allot: Eyes best day in nearly 7 yrs on upbeat Q4 results, 2020 outlook
** Visa Inc V.N: up 1.3% BUZZ-Visa Inc rises on report of changes to U.S. swipe fees ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 16.4% BUZZ-Tesla shares zoom past $900 mark ** Invesco Mortgage IVR.N: down 1.2% BUZZ-Invesco Mortgage down on heavy volume after pricing $300 mln stock offering ** ANGI Homeservices ANGI.O: up 2.5% BUZZ-Jumps after Benchmark starts coverage with 'buy' ** Allegheny Technologies ATI.N: up 7.1% BUZZ-Allegheny Technologies set to bounce back from 6-mth low on Q4 profit beat ** Digital Ally DGLY.O: up 75.0% BUZZ-Digital Ally doubles on new multi-million order for body cameras ** Clorox Co CLX.N: up 4.8% BUZZ-Clorox rises on brighter profit forecast ** Centene Corp CNC.N: up 0.7% BUZZ-Centene shares fall as surge in Q4 medical costs cloud revenue beat ** Rockwell Medical Inc RMTI.O: down 19.0% BUZZ-Rockwell Medical falls on planned stock offering ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: down 4.0% BUZZ-Alphabet Inc: Slides 5% on Q4 revenue miss BUZZ-Street View: Looks past Alphabet's mixed Q4 on YouTube, search potential ** Leggett & Platt Inc LEG.N: up 2.5% BUZZ-Leggett & Platt: Forecasts higher-than-expected FY 2020 capex, shares fall ** Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc IVR.N: down 1.2% BUZZ-Invesco Mortgage dips on 18 mln share offering ** Ibio Inc IBIO.N : up 73.9% BUZZ-Ibio soars on coronavirus vaccine development ** Majesco MJCO.O: up 1.9% BUZZ-Majesco: Rises on higher Q3 profit, revenue ** Kennametal Inc KMT.N: down 4.8% BUZZ-Kennametal: Dips on results miss, weak outlook ** Beacon Roofing Supply Inc BECN.O: down 2.8% BUZZ-Beacon Roofing Supply: Shares fall after sales miss ** NXP Semiconductors NV NXPI.O: up 2.1% BUZZ-NXP Semiconductors: Down on lower qtrly profit ** EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc EYPT.O: up 5.8% BUZZ-EyePoint rises on agreement with Equinox Science to develop eye drug ** MGM Resorts International MGM.N: up 2.5% ** Wynn Resorts Ltd WYNN.O: up 2.8% ** Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS.N: up 2.6% ** Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd MLCO.O: up 1.3% BUZZ-Casino stocks fall as Macau to suspend operations for 2 weeks on virus scare ** WW International Inc WW.O: up 6.5% BUZZ-WW Int'l: Goldman sees "powerful inflection" in subscriber growth, upgrades to "buy" The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
Communication Services
.SPLRCL
down 0.28%
Consumer Discretionary
.SPLRCD
up 1.66%
Consumer Staples
.SPLRCS
up 0.92%
Energy
.SPNY
up 1.56%
Financial
.SPSY
up 1.60%
Health
.SPXHC
up 1.72%
Industrial
.SPLRCI
up 1.67%
Information Technology
.SPLRCT
up 1.83%
Materials
.SPLRCM
up 0.95%
Real Estate
.SPLRCR
up 0.99%
Utilities
.SPLRCU
down 0.14%
(Compiled by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Other TopicsBioTech Commodities US Markets
Explore CompaniesExplore
Most Popular
- Stanley Black & Decker buys Boeing supplier CAM for $1.5 bln, with caveat
- Some exhibitors pull out of Singapore Airshow due to coronavirus
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Gilead Sciences, Nike, Northrop Grumman, Artelo Biosciences
- Germany to buy Bombardier jets instead of Northrop reconnaissance drones - document