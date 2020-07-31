US Markets
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Alphabet, Chevron, Applied DNA, Under Armour

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

The S&P 500 and Dow slipped on Friday as fears about the economic damage from the COVID-19 pandemic replaced early euphoria from stunning quarterly earnings reports by Apple, Amazon.com and Facebook. .N

At 11:30 ET a.m., the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.48% at 26,186.5. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.12% at 3,242.38 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.64% at 10,655.374. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Facebook Inc <FB.OQ>, up 7.8% ** Idexx Laboratories Inc <IDXX.OQ>, up 7.3% ** Apple Inc <AAPL.OQ>, up 6.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Expedia Group Inc <EXPE.OQ>, down 9.3% ** Under Armour Inc <UAA.N>, down 8.8% ** Flowserve Corp <FLS.N>, down 8.3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Pinterest Inc <PINS.N>, up 30.1% ** Leju Holdings Ltd <LEJU.N>, up 23.7% ** Jumia Technologies AG <JMIA.N>, up 16.8% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Eastman Kodak Co <KODK.N>, down 31.5% ** Sm Energy Co <SM.N>, down 20.7% ** Xpo Logistics Inc <XPO.N>, down 15.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Sonnet Biotherapeutics Holdings Inc <SONN.O>, up 85.7% ** Tiziana Life Sciences PLC <TLSA.O>, up 58.4% ** ElectroCore Inc <ECOR.O>, up 47.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Precipio Inc Ord <PRPO.O>, down 47.9% ** Taoping Inc <TAOP.O>, down 41% ** Liminal Biosciences Inc <LMNL.O>, down 34.7% ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: up 4.7% ** Facebook Inc FB.O: up 7.9%

BUZZ-Big tech quartet rises as quarterly results smash expectations during pandemic ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 6.7%

BUZZ-Street View: Apple's showstopper results set stage for 5G cycle ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: down 3.9%

BUZZ-Street View: Gilead's remdesivir not enough to change long term story ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: up 4.7%

BUZZ-Street View: Amazon's pandemic-driven growth rate here to stay ** Mastercard Inc MA.N: up 0.1%

BUZZ-Street View: Mastercard's long-term growth potential intact ** Merck & Co Inc MRK.N: up 1.3%

BUZZ-Rises as strong cancer drug demand powers Q2 profit beat ** Xilinx Inc XLNX.O: down 4.8%

BUZZ-Drops on Q1 revenue slump ** Pinterest Inc PINS.N: up 30.1%

BUZZ-Soars on strong quarterly revenue, recovering ad demand ** Expedia Group Inc EXPE.O: down 9.3%

BUZZ-Falls as quarterly gross bookings plunge 90% ** Shake Shack Inc SHAK.N: down 11.2%

BUZZ-Drops as urban exposure drags ** Applied DNA Sciences Inc APDN.O: up 16.7%

BUZZ-Rises as FDA allows capacity expansion for COVID-19 test kit ** Under Armour UAA.N: down 8.7%

BUZZ-Drops after warning of margin pressure ** Phillips 66 PSX.N: down 2.8%

BUZZ-Down on Q2 loss as COVID-19 hurts fuel demand ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: down 4.3%

BUZZ-Falls after co posts first-ever sales drop ** Mammoth Energy Services TUSK.O: down 8.6%

BUZZ-Drops on wider Q2 loss, lower revenue ** Digital Realty Trust Inc DLR.N: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Hits fresh high on Q2 beat and raise ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: down 4.5%

BUZZ-Drops on Q2 loss due to multibillion-dollar writedowns

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.12%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.20%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.70%

Energy

.SPNY

down 2.14%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.87%

Health

.SPXHC

down 1.06%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 1.46%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.03%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.70%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.21%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.75%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC FB IDXX AAPL EXPE UAA FLS PINS LEJU JMIA KODK SM XPO SONN TLSA ECOR PRPO TAOP LMNL AMZN GILD MA MRK XLNX SHAK APDN PSX GOOGL TUSK DLR CVX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular