BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-AlloVir Inc, EQT Corp, Cardlytics Inc, Atossa Therapeutics

Wall Street's main indexes fell on Thursday after data showed high levels of weekly jobless claims, while technology-related stocks resumed their slide with Apple Inc AAPL.O and Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O among the biggest drags on the Nasdaq. .N

At 11:40 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.12% at 27,998.87. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.65% at 3,363.65 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 1.12% at 10,926.178. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** General Electric Co <GE.N>, up 5.8% ** Mosaic Co <MOS.N>, up 4.9% ** Ford Motor Co <F.N>, up 4.4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** eBay Inc <EBAY.OQ>, down 5% ** Illumina Inc <ILMN.OQ>, down 4.4% ** Perrigo Company Plc <PRGO.N>, down 3.9% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Knoll Inc <KNL.N>, up 15.8% ** Steelcase Inc SCS.N, up 14.2% ** ibio Inc <IBIO.N>, up 14.2% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Marcus Corp <MCS.N>, down 28.5% ** Battalion Oil Corp <BATL.N>, down 10.4% ** Snoflake Inc <SNOW.N>, down 6.6% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Ebang International Holdings Inc <EBON.O>, up 31.2% ** Herman Miller Inc <MLHR.O>, up 30.5% ** Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp <PHIO.O>, up 26.8% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Qurate Retail Inc <QRTEB.O>, down 23.1% ** Strongbridge Biopharma Plc <SBBP.O>, down 19.8% ** Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc <PLAY.O>, down 18.1% ** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc SRNE.O: up 18.2%

BUZZ-Jumps as FDA clears study of antibody candidate in COVID-19 patients ** Forterra Inc FRTA.O: down 12.0%

BUZZ-Falls as top shareholder sells stock at discount ** Barrick Gold Corp GOLD.N: down 3.2% ** Newmont Corp NEM.N: down 1.5%

BUZZ-Gold miners fall on U.S. Fed's upbeat economic view ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 0.2%

BUZZ-Drops as British cruise brand extends cancellations until 2021 ** PepsiCo Inc PEP.O: down 0.9%

BUZZ-J.P. Morgan cuts PT on slow recovery ** Strongbridge Biopharma Plc SBBP.O: down 19.8%

BUZZ-Falls on $25 mln stock offering ** BioNTech SE BNTX.O: up 1.9%

BUZZ-To buy German site to boost vaccine output, shares rise ** Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc PLAY.O: down 18.1%

BUZZ-Slides on report of bankruptcy warning ** First Solar Inc FSLR.O: down 11.1%

BUZZ-slides as top shareholder plans to trim stake ** Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N: up 0.7%

BUZZ-Up on manufacturing deal with Amgen for potential COVID-19 drugs ** NuCana PLC NCNA.O: down 11.5%

BUZZ-NuCana drops on deep-discounted share offering ** General Mills Inc GIS.N: down 1.7%

BUZZ-Evercore cuts PT on near-term profit expectations ** Farmmi Inc FAMI.O: up 4.6%

BUZZ-Surges on customer order for dried black fungus ** Chewy Inc CHWY.N: down 3.0%

BUZZ-Chewy slips after pricing stock offering ** General Dynamics Corp GD.N: down 1.5%

BUZZ-Dips after Goldman Sachs double downgrades to 'sell' ** Perrigo Company PLC PRGO.N: down 4.1%

BUZZ-Drops on likely $18-$22 mln charge due to aerosol product recall ** Mercury Systems Inc MRCY.O: up 5.8%

BUZZ-GS upgrades to "buy", says outperformance to continue ** Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc RIGL.O: up 6.8%

BUZZ-Jumps as NIH to test its drug in severe COVID-19 patients ** General Electric Co GE.N: up 5.9%

BUZZ-Up on expectation of positive cash flow in H2 ** Snowflake Inc SNOW.N: down 7.2%

BUZZ-Dips after spectacular debut ** Whiting Petroleum WLL.N: up 3.6%

BUZZ-Gains on cost cut measures, brokerage upgrade ** Vaccinex Inc VCNX.O: up 14.6%

BUZZ-Rises on Merck tie-up to study cancer therapy ** Ford Motor Co F.N: up 4.3%

BUZZ-Next gen F-150 pickup trucks to hit markets in Nov, shares rise ** 89bio Inc ETNB.O: down 8.7%

BUZZ-Slides on discounted equity offering ** Target Corp TGT.N: up 0.1% ** Walmart Inc WMT.N: up 0.3% ** Grocery Outlet Holding Corp GO.O: up 0.6%

BUZZ-Cowen reiterates Target, Walmart, Grocery Outlet as top retail picks ** Atossa Therapeutics Inc ATOS.O: up 8.9%

BUZZ-Rises on positive safety data from COVID-19 nasal spray study ** Cardtronics PLC CATM.O: up 5.5%

BUZZ-Gains on strong Q3 outlook ** Cardlytics Inc CDLX.O: down 9.7%

BUZZ-Slumps on planned convertible debt offering ** BHP Group Ltd BHP.N: down 1.6% ** Rio Tinto PLC RIO.N: down 0.4%

BUZZ-Base metal, iron ore miners fall tracking losses in metal prices ** EQT Corp EQT.N: down 7.0%

BUZZ-Down on $750 mln bid for Chevron's shale-gas assets in Appalachia ** AlloVir Inc ALVR.O: up 4.7%

BUZZ-Rises on FDA clearance for trial of COVID-19 drug candidate ** Pactiv Evergreen Inc PTVE.O: down 17.0%

BUZZ-Stock falls 9% in market debut ** Rekor Systems REKR.O: up 11.0%

BUZZ-Up on retirement of ~$4.9 mln debt

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 1.38%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 1.33%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.40%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.71%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.84%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.13%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.71%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.68%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.37%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.66%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.84%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

