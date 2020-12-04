BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Alibaba, U.S. airlines, GameStop, Chembio

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open near all-time highs on Friday as worse-than-expected jobs growth in November spurred bets of a new fiscal stimulus package to help lift the economy from its worst downturn in decades. .N

At 9:05 am ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.36% at 30,039. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.27% at 3,674.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.14% at 12,479.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Star Peak Energy Transition Corp <STPK.N>, up 29.1% ** PagerDuty Inc <PD.N>, up 19.9% ** RPT Realty <RPT.N>, up 12.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Seabridge Gold <SA.N>, down 9.4% ** Yext Inc <YEXT.N>, down 8.9% ** Build-A-Bear Workshop <BBW.N>, down 8.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** China HGS Real Estate Inc <HGSH.O>, up 114.8% ** Collective Growth Equity Warrants <CGROW.O>, up 94.3% ** Iconix Brand Group Inc <ICON.O>, up 44.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Meten Edtechx Ed Group <METXW.O>, down 32.3% ** Francesca's Holdings <FRAN.O>, down 27.2% ** Chembio Diagnostics Inc <CEMI.O>, down 19.4% ** DocuSign DOCU.O: up 5.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q3 results, outlook

** PagerDuty PD.N: up 19.9% premarket BUZZ-Surges on upbeat annual forecast

** Sutro Biopharma STRO.O: up 38.1% premarket BUZZ-Up on positive data from early-stage cancer trial

** BioCryst BCRX.O: up 12.8% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after FDA approves swelling disorder treatment

** Vroom VRM.O: up 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Jefferies starts with 'hold' rating and $38 PT

** Cloudera Inc CLDR.N: up 11.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises on upbeat results, $500 mln share buyback plan

** EQT EQT.N: up 1.8% premarket

** Cabot Oil & Gas COG.N: up 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Evercore recommends shifting to EQT Corp vs Cabot Oil among natgas equities

** Sage Therapeutics SAGE.O: up 0.8% premarket

** Biogen Inc BIIB.O: up 0.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises as Mizuho upgrades to 'buy' on Biogen deal

** GameStop GME.N: up 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises as Wedbush hikes PT on new console launches

** Alibaba BABA.N: up 1.5% premarket

** Sea SE.N: up 4.2% premarket BUZZ-Up on winning digital banking license from Singapore

** Genesco Inc GCO.N: up 10.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises on Q3 revenue, profit beat

** Cambium Networks CMBM.O: down 9.6% premarket BUZZ-Dips as top holder trims stake

** Yext Inc YEXT.N: down 8.9% premarket BUZZ-Slumps as Q4 sales outlook disappoints

** American Airlines AAL.O: up 2.9% premarket

** Delta Air Lines DAL.N: up 1.0% premarket

** United Airlines UAL.O: up 1.1% premarket

** Southwest Airlines LUV.N: up 1.2% premarket

** Spirit Airlines SAVE.N: up 2.2% premarket

** JetBlue Airways JBLU.O: up 2.5% premarket

BUZZ-U.S. airlines rise as stimulus hopes build

** Ulta Beauty ULTA.O: down 3.0% premarket BUZZ-Down as holiday-quarter same-store sales view disappoints

** Chembio CEMI.O: down 19.4% premarket BUZZ-Falls as FDA declines to review emergency use application for COVID-19 test

** Domo Inc DOMO.O: up 22.1% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on strong Q3 results

** Ollie's Bargain Outlet OLLI.O: down 11.5% premarket BUZZ-Falls as brokerages cut PTs

** Luminar LAZR.O: up 20.5% premarket BUZZ-Gleams after impressive debut

** Carvana CVNA.N: up 2.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises as Jefferies starts with 'buy' on market share potential

(Compiled By Shreyasee Raj)

