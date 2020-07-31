BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Alphabet, Chevron, Applied DNA, Under Armour

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

The S&P 500 and Dow slipped on Friday as fears about the economic damage from the COVID-19 pandemic replaced early euphoria from stunning quarterly earnings reports by Apple, Amazon.com and Facebook. .N

At 11:30 ET a.m., the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.48% at 26,186.5. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.12% at 3,242.38 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.64% at 10,655.374. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Facebook Inc <FB.OQ>, up 7.8% ** Idexx Laboratories Inc <IDXX.OQ>, up 7.3% ** Apple Inc <AAPL.OQ>, up 6.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Expedia Group Inc <EXPE.OQ>, down 9.3% ** Under Armour Inc <UAA.N>, down 8.8% ** Flowserve Corp <FLS.N>, down 8.3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Pinterest Inc <PINS.N>, up 30.1% ** Leju Holdings Ltd <LEJU.N>, up 23.7% ** Jumia Technologies AG <JMIA.N>, up 16.8% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Eastman Kodak Co <KODK.N>, down 31.5% ** Sm Energy Co <SM.N>, down 20.7% ** Xpo Logistics Inc <XPO.N>, down 15.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Sonnet Biotherapeutics Holdings Inc <SONN.O>, up 85.7% ** Tiziana Life Sciences PLC <TLSA.O>, up 58.4% ** ElectroCore Inc <ECOR.O>, up 47.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Precipio Inc Ord <PRPO.O>, down 47.9% ** Taoping Inc <TAOP.O>, down 41% ** Liminal Biosciences Inc <LMNL.O>, down 34.7% ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: up 4.7% ** Facebook Inc FB.O: up 7.9%

BUZZ-Big tech quartet rises as quarterly results smash expectations during pandemic ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 6.7%

BUZZ-Street View: Apple's showstopper results set stage for 5G cycle ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: down 3.9%

BUZZ-Street View: Gilead's remdesivir not enough to change long term story ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: up 4.7%

BUZZ-Street View: Amazon's pandemic-driven growth rate here to stay ** Mastercard Inc MA.N: up 0.1%

BUZZ-Street View: Mastercard's long-term growth potential intact ** Merck & Co Inc MRK.N: up 1.3%

BUZZ-Rises as strong cancer drug demand powers Q2 profit beat ** Xilinx Inc XLNX.O: down 4.8%

BUZZ-Drops on Q1 revenue slump ** Pinterest Inc PINS.N: up 30.1%

BUZZ-Soars on strong quarterly revenue, recovering ad demand ** Expedia Group Inc EXPE.O: down 9.3%

BUZZ-Falls as quarterly gross bookings plunge 90% ** Shake Shack Inc SHAK.N: down 11.2%

BUZZ-Drops as urban exposure drags ** Applied DNA Sciences Inc APDN.O: up 16.7%

BUZZ-Rises as FDA allows capacity expansion for COVID-19 test kit ** Under Armour UAA.N: down 8.7%

BUZZ-Drops after warning of margin pressure ** Phillips 66 PSX.N: down 2.8%

BUZZ-Down on Q2 loss as COVID-19 hurts fuel demand ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: down 4.3%

BUZZ-Falls after co posts first-ever sales drop ** Mammoth Energy Services TUSK.O: down 8.6%

BUZZ-Drops on wider Q2 loss, lower revenue ** Digital Realty Trust Inc DLR.N: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Hits fresh high on Q2 beat and raise ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 4.5%

BUZZ-Drops on Q2 loss due to multibillion-dollar writedowns

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.12%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.20%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.70%

Energy

.SPNY

down 2.14%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.87%

Health

.SPXHC

down 1.06%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 1.46%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.03%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.70%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.21%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.75%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.