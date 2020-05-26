BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Alliance Data Systems, Alibaba Group, Dexcom, Can Fite Biofarma, U.S. travel firms

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stocks jumped and the S&P 500 breached 3,000 points on Tuesday as optimism about a potential coronavirus vaccine and a revival in business activity helped investors overlook simmering Sino-U.S. tensions .N

At 10:44 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 2.49% at 25,073.63. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.89% at 3,011.35 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.14% at 9,431.314. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Alliance Data Systems Corp <ADS.N>, up 16% ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd <NCLH.N>, up 13.2% ** United Airlines Holdings Inc <UAL.OQ>, up 12.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Dexcom Inc <DXCM.O>, down 4.3% ** Take-Two Interactive Software Inc <TTWO.O>, down 3.6% ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc <REGN.O>, down 3.5% The top two NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF <CNBS.N>, up 24.7% ** Fly Leasing Ltd <FLY.N>, up 23.3% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped <BZQ.N>, down 19.3% ** Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares <HIBS.N>, down 17.4% ** Can Fite Biofarma Ltd <CANF.N>, down 15.3% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** MMtec Inc <MTC.O>, up 97.3% ** Luckin Coffe Inc <LK.O>, up 62.6% ** Argenx SE <ARGX.O>, up 34.1% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Qualigen Therapeutics Inc<QLGN.O>, down 29.7% ** Genetic Technologies Ltd <GENE.O>, down 16.3% ** Medigus Ltd <MDGS.O>, down 13.6% ** American Airlines Groups Inc AAL.O: up 10.3% ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: up 12.7% ** Expedia Group Inc EXPE.O: up 9.0% BUZZ-U.S. travel firms fly on hopes of easing travel restriction in Europe ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: up 5.2% ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: up 6.2% BUZZ-U.S. Banks: Rise as yields edge higher ** Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co HPE.N: up 3.8%

BUZZ-Rises as JPM upgrades on IT spending recovery ** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 11.8%

BUZZ-Surges after starting clinical trial of COVID-19 vaccine candidate ** Tuesday Morning Corp TUES.O: down 17.5%

BUZZ-Plunges on report of bankruptcy filing preparations ** Merck & Co Inc MRK.N: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Shares rise on plans to develop COVID-19 vaccine, antiviral drug ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 3.0% ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 4.2% ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: up 2.8% ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N: up 2.9%

BUZZ-Oil and gas stocks gain as confidence in supply cut grows ** Alibaba Group Holdings Inc BABA.N: up 2.6%

BUZZ-Street View: Alibaba's robust growth remains very well intact ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O: down 3.5%

BUZZ-Buyback of stake from Sanofi positive for both companies - analysts

BUZZ-Street View: Sanofi's Regeneron stake sale positive, unsurprising ** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc SRNE.O: up 5.3%

BUZZ-Sorrento rises on FDA nod for clinical trial of protein deposition disorder treatment ** BioLine RX Ltd BLRX.O: down 30.1%

BUZZ-BioLine RX drops on deep-discounted stock deal ** DouYu International Holdings Ltd DOYU.N: up 15.3%

BUZZ-Rises on quarterly revenue beat ** Duke Energy Corp DUK.N: up 0.8% ** CenterPoint Energy Inc CNP.N: up 4.9%

BUZZ-Utilities sector: Left behind but holding up well - CS ** Sky Solar Holdings Ltd SKYS.O: up 18.9%

BUZZ-Surges on buyout proposal ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Bowel syndrome drug cost surpasses budget impact threshold- ICER ** Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc DFFN.O: up 16.9%

BUZZ-Diffusion Pharma up on FDA's response to proposed COVID-19 treatment trial plan ** Cellectar Biosciences Inc CLRB.O: up 10.6%

BUZZ-Cellectar rises on FDA fast-track tag for cancer therapy ** IZEA Worldwide Inc IZEA.O: up 38.5%

BUZZ-IZEA Worldwide surges on strong sales, marketing service deal The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.53%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 1.84%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 1.15%

Energy

.SPNY

up 3.54%

Financial

.SPSY

up 4.42%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.65%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 3.98%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.91%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 2.63%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 2.79%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 2.30%

(Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)

