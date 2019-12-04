BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Alphabet, Instructure, Chesapeake, GIII

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday after a report that the United States and China were moving closer to signing a 'phase-one' trade deal. .N

At 10:05 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.75% at 27,708.66. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.77% at 3,117.06 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.71% at 8,581.075. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Expedia Group Inc <EXPE.O>, up 9 % ** Microchip Technology Inc <MCHP.O>, up 5.1 % ** Noble Energy Inc <NBL.N>, up 4.8 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Salesforce.com Inc <CRM.N>, down 2.7 % ** Biogen Inc <BIIB.O>, down 2 % ** NRG Energy Inc <NRG.N>, down 1.6 % The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Unique Fabricating Inc <UFAB.N>, up 22.4 % ** Cootek (Cayman) Inc <CTK.N>, up 14.5 % ** Hudbay Minerals Inc <HBM.N>, up 11.7 % The top NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Cohen & Company Inc <COHN.N>, down 21.4 % ** Barnes & Noble Education Inc <BNED.N>, down 20.8 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Protagonist Therapeutics Inc <PTGX.O>, up 64 % ** Relmada Therapeutics Inc <RLMD.O>, up 22.6 % ** Rapt Therapeutics Inc <RAPT.O>, up 16.4 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Revance Therapeutics Inc <RVNC.O>, down 16.9 % ** Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc <CRVS.O>, down 11.3 % ** G-III Apparel Group Ltd <GIII.O>, down 9.4 % ** GoPro Inc GPRO.O: up 3.4% BUZZ-Jumps on upbeat Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales data ** Schmitt Industries Inc SMIT.O: up 6.4% BUZZ-Gains 22% on $2 mln stock buyback plan ** Workday Inc WDAY.O: down 4.8% BUZZ-Reverses course on weak 2021 subscription revenue forecast BUZZ-Street View: Workday's FY 2021 outlook casts shadow on upbeat Q3 results ** Salesforce.com Inc CRM.N: down 2.7% BUZZ-Falls on weak Q4 profit forecast BUZZ-Street View: Salesforce's strong qtr sets the stage for multi-year growth ** ViewRay Inc VRAY.O: down 6.3% BUZZ-Drops after pricing upsized stock offering ** Biogen Inc BIIB.O: down 2.0% BUZZ-Even experts skeptical of Biogen's Alzheimer's drug update - Jefferies ** NetEase Inc NTES.O: up 2.1% BUZZ-GS upgrades to 'buy' on improving fundamentals ** ConocoPhillips COP.N: up 2.0% BUZZ-First stop for generalist investors returning to energy - Mizuho ** Marvell Technology Group Ltd MRVL.O: down 3.7% BUZZ-Street View: Marvell's future growth will be driven by 5G demand ** ZScaler Inc ZS.O: down 6.0% BUZZ-Slips on bleak forecasts, BMO cuts PT ** Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc ARWR.O: down 8.9% ** Revance Therapeutics Inc RVNC.O: down 16.9% ** Kodiak Sciences Inc KOD.O: up 12.9% ** Relmada Therapeutics Inc RLMD.O: up 22.6% BUZZ-Biotech blitz: Arrowhead, Kodiak Sciences, Relmada, Revance price stock offerings ** RAPT Therapeutics Inc RAPT.O: up 16.4% BUZZ-Jumps on partnering with Hanmi to develop, sell cancer drug ** Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc EYPT.O: up 5.8%

BUZZ-EyePoint Pharma: Rallies on contract win for inflammation treatment ** G-III Apparel Group Ltd GIII.O: down 9.4%

BUZZ-G-III Apparel Group: Falls on 2020 outlook cut, Q3 revenue miss ** Instructure Inc INST.N: down 9.6%

BUZZ-Instructure Inc: Falls on $2 billion all-cash buyout deal ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Alphabet Inc: Gains after Sundar Pichai appointed CEO ** Chesapeake Energy Corp CHK.N: up 9.8%

BUZZ-Cash-strapped Chesapeake gets $1.5 bln loan, shares rise

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.66%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.79%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.53%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.62%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.83%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.54%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.38%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.63%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.25%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.75%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.49%

