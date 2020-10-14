US Markets
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Allscripts, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Interpace Biosciences

Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

Futures tracking the S&P 500 were flat on Wednesday after a mixed bag of quarterly earnings reports from major Wall Street lenders and on doubts about more fiscal stimulus following an impasse in Washington. .N

At 8:29 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.14% at 28,626. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.01% at 3,505, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.20% at 12,118.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Genesis Healthcare Inc <GEN>, up 28.2% ** Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp <MNR>, up 10.3% ** Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc <BW>, up 10.2% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Enzo Biochem Inc <ENZ>, down 11.9% ** Sos Limited <SOS>, down 8.6% ** J Jill Inc <JILL.K>, down 7.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Medalist Diversified Reit Inc <MDRR.O>, up 97.4% ** Interpace Biosciences Inc <IDXG.O>, up 53.7% ** Novan Inc <NOVN.O>, up 47.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc <CYCN.O>, down 41% ** Atricure Inc <ATRC.O>, down 15.5% ** Aethlon Medical Inc <AEMD.O>, down 13.7% ** Theratechnologies THTX.O: up 5.3% premarket BUZZ- Soars on U.S. patent for NASH disease treatment ** Concho Resources CXO.N: up 9.7% premarket BUZZ- Rises on report ConocoPhillips in takeover talks ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 0.2% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Customers will be keen to jump on Apple's iPhone 5G bandwagon ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N: up 0.7% premarket BUZZ-Royal Caribbean ticks up after co prices equity, convertible debt deals ** Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc MDRX.O: up 38.4% premarket BUZZ- Surges after agreeing to sell CarePort Health unit for $1.35 bln ** Bank of America BAC.N: down 3.0% premarket BUZZ- Fall as Q3 profit drops on COVID-19 hit ** UnitedHealth UNH.N: up 0.9% premarket BUZZ- Rises as Optum unit drives profit beat

** Goldman Sachs Group GS.N: up 2.2% premarket BUZZ- Rises as Q3 profit nearly doubles due to trading surge ** Novan NOVN.O: up 47.8% premarket BUZZ- Rises after treatment shows promise in treating COVID-19 ** Interpace Biosciences IDXG.O: up 53.7% premarket BUZZ-Interpace Biosciences rises as probe finds no evidence of illegal acts ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: down 2.1% premarket BUZZ- Falls as Q3 profit more than halves ** Safe-T Group SFET.O: up 12.7% premarket BUZZ- Jumps on upbeat Q3 revenue outlook ** Humanigen HGEN.O: up 7.2% premarket BUZZ- HC Wainwright begins coverage with 'buy', shares rise

